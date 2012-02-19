Image 1 of 40 Hoy happy to win his quarter final match (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 40 Bumping and leaning in the women's keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 40 The British team of riders, coaches and helpers on the podium as GB won the team event in the London round of the UCI World Cup (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 40 Bobridge celebrates beating the Poms in the team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 40 The Team pursuit podium ­ GB, Australia and New Zealand (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 40 Happy Hammer ­- The American wins the omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 40 Hoy holds on as Levy attacks in the back straight (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 40 Back at the top...Chris Hoy wins the sprint gold (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 40 Chris Hoy kisses girlfriend Sarra Kemp (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 40 Edmondson, Hammer and Trott filled the omnium podium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 40 The Aussie final push for the line to beat GB in the team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 40 Aussies in team pursuit victory action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 40 Clancy leads the GB team pursuiters (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 40 Kiwis on their way to the team pursuit bronze (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 40 Simona Krupeckaite on her way to keirin gold (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 40 Krupeckaite delighted to win the keirin (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 40 Robert Forstemann celebrates the sprint bronze with half a lap to go (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 40 Krupeckaite on top spot on the keirin podium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 40 Hoy on the sprint podium top spot (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 40 Sprint podium Levy, Hoy and Forstemann (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 40 Annette Edmondson flat out in the omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 40 Annette Edmondson flat out in the omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 40 World omnium champion Tara Whitten in the pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 40 Laura Trott in pursuit mode in the omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 40 Kirsten Wild in the omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 40 Evgenia Romanyuta rides in the omnium pursuit wearing the world cup leaders jersey (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 40 Scott Sunderland has to come the long way round to beat Colombian Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 28 of 40 Max Levy sees off Jason Kenny in the quarter finals of the sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 29 of 40 Pendleton leads the keirin semi final while Kristina Vogel leans on Varnish and gets disqualified (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 30 of 40 Matt Crampton comes down towards Shane Perkins but the Aussie was DQ'ed for entering the sprint lane while Crampton was in it. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 31 of 40 Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 32 of 40 Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 33 of 40 Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 34 of 40 Anna Meares hits the front in the keirin heats with Germany's Kristina Vogel (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 35 of 40 Japan's Seiichiro Nakagwa goes for the long attack as Chris Hoy plays catch up (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 36 of 40 Chris Hoy has to come the long way round Japan's Seiichiro Nakagwa (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 37 of 40 Scott Sunderlands tries to outrun Jason Kenny (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 38 of 40 Matt Crampton collides with Shane Perkins (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 39 of 40 Matt Crampton goes over Perkins but the Aussie was DQ'ed (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 40 of 40 Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Australia's track cyclists hit back on day four of the UCI World Cup in London, beating Britain with the third fastest team pursuit in history, though it was Sir Chris Hoy who once again inspired the louded applause in the new London Velodrome as he followed keirin gold on Saturday with victory in the sprint on Sunday.

The key test for Hoy, who had been the only rider to go under 10 seconds in qualifying, with 9.93, seemed to come in the quarter-finals, where he met Grégory Baugé, the Frenchman recently stripped of his world title for drugs test irregularities.

Baugé took the first round when he claimed the inside line and Hoy could not come past. But in the second and third heats it was Hoy who was in charge, knocking out Baugé to earn a semi-final against Robert Förstemann, the German who famously caught him unawares at the Copenhagen world championships in 2010, when he sprinted off at the start, leaving Hoy with a forlorn and fruitless pursuit.

In fact, Förstemann deployed exactly the same tactic here, but not against Hoy. Kévin Sireau was the unwitting victim in their bronze medal ride-off, after Hoy had deposed of Förstemann in two straight rides. In the final, the Scotsman was impervious, also needing only two heats to beat Förstemann's countryman, Maximilian Levy, the second a nerve-shredding battle of wills on the final lap as Hoy held the inside line, and Levy attacked on the outside, nudging ahead.

"In the final I could see [Levy] was attacking it hard and I thought, Right, I've got to go -- no hanging around, no bluffing. I've got to put my foot down," said Hoy afterwards.

"He was coming pretty quickly, he got over the top of me and I knew I couldn't let fresh air open up between his back wheel and my front wheel, because it would've been all over. So I dug deep and I knew with the inside line I could take him."

And take him he did, for his 36th World Cup gold medal.

But the 35-year-old Hoy was arguably challenged in the popularity stakes by a member of the team who is at the other end of the age scale. Laura Trott was one of the revelations of the weekend, following her decisive performance in the team pursuit on Friday with a bronze medal in the omnium, which included victories in the elimination race and Sunday's 500m time trial, both of which had the 6,000-strong crowd on its feet.

Ahead of 19-year-old Trott in the final omnium standings was another revelation, Australia's Annette Edmondson, 20, who claimed silver behind the more experienced Sarah Hammer of the USA. For Kevin Tabotta, Australia's performance director, Edmondson's performance was one of many positives to take from the Olympic test event.

"We've identified an omnium rider," said Tabotta. "We knew she had ability but we had to expose her to world class competition. She had an important part to play in the team pursuit as well, so she's done well.

"Three or four months ago we weren't sure what we were going to do with the omnium. But with the young talent, you don't know when it's going to come through. Look at Laura Trott. Six months ago she was a junior, and now she's looking at being in the Olympic medal mix. Youth always brings surprises."

Tabotta might also have been speaking of Alex Edmondson, the youngest in a youthful team pursuit quartet whose 3:54.615 in the final has been bettered only by Britain on their way to Olympic gold in Beijing four years ago.

The British team of Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh went out fast, roaring through the first few laps to build a two-tenths lead, though their advantage was cut to a shade over a tenth of a second after a kilometre.

From then on, the Australians -- Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn -- drove it home, their lead widening as their opponents experienced an alarming wobble in the closing stages. "I had to slow down," said Thomas, "Burkey was slowing down, Pete ran into him, I hit the wheel and ended up nearly crashing."

The Australians, in contrast, managed a ride that looked technically perfect. "It's a second quicker than any other Australian team," said Dennis, "so we're pretty happy."

Bobridge said, "The whole team assessed our ride from qualifying and we went out there and, first of all, accomplished what we came here to do, which was to win. But we'll also take away a lot of information from the track to bring back to the London Olympics."

Edmondson downplayed his contribution. "I just stepped up from the juniors last year, so it was a big ask, but I managed to get throught it and do what turns I could. To be honest, I gave 110% and I couldn't see straight at end: I was seeing stars. But to look up to the board and see a ‘54, I'm over the moon with that."

Tabotta said he wasn't surprised by the performance, "But the challenge is to stay on top. Competing from the front, you've got to keep the wolves at bay and the challenge for the Olympics in August will be to go another two or three seconds faster."

The British squad has in the past mentioned 3:50 as a target. Tabotta said, "I don't know about 3:50 but it won't be 3:54 that wins it at the Olympics. I think we're looking sub-54 for sure."

The women's keirin, meanwhile, was won by Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania's 2010 world champion, ahead of another of the weekend's stars, Wae Sze Lee, the 24-year-old from Hong Kong who is a recent convert to track cycling, and who said, after winning her silver medal, that she was keen to speak to her hero, Hoy, to ask for some tips. "I don't want to give her too much advice if she's racing Vicky [Pendleton]," said Hoy, "but maybe after the Olympics."

Pendleton was bundled out of the medals, as was her great rival Anna Meares (Australia). They finished fifth and sixth with the sprint gold medallist Shuang Guo (China) taking bronze.



Full Results

Men sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:09.932 2 Kevin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:00.094 3 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.164 4 Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.212 5 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 0:00:00.216 6 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.221 7 Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.230 8 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:00.285 9 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 0:00:00.286 10 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 0:00:00.302 11 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.318 12 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.325 13 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.340 14 Miao Zhang (Chn) China 0:00:00.345 15 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.346 16 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.347 17 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.350 18 Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.392 19 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.393 20 Lei Zhang (Chn) China 0:00:00.423 21 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.441 22 Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 0:00:00.460 23 Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team 0:00:00.475 24 Max Niederlag (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 0:00:00.476 25 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 0:00:00.488 26 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.492 27 Kevin Mansker (USA) United States 0:00:00.494 28 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa 0:00:00.517 29 Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russia 0:00:00.538 30 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 0:00:00.557 31 Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia 0:00:00.569 32 Michael Blatchford (USA) United States 0:00:00.576 33 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi 0:00:00.597 34 Scott Mulder (Can) Canada 0:00:00.633 35 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 0:00:00.652 36 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.667 37 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:00.668 38 Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.679 39 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.689 40 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.715 41 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.762 42 Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece 0:00:00.770 43 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 0:00:00.790 44 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland 0:00:00.804 45 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team 0:00:00.851 46 Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil 0:00:00.913 47 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:01.009 48 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:01.018 49 David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 0:00:01.041 50 Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:01.043 51 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 0:00:01.106 52 Giovanni Mendez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:01.191 53 Dieferson Borges (Bra) Brazil 0:00:01.247 54 Kristjan Gregoric (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:01.345 55 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi 0:00:01.384 56 Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy 0:00:01.539 DNS Patrick Lawino (Uga) Uganda

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.724 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.660 2 Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.634 2 Miao Zhang (Chn) China

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 0:00:10.568 2 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's sprint semifinals B heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 0:00:11.120 2 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan

Men's sprint semifinals B heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.521 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint finals B heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 9 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 0:00:10.667 10 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint finals B heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 11 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.667 12 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.526 2 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Kevin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.466 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.685 2 Miao Zhang (Chn) China

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.695 2 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.538 2 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.476 2 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 0:00:11.517 2 Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:10.577 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kevin Sireau (Fra) France 2 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan

Men's sprint 5th - 8th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.848 6 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 7 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 8 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's sprint semi-finals heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany

Men's sprint semi-finals heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 2 Kevin Sireau (Fra) France

Men's sprint finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 3 Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany 4 Kevin Sireau (Fra) France 5 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 6 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling 7 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 8 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 9 Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 10 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia 11 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan 12 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia 13 Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia 14 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 15 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 16 Miao Zhang (Chn) China 17 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 18 Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands 19 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 20 Lei Zhang (Chn) China 21 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 22 Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 23 Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team 24 Max Niederlag (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 25 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 26 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 27 Kevin Mansker (USA) United States 28 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa 29 Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russia 30 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 31 Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia 32 Michael Blatchford (USA) United States 33 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi 34 Scott Mulder (Can) Canada 35 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 36 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 37 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 38 Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic 39 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic 40 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) Malaysia 41 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 42 Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece 43 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 44 Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland 45 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team 46 Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil 47 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 48 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 49 David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 50 Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela 51 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 52 Giovanni Mendez (Ven) Venezuela 53 Dieferson Borges (Bra) Brazil 54 Kristjan Gregoric (Slo) Slovenia 55 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi 56 Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy

Men's team pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:54.600 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Australia Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia 2 Great Britain 0:03:56.300 Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 3 New Zealand 0:03:59.200 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 4 Belgium 0:04:05.000 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium Dominique Cornu (Bel) Belgium 5 Russia 6 Netherlands 7 Colombia 8 Lokosphinx 9 Chile 10 Denmark 11 Korea 12 France 13 Ukraine 14 Italy 15 Germany 16 Hong Kong 17 Switzerland

Women keirin round 1, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia 3 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 4 Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 5 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 6 Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea 7 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team

Women keirin round 1, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 4 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 5 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 6 Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela 7 Monika Alango (Est) Estonia

Women keirin round 1, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 4 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 5 Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia 6 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 7 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor

Women keirin round 1, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 2 Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela 3 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States 4 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 5 Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan 6 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team 7 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women keirin round 1, heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 3 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 4 Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus 5 Cristin Walker (USA) United States 6 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women keirin round 1, heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 2 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 3 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 4 Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 5 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 6 Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 2 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 3 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia 4 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 5 Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus 6 Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 4 Cristin Walker (USA) United States 5 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team 6 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 7 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 2 Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 5 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 6 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan 7 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela 2 Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand 3 Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil 4 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 5 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 6 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 3 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 4 Diana Maria Garcia (Col) Colombia 5 Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea 6 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 3 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 4 Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela 5 Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia 6 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team

Women keirin 1/4 finals, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 5 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 6 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 7 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women keirin 1/4 finals, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 2 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 3 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 4 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 5 Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela

Women keirin 1/4 finals, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 3 Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand 4 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling REL Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany DNS Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women keirin 1/4 finals repecharge, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 3 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 4 Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela 5 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 6 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Women keirin 1/4 finals repecharge, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 2 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 3 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 4 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 5 Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand

Women keirin round 2, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 5 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 6 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women keirin round 2, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 3 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 4 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 5 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 6 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Women keirin finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 3 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 4 Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine 5 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 6 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 7 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 8 Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 9 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 10 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 11 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 12 Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 13 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 13 Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela 15 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 15 Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania 17 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 17 Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand 19 Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia 19 Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 19 Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 19 Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil 19 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 19 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 25 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 25 Cristin Walker (USA) United States 25 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 25 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 25 Diana Maria Garcia (Col) Colombia 25 Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela 31 Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus 31 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team 31 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 31 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 31 Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea 31 Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia 37 Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan 37 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad 37 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan 37 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 37 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States 37 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team 43 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor 43 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women omnium round 4: individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:03:31.600 2 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:03.800 3 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 0:00:07.000 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.400 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 0:00:09.800 6 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:09.900 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.300 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:10.400 9 Li Huang (Chn) China 0:00:11.400 10 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:12.000 11 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:12.600 12 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 13 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:12.700 14 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:13.200 15 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 0:00:14.600 16 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany 0:00:17.500 17 Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:18.900 18 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:19.800 19 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:21.300 20 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:21.700 21 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 0:00:29.900 22 I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:34.800 DNS Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy

Women omnium round 5: Scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 2 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 3 Li Huang (Chn) China 4 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 6 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 10 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 11 Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 12 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 13 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 14 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 15 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 16 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 17 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 18 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 19 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany 20 I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 21 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic DNF Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland

Women omnium round 6: time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35.642 2 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:00.003 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.076 4 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:00:00.163 5 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 0:00:00.646 6 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.778 7 Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.937 8 Li Huang (Chn) China 0:00:00.941 9 Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:00.996 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:01.110 11 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:01.236 12 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:01.411 13 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:01.584 14 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:01.886 15 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 0:00:02.026 16 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:02.099 17 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:02.123 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany 0:00:02.576 19 I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:02.883 20 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:03.074 21 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 0:00:03.373 22 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:03.534