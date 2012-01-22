Trending

Van der Haar edges out Alaphilippe

Dutchman seals World Cup triumph

On a sloppy course in Hoogerheide, Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) wrapped up the overall win in the World Cup with a win on his home soil. The Dutch champion recovered from a miserable start and overtook Julian Alaphilippe (France) in a last-lap effort.

"It was my plan to sit back in the lead group but due to my bad start I couldn't move up. It took much longer than expected but I'm glad I pulled it off," Van der Haar said.

Italian champion Elia Silvestri powered first into the sharp left-hand corner for the hole shot, while top favorite Van der Haar ended up riding halfway back in the bunch. It took almost a lap before four riders separated themselves in front: Tim Merlier (Belgium), Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium), Arnaud Grand (Switerzland) and Julian Alaphilippe were the early leaders. Behind them was a chase group led by Silvestri, Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) and a Dutch train of five with Van der Haar at the back.

A few riders caught up with the leaders but right at the end of the third lap Alaphilippe jumped away in front. Behind him the pace dropped and the French rider quickly gained a lead of eight seconds. By the end of the fourth lap Alaphilippe had eighteen seconds on a group with Vanthourenhout, Merlier, Grand, Michiel Van der Heijden (The Netherlands) and Van der Haar.

During the following lap Van der Haar started his attempt to catch the sole leader. "I was surprised by the gap he had but it happened because they didn't race behind him. I figured that because I'm one year older than him I should have more power so I could go faster than him on the road. Uphill I know I could handle him. That I knew since the race from last week where I rode on his wheel for one lap," Van der Haar said.

In the end it took Van der Haar about a lap to catch the French leader. With the first chasers at twenty seconds the winner was to be found among the leading duo and in the penultimate lap they rode together. Van der Haar led Alaphilippe and it turned out he pushed the French rider to the limit.

Halfway through the last lap Alaphilippe started making small mistakes and he lost contact with Van der Haar. "Probably I attacked too early," Alaphilippe said. "In the last lap I was at my limit. Lars was too strong and too smart." The Dutchman didn't make any mistakes and reached the finish line with a small gap over Alaphilippe.

Half a minute later Van der Heijden held off Vanthourenhout and finished third, securing his ticket for the world championships in the high-quality Dutch selection. "This is a great result. Normally this wouldn't be a course for me as it comes down to technical skills but then again due to the mud there's some power needed too. I started my cyclo-cross season later and maybe that's why I'm so fresh," Van der Heijden told Cyclingnews.

Merlier – not selected in the Belgian team for the world championships - completed the top five. The sixth place for Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) was enough to secure his second place in the overall World Cup ahead of Alaphilippe.

Half a minute after Teunissen, three under-23 champions rolled across the finish line. Italian champ Silvestri blasted past US champion Zach McDonald and Belgian champion Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus). Being able to crack the top 15 after such a horrible start was really impressive and McDonald acknowledged that. "I'm happy with the outcome after my terrible start. From there I didn't want to wait but the traffic is there so I tried to be patient. It played in my advantage that I race with the pro's in the USA and I'm used to race for 60 minutes. In the final laps I had more left in my tank that many others. I moved up more than I did in Liévin last week," McDonald told Cyclingnews.

The riders in the Men Under 23 category battle it out for the world championship title on Saturday afternoon in Koksijde, Belgium.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands0:50:09
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France0:00:03
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:00:28
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium0:00:45
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium0:00:51
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:56
7Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland0:00:59
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:01:05
9Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) France0:01:14
10Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands-B0:01:21
11Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy0:01:23
12Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States0:01:24
13Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium0:01:32
14Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands0:01:34
15Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands-B
16Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:47
17Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy0:01:53
18Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland0:01:57
19Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:02:03
20Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:08
21Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany0:02:13
22Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands-B0:02:14
23Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:15
24Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:16
25Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:27
26Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium0:02:32
27David Menut (Fra) France0:02:47
28Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:55
29Clément Venturini (Fra) France0:02:56
30Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark0:03:15
31David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:03:16
32Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Great Britain0:03:19
33Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:03:50
34Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany0:03:53
35Camille Thominet (Fra) France0:03:58
36Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Switzerland0:04:15
37Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) Denmark0:04:19
38Jack Clarkson (GBr) Great Britain0:04:28
39Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:04:42
40Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:47
41Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:51
42Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Spain0:04:58
43Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:08
44Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany0:05:18
45Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:19
46Kévin Bouvard (Fra) France0:05:32
47Cody Kaiser (USA) United States0:05:54
48Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:05:56
49Steven James (GBr) Great Britain0:06:06
50Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Spain0:06:21
51Ludwig Söderqvist (Swe) Sweden0:06:46
52Luke Gray (GBr) Great Britain0:06:59
53David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa) Spain0:07:01
54 (-2 laps)Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland
55Domas Manikas (Ltu) Lithuania
56Bartosz Pilis (Pol) Poland
57Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland
58Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Spain
59 (-3 laps)Kiernan Orange (Can) Canada
60 (-4 laps)Talius Kalina (Ltu) Lithuania

U23 Men World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands220pts
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands145
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France131
4Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland102
5Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy98
6Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands95
7Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium95
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium88
9Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands87
10Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands87
11Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands81
12Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium79
13Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium76
14Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States68
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium67
16Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic63
17Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic54
18Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) France54
19Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic48
20Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic48
21David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands47
22Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium46
23Clément Venturini (Fra) France42
24Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy36
25Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland32
26Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands29
27Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany25
28Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium24
29Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic24
30Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands22
31Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands16
32Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium16
33Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark16
34Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic13
35Stef Boden (Bel) Belgium12
36Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic12
37Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany12
38Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy10
39David Menut (Fra) France10
40Christophe Balannec (Fra) France9
41Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium9
42Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany7
43Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland7
44Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium6
45Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic5
46Kévin Bouvard (Fra) France4
47Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy3

 

