Russian Federation's Moscow Track Team, Lokosphinx, Rusvelo earn gold
Host nation claims women's team sprint
|1
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|43
|pts
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|29
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|28
|4
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|28
|5
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|25
|6
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|23
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|11
|8
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|7
|9
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|6
|10
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|3
|11
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|12
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|1
|13
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Carlos Linares (Ven) Venezuela
|DNF
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|25
|pts
|2
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|25
|3
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|23
|4
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|5
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|22
|6
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|7
|7
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|7
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|6
|9
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|10
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|5
|11
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|12
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|13
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|14
|Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|15
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland
|-19
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|0:00:13.271
|2
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|0:00:13.436
|3
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:13.466
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:13.479
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13.510
|6
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:13.518
|7
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|0:00:13.535
|8
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|0:00:13.564
|9
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:13.573
|10
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|0:00:13.616
|11
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:13.631
|12
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:13.725
|13
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13.768
|14
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:13.815
|15
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|0:00:13.868
|16
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:13.881
|17
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|0:00:14.060
|18
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:14.068
|19
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:14.118
|20
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:14.180
|21
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:00:14.194
|22
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:14.438
|23
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:14.774
|24
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|0:00:15.310
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|36
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|29
|3
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|28
|4
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|23
|5
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|14
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|11
|7
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|9
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|7
|9
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|7
|11
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|6
|12
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|6
|13
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|14
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|1
|15
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|16
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|17
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|18
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|19
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|-10
|20
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|-13
|21
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|-17
|22
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|-17
|23
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|-20
|24
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|-20
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|2
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|3
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|4
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|6
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|13
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|15
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States of America
|16
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|17
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|18
|JeanMichel Lachance (Can) Canada
|19
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|20
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea
|21
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|23
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala
|DSQ
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Moscow Track Team
|0:00:44.391
|Sergei Kucherov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|2
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:44.543
|Changsong Cheng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Lei Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.748
|Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Venezuela
|0:00:44.768
|Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Japan
|0:00:45.038
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Poland
|0:00:45.063
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|7
|Netherlands
|0:00:45.111
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned) Netherlands
|Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:45.239
|Ke Hu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|Saifei Bao (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|Qi Tang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|9
|Canada
|0:00:45.297
|Stephane Cossette (Can) Canada
|Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|10
|United States of America
|0:00:45.342
|Dean Tracy (USA) United States of America
|Jimmy Watkins (USA) United States of America
|Kevin Mansker (USA) United States of America
|11
|Great Britain
|0:00:45.351
|Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
|Peter Mitchell (GBr) Great Britain
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:45.496
|Ming Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|Gang Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|Song Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|13
|Russian Federation
|0:00:45.730
|Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Andrei Kubeev (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|0:00:46.098
|Qiang Zhang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|Qiming Wang (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|Shunwei Yu (Chn) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|15
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:46.106
|Jiren Wei (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Yong Feng (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Shengwei Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|16
|Hong Kong
|0:00:48.106
|Ka Ming Shiu (HKg) Hong Kong
|Joy Lai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|Moscow Track Team
|0:00:44.196
|Sergei Kucherov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|Sergei Borisov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|2
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:44.430
|Changsong Cheng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Lei Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.827
|Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Venezuela
|0:00:44.914
|Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|Zhong Yuan (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|5
|Maksym Polishchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|7
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
|8
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|-1lap
|9
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Korea
|10
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland
|12
|Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|13
|Ian Moir (USA) United States of America
|14
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|1
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|2
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|3
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|5
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|7
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland
|-1lap
|8
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Canada
|12
|Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
|13
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Malaysia
|14
|Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|DNF
|Pazylbek Zhaksylyk (Kaz) Track Team Astana
|1
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|2
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|-1lap
|3
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|4
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
|8
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo
|9
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|11
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|12
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|15
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|16
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|17
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Korea
|18
|Zhong Yuan (Chn) People's Republic of China
|DNF
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Maksym Polishchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|Rusvelo
|0:03:57.699
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Rusvelo
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|2
|Australia
|0:04:01.802
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) Australia
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:03.758
|Wes Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|Cameron Joseph Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand
|Peter Latham (NZl) New Zealand
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Great Britain
|0:04:06.853
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
|Joseph Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|15
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|12
|3
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Rusvelo
|10
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|8
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|6
|6
|Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|7
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|8
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|5
|9
|Chao Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|4
|11
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|12
|Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|3
|13
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|3
|14
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|15
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|16
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18
|Laura Basso (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|19
|Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
|20
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|1
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:32.958
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.693
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:33.968
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:33.988
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:34.057
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.084
|Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|Russian Federation
|0:00:34.125
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|New Zealand
|0:00:34.236
|Katie Schofield (NZl) New Zealand
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|9
|Moscow Track Team
|0:00:34.318
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|10
|Great Britain
|0:00:34.654
|Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
|Victoria Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|Korea
|0:00:34.773
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
|12
|Spain
|0:00:34.973
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|13
|Venezuela
|0:00:35.043
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|United States of America
|0:00:35.649
|Tela Crane (USA) United States of America
|Elizabeth Carlson Reap (USA) United States of America
|15
|Japan
|0:00:35.826
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|16
|Hong Kong
|0:00:36.128
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|17
|Chinese Taipei
|0:00:36.849
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|1
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:33.055
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.747
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:33.831
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|4
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:33.857
|Junhong Lin (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:34.657
|2
|Anastasiya Voynova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:34.898
|3
|Jingjing Shi (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:35.012
|4
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:35.189
|5
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:35.278
|6
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:35.477
|7
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:35.786
|8
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|0:00:35.852
|9
|Maryia Lohvinava (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:35.987
|10
|Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:36.047
|11
|Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:36.255
|12
|Elizabeth Carlson Reap (USA) United States of America
|0:00:36.393
|13
|Belmans Els (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:37.184
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:37.402
|15
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:37.652
|16
|Daniela Gaxiola (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:37.765
|17
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:37.984
|1
|Ukraine
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|Eilezaveta Bochkareva (Ukr) Ukraine
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Belarus
|Overtaken
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|3
|People's Republic of China
|0:03:22.588
|Fan Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Wenwen Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Jing Liang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|New Zealand
|0:03:28.603
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy