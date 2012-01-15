Trending

Vos prevails in penultimate World Cup round

Van den Brand, Compton complete podium

Image 1 of 21

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) seals an emphatic triumph.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 21

Japan's Ayako Toyooka on the Liévin World Cup circuit.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 21

Caroline Mani (France) delighted the home fans and finished 4th.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 21

There was no shortage of support for Caroline Mani (France) on the circuit in Liévin.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 21

Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) finished in second place.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 21

Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) pursues Marianne Vos.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 21

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 21

Jasmin Achermann (Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain) leads Sophie De Boer (Telenet-Fidea).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 21

Julie Krasniak (Team Rapha Focus) battles with the steps.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 21

Katie Compton (Rabobank) finished third.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 21

Linda van Rijen (Skil-Koga).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 21

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France) remains 3rd in the World Cup standings.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 21

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France) sets the pace.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 21

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) forces her way clear.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 21

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) and Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) were the strongest in the field.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 21

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) won by almost a minute.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 21

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea) in action.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 21

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) finished ahead of Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) and Katie Compton (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 21

Sabrina Stultiens (Brainwash) hits the front.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 21

Sanne Cant (BOXX Veldritacademie) finished just outside the top 10.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 21 of 21

Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) retains her World Cup lead.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

In a tumultuous race that included many crashes it was world champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women) who prevailed and captured her third World Cup win in a row. Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) remains overall World Cup leader thanks to her second place in Liévin, France, while US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) rounded out the podium in third place.

The Dutch duo went the distance right from the first lap. A first chase group, including British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team), Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Boxx-Veldritacademie), Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Compton, trailed the leaders by twenty seconds after the first lap on the fast course.

During the second lap the frozen top layer of the course in Liévin started to melt with several crashes as a result. During the second lap Compton went down and one lap later both Vos and Van den Brand crashed.

After the national championships last week – which Vos won for the second time in a row - the Dutch star hinted that the races were becoming somewhat boring but that wasn't the case on Sunday afternoon. "If you crash hard like I did on the third lap then it's not a boring race," Vos laughed. Vos was leading the race together with Van den Brand when she slid away on the muddy upper layer of the fast frozen course in Liévin.

World Cup leader Van den Brand crashed too but she did what she had to do to hold on to her overall lead by finishing as runner-up in chilly Liévin, high up in the north of France. "I took Daphny down with me but she was able to continue while I had mechanical issues. And I was in a lot of pain, too. I struggled to get back in the rhythm for half a lap, then it was ok," Vos said.

The expected clash between Vos and Compton didn't happen. Compton ran into all sorts of problems during the first laps but she eventually bounced back to finish third at more than a minute from winner Vos. "I can't blame it on the bike. I went fast but backwards not forwards. I went too fast in the first lap, slid out and then was in the wrong gear. Later I crashed again, I figured twice was better than once. It was really hard today but I'm happy to finish third considering the race I had," Compton said.

Behind the top three it was local rider Caroline Mani (France) who rode a terrific race. "Fourth is the first off the podium but for me it's a great result. At first I was afraid on this course and didn't dare to push. Then when Katie bridged up I realized she was the one to follow. I must've lacked lucidity and made a mistake," Mani said.

Mani won the sprint for fourth place from Wyman who surprised many including herself in Liévin. "I've been ill since the World Cup in Zolder. I rode the national championships because I figured I at least had to defend the title but I won. I feel so fresh now but I still have a cough. I'm quite happy with that although I finish fifth again," Wyman said.

Behind Wyman was Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) who claimed sixth place ahead of her teammate Nikki Harris. The British rider was pleased with her performance. "I crashed hard on my chest but still finished seventh. Maybe some rest made me good. This course is so hard. It's nice for the confidence," Harris said.

In front of these two riders it was actually Nash who seemed to have sixth place locked up but a last lap mechanical caused her to tumble down to fifteenth place on the line. "I had a decent start and then some issues," Nash said. She didn't exaggerate as she ran into all sorts of trouble with her bikes, including a ripped off rear derailleur and a snapped chain. "I probably had more issues than in a whole year. In the end I was riding a kick-bike. It was a tough day. I'll have to do better next week," Nash said.

Right behind Nash it was young Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) who finished sixteenth. The US women's U23 champion and elite silver medalist was content with her race. "I'm placing consistently in the top-20 at the World Cup. Last year I would've been top-30 here. It's a very tough course," Antonneau said.

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women's Team0:39:30
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl0:00:48
3Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:14
4Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes0:01:19
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:20
6Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:50
7Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
8Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:02:21
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:35
10Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:02:41
11Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie0:02:49
12Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:02:50
13Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project0:02:52
14Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain0:02:58
15Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:03
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:03:30
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash0:03:58
18Christine Majerus (Lux)0:04:01
19Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:04:02
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:44
21Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus0:04:45
22Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team0:05:02
23Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga0:05:16
24Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:27
25Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne0:05:37
26Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:05:55
27Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien0:06:06
28Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R0:06:37
29Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion0:07:26
30Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:07:41
31Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit-1lap
32Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
33Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team VZW
34Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
35Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
36Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)-2laps
37Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark-3laps
DNFCéline Wittek (Fra) CV Lievinois
DNFGabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team

World Cup standings after 6 rounds
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl276pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women's Team230
3Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)196
4Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team195
5Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash180
6Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie179
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing178
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team143
9Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team121
10Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team116
11Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team116
12Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes103
13Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team103
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash88
15Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain85
16Arenda Grimberg (Ned)84
17Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team79
18Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga70
19Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club68
20Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld65
21Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens60
22Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims59
23Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project55
24Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo47
25Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren46
26Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle44
27Christine Majerus (Lux)40
28Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized35
29Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team35
30Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles34
31Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team34
32Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus34
33Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld31
34Eva Lechner (Ita)30
35Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark26
36Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams20
37Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)17
38Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team14
39Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)12
40Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti11
41Kajsa Snihs (Swe)10
42Vania Rossi (Ita)9
43Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco9
44Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)8
45Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion7
46Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne6
47Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien4
48Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R3
49Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team2
50Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW1
51Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion1
52Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit1

