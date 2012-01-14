Trending

Great Britain's Victoria Williamson, left, and Rebecca James in action during team sprint qualifying.

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1
1Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan43pts
2Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia29
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) France28
4Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi28
5Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America25
6Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei23
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark11
8Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium7
9Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran6
10Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea3
11Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
12Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada1
13George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
DNFCarlos Linares (Ven) Venezuela
DNFEdison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong25pts
2Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland25
3Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling23
4Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic23
5Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina22
6Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan7
7Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey7
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany6
9Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation6
10Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala5
11Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland5
12Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy5
13Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands3
14Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand3
15Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland-19

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) France0:00:13.271
2Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America0:00:13.436
3Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:13.466
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:00:13.479
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany0:00:13.510
6Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:13.518
7Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia0:00:13.535
8Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi0:00:13.564
9Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:13.573
10Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey0:00:13.616
11Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:00:13.631
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:00:13.725
13Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium0:00:13.768
14Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:13.815
15Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea0:00:13.868
16Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:13.881
17Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:00:14.060
18Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:14.068
19Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:00:14.118
20Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:14.180
21Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran0:00:14.194
22Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:00:14.438
23Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:14.774
24Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala0:00:15.310

Men's Omnium - 30km Points Race
1Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia36pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium29
3Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland28
4Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong23
5Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan14
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) France11
7Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation9
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany7
9Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling7
10Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America7
11Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan6
12Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi6
13Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic5
14Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey1
15Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
16Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
17Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
18Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
19Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan-10
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark-13
21Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy-17
22Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala-17
23Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran-20
24Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland-20

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
2Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi
3Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
4Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
6Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
7Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
8Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
9Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
11Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
12Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
13Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
15Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
16Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
17Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
18Jean­Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
19Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
20Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
21Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
23Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
DSQArtur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
1Moscow Track Team0:00:44.391
Sergei Kucherov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Moscow Track Team
Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
2People's Republic of China0:00:44.543
Changsong Cheng (Chn) People's Republic of China
Lei Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
3New Zealand0:00:44.748
Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
4Venezuela0:00:44.768
Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
5Japan0:00:45.038
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
6Poland0:00:45.063
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
7Netherlands0:00:45.111
Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands
8Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:45.239
Ke Hu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
Saifei Bao (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
Qi Tang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
9Canada0:00:45.297
Stephane Cossette (Can) Canada
Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
Travis Smith (Can) Canada
10United States of America0:00:45.342
Dean Tracy (USA) United States of America
Jimmy Watkins (USA) United States of America
Kevin Mansker (USA) United States of America
11Great Britain0:00:45.351
Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
Peter Mitchell (GBr) Great Britain
Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
12Giant Pro Cycling0:00:45.496
Ming Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
Gang Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
Song Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
13Russian Federation0:00:45.730
Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russian Federation
Andrei Kubeev (Rus) Russian Federation
14Hong Kong Pro Cycling0:00:46.098
Qiang Zhang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
Qiming Wang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
Shunwei Yu (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
15Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:46.106
Jiren Wei (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Shengwei Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
16Hong Kong0:00:48.106
Ka Ming Shiu (HKg) Hong Kong
Joy Lai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1Moscow Track Team0:00:44.196
Sergei Kucherov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Moscow Track Team
Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
2People's Republic of China0:00:44.430
Changsong Cheng (Chn) People's Republic of China
Lei Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3New Zealand0:00:44.827
Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
4Venezuela0:00:44.914
Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
1King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
2Zhong Yuan (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
4Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
5Maksym Polishchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
6Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
7Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
8Roman Dronin (Uzb) Uzbekistan-1lap
9Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Korea
10Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland
12Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi
13Ian Moir (USA) United States of America
14Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
1Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
2Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
3Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo
4Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
5Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
6Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
7Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland-1lap
8Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
9Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
10Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
11Alexander Cataford (Can) Canada
12Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
13Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Malaysia
14Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
DNFPazylbek Zhaksylyk (Kaz) Track Team Astana

Men's Scratch Race Final
1Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain-1lap
3Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
4Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland
5Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
6Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
7Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
8Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo
9Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
10Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
11Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
12Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
13Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
15King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
16Roman Dronin (Uzb) Uzbekistan
17Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Korea
18Zhong Yuan (Chn) People's Republic of China
DNFAlex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
DNFMaksym Polishchuk (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Rusvelo0:03:57.699
Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
Alexey Markov (Rus) Rusvelo
Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
2Australia0:04:01.802
Edward Bissaker (Aus) Australia
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia
Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia

Men's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3New Zealand0:04:03.758
Wes Gough (NZl) New Zealand
Cameron Joseph Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand
Peter Latham (NZl) New Zealand
Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
4Great Britain0:04:06.853
Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Points Race Final
1Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus15pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland12
3Victoria Kondel (Rus) Rusvelo10
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre8
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy6
6Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine6
7Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland6
8Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan5
9Chao Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling5
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium4
11Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Hong Kong3
12Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei3
13Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile3
14Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania1
15Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russian Federation1
16Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
17Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
19Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
20Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
1People's Republic of China0:00:32.958
Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Lithuania0:00:33.693
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
3Giant Pro Cycling0:00:33.968
Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
4Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:33.988
Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
5Netherlands0:00:34.057
Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
6Ukraine0:00:34.084
Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
7Russian Federation0:00:34.125
Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russian Federation
8New Zealand0:00:34.236
Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
9Moscow Track Team0:00:34.318
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Moscow Track Team
Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
10Great Britain0:00:34.654
Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
Victoria Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
11Korea0:00:34.773
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
12Spain0:00:34.973
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
13Venezuela0:00:35.043
Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
14United States of America0:00:35.649
Tela Crane (USA) United States of America
Elizabeth Carlson Reap (USA) United States of America
15Japan0:00:35.826
Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
16Hong Kong0:00:36.128
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
17Chinese Taipei0:00:36.849
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1People's Republic of China0:00:33.055
Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Lithuania0:00:33.747
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:33.831
Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
4Giant Pro Cycling0:00:33.857
Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's 500m Time Trial Final
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba0:00:34.657
2Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:34.898
3Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:35.012
4Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:35.189
5Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand0:00:35.278
6Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:35.477
7Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan0:00:35.786
8Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia0:00:35.852
9Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus0:00:35.987
10Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:36.047
11Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:36.255
12Elizabeth Carlson Reap (USA) United States of America0:00:36.393
13Belmans Els (Bel) Belgium0:00:37.184
14Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:37.402
15Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:37.652
16Daniela Gaxiola (Mex) Mexico0:00:37.765
17Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:37.984

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Ukraine
Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
Eilezaveta Bochkareva (Ukr) Ukraine
Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
2BelarusOvertaken
Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3People's Republic of China0:03:22.588
Fan Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Wenwen Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Jing Liang (Chn) People's Republic of China
4New Zealand0:03:28.603
Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand

