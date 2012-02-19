Trending

Hoy wraps up final day with sprint victory

Krupeckaite wins women's keirin while Hammer earns omnium title

Image 1 of 40

Hoy happy to win his quarter final match

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 40

Bumping and leaning in the women's keirin

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 40

The British team of riders, coaches and helpers on the podium as GB won the team event in the London round of the UCI World Cup

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 40

Bobridge celebrates beating the Poms in the team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 40

The Team pursuit podium ­ GB, Australia and New Zealand

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 40

Happy Hammer ­- The American wins the omnium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 7 of 40

Hoy holds on as Levy attacks in the back straight

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 40

Back at the top...Chris Hoy wins the sprint gold

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 40

Chris Hoy kisses girlfriend Sarra Kemp

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 40

Edmondson, Hammer and Trott filled the omnium podium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 11 of 40

The Aussie final push for the line to beat GB in the team pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 40

Aussies in team pursuit victory action

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 13 of 40

Clancy leads the GB team pursuiters

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 14 of 40

Kiwis on their way to the team pursuit bronze

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 40

Simona Krupeckaite on her way to keirin gold

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 16 of 40

Krupeckaite delighted to win the keirin

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 17 of 40

Robert Forstemann celebrates the sprint bronze with half a lap to go

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 18 of 40

Krupeckaite on top spot on the keirin podium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 19 of 40

Hoy on the sprint podium top spot

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 20 of 40

Sprint podium Levy, Hoy and Forstemann

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 21 of 40

Annette Edmondson flat out in the omnium pursuit

Annette Edmondson flat out in the omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 22 of 40

Annette Edmondson flat out in the omnium pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 23 of 40

World omnium champion Tara Whitten in the pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 24 of 40

Laura Trott in pursuit mode in the omnium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 25 of 40

Kirsten Wild in the omnium pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 26 of 40

Evgenia Romanyuta rides in the omnium pursuit wearing the world cup leaders jersey

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 27 of 40

Scott Sunderland has to come the long way round to beat Colombian Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 28 of 40

Max Levy sees off Jason Kenny in the quarter finals of the sprint

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 29 of 40

Pendleton leads the keirin semi final while Kristina Vogel leans on Varnish and gets disqualified

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 30 of 40

Matt Crampton comes down towards Shane Perkins but the Aussie was DQ'ed for entering the sprint lane while Crampton was in it.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 31 of 40

Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 32 of 40

Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 33 of 40

Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 34 of 40

Anna Meares hits the front in the keirin heats with Germany's Kristina Vogel

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 35 of 40

Japan's Seiichiro Nakagwa goes for the long attack as Chris Hoy plays catch up

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 36 of 40

Chris Hoy has to come the long way round Japan's Seiichiro Nakagwa

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 37 of 40

Scott Sunderlands tries to outrun Jason Kenny

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 38 of 40

Matt Crampton collides with Shane Perkins

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 39 of 40

Matt Crampton goes over Perkins but the Aussie was DQ'ed

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 40 of 40

Elena Brezhniva hits the deck in the women's keirin heat

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Australia's track cyclists hit back on day four of the UCI World Cup in London, beating Britain with the third fastest team pursuit in history, though it was Sir Chris Hoy who once again inspired the louded applause in the new London Velodrome as he followed keirin gold on Saturday with victory in the sprint on Sunday.

The key test for Hoy, who had been the only rider to go under 10 seconds in qualifying, with 9.93, seemed to come in the quarter-finals, where he met Grégory Baugé, the Frenchman recently stripped of his world title for drugs test irregularities.

Baugé took the first round when he claimed the inside line and Hoy could not come past. But in the second and third heats it was Hoy who was in charge, knocking out Baugé to earn a semi-final against Robert Förstemann, the German who famously caught him unawares at the Copenhagen world championships in 2010, when he sprinted off at the start, leaving Hoy with a forlorn and fruitless pursuit.

In fact, Förstemann deployed exactly the same tactic here, but not against Hoy. Kévin Sireau was the unwitting victim in their bronze medal ride-off, after Hoy had deposed of Förstemann in two straight rides. In the final, the Scotsman was impervious, also needing only two heats to beat Förstemann's countryman, Maximilian Levy, the second a nerve-shredding battle of wills on the final lap as Hoy held the inside line, and Levy attacked on the outside, nudging ahead.

"In the final I could see [Levy] was attacking it hard and I thought, Right, I've got to go -- no hanging around, no bluffing. I've got to put my foot down," said Hoy afterwards.

"He was coming pretty quickly, he got over the top of me and I knew I couldn't let fresh air open up between his back wheel and my front wheel, because it would've been all over. So I dug deep and I knew with the inside line I could take him."

And take him he did, for his 36th World Cup gold medal.

But the 35-year-old Hoy was arguably challenged in the popularity stakes by a member of the team who is at the other end of the age scale. Laura Trott was one of the revelations of the weekend, following her decisive performance in the team pursuit on Friday with a bronze medal in the omnium, which included victories in the elimination race and Sunday's 500m time trial, both of which had the 6,000-strong crowd on its feet.

Ahead of 19-year-old Trott in the final omnium standings was another revelation, Australia's Annette Edmondson, 20, who claimed silver behind the more experienced Sarah Hammer of the USA. For Kevin Tabotta, Australia's performance director, Edmondson's performance was one of many positives to take from the Olympic test event.

"We've identified an omnium rider," said Tabotta. "We knew she had ability but we had to expose her to world class competition. She had an important part to play in the team pursuit as well, so she's done well.

"Three or four months ago we weren't sure what we were going to do with the omnium. But with the young talent, you don't know when it's going to come through. Look at Laura Trott. Six months ago she was a junior, and now she's looking at being in the Olympic medal mix. Youth always brings surprises."

Tabotta might also have been speaking of Alex Edmondson, the youngest in a youthful team pursuit quartet whose 3:54.615 in the final has been bettered only by Britain on their way to Olympic gold in Beijing four years ago.

The British team of Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh went out fast, roaring through the first few laps to build a two-tenths lead, though their advantage was cut to a shade over a tenth of a second after a kilometre.

From then on, the Australians -- Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn -- drove it home, their lead widening as their opponents experienced an alarming wobble in the closing stages. "I had to slow down," said Thomas, "Burkey was slowing down, Pete ran into him, I hit the wheel and ended up nearly crashing."

The Australians, in contrast, managed a ride that looked technically perfect. "It's a second quicker than any other Australian team," said Dennis, "so we're pretty happy."

Bobridge said, "The whole team assessed our ride from qualifying and we went out there and, first of all, accomplished what we came here to do, which was to win. But we'll also take away a lot of information from the track to bring back to the London Olympics."

Edmondson downplayed his contribution. "I just stepped up from the juniors last year, so it was a big ask, but I managed to get throught it and do what turns I could. To be honest, I gave 110% and I couldn't see straight at end: I was seeing stars. But to look up to the board and see a ‘54, I'm over the moon with that."

Tabotta said he wasn't surprised by the performance, "But the challenge is to stay on top. Competing from the front, you've got to keep the wolves at bay and the challenge for the Olympics in August will be to go another two or three seconds faster."

The British squad has in the past mentioned 3:50 as a target. Tabotta said, "I don't know about 3:50 but it won't be 3:54 that wins it at the Olympics. I think we're looking sub-54 for sure."

The women's keirin, meanwhile, was won by Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania's 2010 world champion, ahead of another of the weekend's stars, Wae Sze Lee, the 24-year-old from Hong Kong who is a recent convert to track cycling, and who said, after winning her silver medal, that she was keen to speak to her hero, Hoy, to ask for some tips. "I don't want to give her too much advice if she's racing Vicky [Pendleton]," said Hoy, "but maybe after the Olympics."

Pendleton was bundled out of the medals, as was her great rival Anna Meares (Australia). They finished fifth and sixth with the sprint gold medallist Shuang Guo (China) taking bronze.

Full Results

Men sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:09.932
2Kevin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:00.094
3Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany0:00:00.164
4Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany0:00:00.212
5Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago0:00:00.216
6Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.221
7Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia0:00:00.230
8Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:00.285
9Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 20120:00:00.286
10Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling0:00:00.302
11Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia0:00:00.318
12Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.325
13Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.340
14Miao Zhang (Chn) China0:00:00.345
15Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia0:00:00.346
16Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.347
17Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:00:00.350
18Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.392
19Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.393
20Lei Zhang (Chn) China0:00:00.423
21Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:00:00.441
22Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad0:00:00.460
23Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:00:00.475
24Max Niederlag (Ger) Team Erdgas 20120:00:00.476
25Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team0:00:00.488
26Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.492
27Kevin Mansker (USA) United States0:00:00.494
28Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa0:00:00.517
29Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russia0:00:00.538
30Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo0:00:00.557
31Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia0:00:00.569
32Michael Blatchford (USA) United States0:00:00.576
33Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi0:00:00.597
34Scott Mulder (Can) Canada0:00:00.633
35Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece0:00:00.652
36Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.667
37Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada0:00:00.668
38Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.679
39Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.689
40Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) Malaysia0:00:00.715
41Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland0:00:00.762
42Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece0:00:00.770
43Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor0:00:00.790
44Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland0:00:00.804
45Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team0:00:00.851
46Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil0:00:00.913
47Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:01.009
48Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:01.018
49David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor0:00:01.041
50Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela0:00:01.043
51Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy0:00:01.106
52Giovanni Mendez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:01.191
53Dieferson Borges (Bra) Brazil0:00:01.247
54Kristjan Gregoric (Slo) Slovenia0:00:01.345
55Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi0:00:01.384
56Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy0:00:01.539
DNSPatrick Lawino (Uga) Uganda

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.724
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia0:00:10.660
2Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia0:00:10.634
2Miao Zhang (Chn) China

Men's sprint quarterfinals B heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago0:00:10.568
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's sprint semifinals B heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago0:00:11.120
2Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan

Men's sprint semifinals B heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia0:00:10.521
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint finals B heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
9Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago0:00:10.667
10Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint finals B heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.667
12Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.526
2Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Kevin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.466
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany0:00:10.685
2Miao Zhang (Chn) China

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany0:00:10.695
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.538
2Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.476
2Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling0:00:11.517
2Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint 1/8 finals heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:10.577
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Sireau (Fra) France
2Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's sprint 1/4 finals heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany
2Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan

Men's sprint 5th - 8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.848
6Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
7Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
8Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's sprint semi-finals heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany

Men's sprint semi-finals heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
2Kevin Sireau (Fra) France

Men's sprint finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
3Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany
4Kevin Sireau (Fra) France
5Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
6Matthew Crampton (GBr) Sky Track Cycling
7Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
8Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
9Phillip Njisane (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
10Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia
11Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
12Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
13Shane Perkins (Aus) Australia
14Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
15Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
16Miao Zhang (Chn) China
17Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
18Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
19Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
20Lei Zhang (Chn) China
21Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
22Ilya Okunev (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
23Sergi Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
24Max Niederlag (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
25Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
26Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
27Kevin Mansker (USA) United States
28Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
29Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russia
30Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
31Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
32Michael Blatchford (USA) United States
33Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
34Scott Mulder (Can) Canada
35Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
36Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
37Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
38Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
39Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
40Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) Malaysia
41Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
42Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
43Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
44Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
45Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Catalunya Team
46Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
47Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
48Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
49David Alonso Castillo (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
50Yhonny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
51Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
52Giovanni Mendez (Ven) Venezuela
53Dieferson Borges (Bra) Brazil
54Kristjan Gregoric (Slo) Slovenia
55Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa-Euskadi
56Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy

Men's team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:54.600
Jack Bobridge (Aus) Australia
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia
Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
2Great Britain0:03:56.300
Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain
Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
3New Zealand0:03:59.200
Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
4Belgium0:04:05.000
Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium
Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
Dominique Cornu (Bel) Belgium
5Russia
6Netherlands
7Colombia
8Lokosphinx
9Chile
10Denmark
11Korea
12France
13Ukraine
14Italy
15Germany
16Hong Kong
17Switzerland

Women keirin round 1, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
3Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
4Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
5Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
6Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
7Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team

Women keirin round 1, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
3Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
4Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
6Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
7Monika Alango (Est) Estonia

Women keirin round 1, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
3Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
4Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
5Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia
6Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
7Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor

Women keirin round 1, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
2Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
3Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
4Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
5Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
6Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
7Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women keirin round 1, heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
3Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
4Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
5Cristin Walker (USA) United States
6Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women keirin round 1, heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
2Shuang Guo (Chn) China
3Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
4Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
5Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
6Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
2Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
3Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
4Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
5Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
6Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
3Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
4Cristin Walker (USA) United States
5Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
6Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
7Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
2Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
3Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
6Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
7Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
2Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
3Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
4Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
6Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
3Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
4Diana Maria Garcia (Col) Colombia
5Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
6Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Women keirin round 1 repecharges, heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (Chn) China
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
3Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
4Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
5Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia
6Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team

Women keirin 1/4 finals, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
2Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
3Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
4Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
5Sandie Clair (Fra) France
6Shuang Guo (Chn) China
7Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women keirin 1/4 finals, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
2Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
3Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
4Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
5Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
6Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela

Women keirin 1/4 finals, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
3Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
4Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
RELKristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
DNSTania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women keirin 1/4 finals repecharge, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Sandie Clair (Fra) France
3Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
4Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
5Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
6Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Women keirin 1/4 finals repecharge, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
2Shuang Guo (Chn) China
3Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
4Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
5Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
6Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand

Women keirin round 2, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
2Shuang Guo (Chn) China
3Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
4Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
5Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
6Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women keirin round 2, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
3Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
4Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
5Sandie Clair (Fra) France
6Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Women keirin finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
3Shuang Guo (Chn) China
4Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
5Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
6Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
7Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
8Lin Junhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
9Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
10Sandie Clair (Fra) France
11Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
12Jess Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
13Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
13Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
15Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
15Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
17Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
17Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
19Kaarle McCulloch (Aus) Australia
19Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
19Elena Brezhniva (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
19Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
19Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
19Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
25Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
25Cristin Walker (USA) United States
25Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
25Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
25Diana Maria Garcia (Col) Colombia
25Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
31Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
31Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
31Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
31Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
31Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
31Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russia
37Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
37Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Petroholding Leningrad
37Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
37Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
37Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
37Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya Team
43Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-M-Conor
43Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women omnium round 4: individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:03:31.600
2Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:03.800
3Sarah Hammer (USA) United States0:00:07.000
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:09.400
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia0:00:09.800
6Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:09.900
7Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.300
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:10.400
9Li Huang (Chn) China0:00:11.400
10Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:12.000
11Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:12.600
12Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
13Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.700
14Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo0:00:13.200
15Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico0:00:14.600
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany0:00:17.500
17Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:18.900
18Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:19.800
19Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:21.300
20Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:21.700
21Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia0:00:29.900
22I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:34.800
DNSValentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy

Women omnium round 5: Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
2Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
3Li Huang (Chn) China
4Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
5Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
6Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
9Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
10Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
11Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
12Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
13Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
14Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
15Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
16Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
17Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
18Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
19Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
20I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
21Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFAndrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland

Women omnium round 6: time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35.642
2Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:00.003
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia0:00:00.076
4Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:00:00.163
5Sarah Hammer (USA) United States0:00:00.646
6Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.778
7Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:00.937
8Li Huang (Chn) China0:00:00.941
9Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:00.996
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand0:00:01.110
11Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:01.236
12Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:01.411
13Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo0:00:01.584
14Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:01.886
15Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico0:00:02.026
16Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:02.099
17Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:02.123
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany0:00:02.576
19I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:02.883
20Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:03.074
21Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia0:00:03.373
22Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:03.534

Women omnium standings after six rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (USA) United States30pts
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia30
3Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain32
4Tara Whitten (Can) Canada34
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus41
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands45
7Li Huang (Chn) China55
8Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania57
9Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium58
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand62
11Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain69
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France70
13Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo73
14Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine78
15Min Hye Lee (Kor) Korea78
16Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico82
17Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland87
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany90
19Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia116
20Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic120
21Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland147
22I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei154
23Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
DSQMarlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba

 

