German men crack world record in team sprint qualifying, claim gold in final
New Zealand claims men's team pursuit gold, Great Britain triumphs in women's team pursuit
The German National Team of Rene Enders, Maximilian Levy and world kilo champion Stefan Nimke was the sensation of the UCI Track World Cup on Thursday at the first full day of competition in Cali, Colombia. The trio clocked a time of 42.914 in team sprint qualifying to set a new world record, pending ratification, which bettered the previous benchmark of 42.950 set by Great Britain in the 2008 Olympic Games.
The German National Team went on to claim the gold medal in the team sprint final, notching a time of 43.311 to beat compatriots Team Erdgas 2012 by 0.919 seconds. Venezuela topped France to claim the bronze medal.
The German women's national team of Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte duplicated the men's first place performance by qualifying fastest in 33.058 and then beating Ukraine in the final, 33.143 to 33.869. Russian earned the bronze medal ahead of the Netherlands.
In the men's team pursuit, the expected showdown between Australia and New Zealand in the gold medal round never came to fruition as the Australian team crashed on the first straight. Australia had qualified fastest, with a 4:02.739 to New Zealand's 4:04.612, but they were not awarded a re-start and New Zealand's Sam Bewley, Aaron Gate, Marc Ryan and Jesse Sergent claimed the gold medal. The bronze medal ride between Denmark and host nation Colombia was a nail biter, however, with Denmark narrowly edging Colombia for third place, 4:07.387 to 4:07.468.
The British trio of Laura Trott, Wendy Houvenaghel and Sarah Storey won the women's team pursuit gold medal ahead of New Zealand. Great Britain, which qualified second fastest to New Zealand, jumped out to an early lead, but New Zealand's Alison Shanks, Lauren Ellis and Jaime Nielsen clawed their way back. Two laps from the finish, however, Nielsen was dropped and Great Britain pulled away for the victory.
The United States dominated Lithuania in the race for bronze, powering to a time of 3:22.090 to claim third by more than eight seconds.
In other competition on Thursday, Kelly Druyts (Belgium) won the women's scratch race ahead of Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Ahreum Na (Korea); Francois Pervis (France) won the 1km time trial in 1:00.075 over Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) and Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic) and Spain's Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (CespaEuskadi) prevailed in the men's points race over Ingmar De Poortere (Belgium) and Edwin Avila (Colombia), who claimed the first medal for the host nation at this World Cup round.
After three of the six events in the men's omnium, Bryan Cocquard (France) holds a four-point lead over Recep Ünalan (Turkey) and a six-point advantage on Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:33.058
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Ukraine
|0:00:33.268
|Tsos Olena (Ukr) Ukraine
|Shulika Lyubov (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Russia
|0:00:33.300
|Anastasia Voinova (Rus) Russia
|Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.792
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|China
|0:00:33.850
|Yulei Xu (Chn) China
|Jingjing Shi (Chn) China
|6
|Lithuania
|0:00:34.188
|Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|7
|Korea
|0:00:34.205
|Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|8
|Colombia
|0:00:34.416
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|Diana Garcia (Col) Colombia
|9
|Venezuela
|0:00:34.462
|Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
|Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|Japan
|0:00:35.684
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|11
|United States
|0:00:35.806
|Elizabeth Reap Carlson (USA) United States
|Dana Feiss (USA) United States
|12
|Hong Kong
|0:00:36.245
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Chinese Taipei
|0:00:36.334
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:42.914
|(WR)
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
|2
|Team Erdgas 2012
|0:00:43.934
|Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|3
|Venezuela
|0:00:44.042
|Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|France
|0:00:44.233
|Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|Julien Palma (Fra) France
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:44.553
|Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Poland
|0:00:44.566
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|7
|United States
|0:00:44.671
|Michael Blatchford (USA) United States
|Jimmy Watkins (USA) United States
|Kevin Mansker (USA) United States
|8
|Moscow Track Team
|0:00:44.824
|Denis Shurshin (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|Andrey Kubeev (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|9
|Canada
|0:00:44.867
|Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|10
|Japan
|0:00:45.340
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Russia
|0:00:45.409
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|Sergei Zhilskii (Rus) Russia
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
|12
|Czech Republic
|0:00:45.662
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|China
|0:00:45.762
|Ke Hu (Chn) China
|Saifei Bao (Chn) China
|Song Gao (Chn) China
|14
|Brazil
|0:00:47.378
|Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
|Dieferson Borges (Bra) Brazil
|Caio Buoni (Bra) Brazil
|DNF
|New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|2 (-1 lap)
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|3
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Fullgas.orgGipuzkoa
|4
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|5
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|7
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|8
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Korea
|9
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|10
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|11
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|Elena Lichmanova (Rus) Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada
|2
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|4 (-1 lap)
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|6
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Yingtong Li (Chn) China
|8
|Maria Fernanda Paz (Col) Colombia
|9
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|10
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania
|12
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
|13
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|43
|pts
|2
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|42
|3
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|41
|4
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|41
|5
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|40
|6
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|25
|7
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|25
|8
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|25
|9
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|23
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|12
|11
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|8
|12
|Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|13
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|14
|Ian Moir (USA) United States
|15
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|17
|Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
|30
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|27
|3
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|25
|4
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|24
|5
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|24
|6
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|23
|7
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|22
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|9
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|5
|11
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|4
|12
|Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|13
|Robson Dias (Bra) Brazil
|1
|14
|Ragonessi Jose (Ecu) Ecuador
|15
|Mohammad Sadegh Mozafari (IRI) I. R. Iran
|16
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|0:00:13.100
|2
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|0:00:13.200
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:13.300
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:13.400
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|8
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|9
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|0:00:13.500
|10
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|11
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|12
|Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:13.600
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:13.700
|15
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|16
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|17
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|18
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
|0:00:13.800
|19
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:13.900
|20
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:00:14.100
|21
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|22
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:14.200
|23
|Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:14.600
|24
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|0:00:14.800
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|64
|pts
|2
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|56
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|52
|4
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|46
|5
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|46
|6
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|41
|7
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|35
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|34
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|32
|10
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|29
|11
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
|28
|12
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|25
|13
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|22
|14
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|15
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|18
|Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|20
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|21
|Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela
|22
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|23
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|24
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.311
|Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
|2
|Team Erdgas 2012
|0:00:44.230
|Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|3
|Venezuela
|0:00:43.991
|Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|France
|0:00:44.205
|Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|Julien Palma (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|46
|pts
|2
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|37
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|32
|4
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|31
|5
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|27
|6
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|22
|7
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Russia
|22
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|9
|9
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|5
|11
|Manuel Cazzaro (Ita) Italy
|2
|12
|Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
|-13
|13
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|-15
|14
|Barry Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|-16
|15
|Armando Camargo Filho (Bra) Brazil
|-17
|16
|Lobov Oleksandr (Ukr) Ukraine
|-18
|17
|Evan Carstens (RSA) South Africa
|-20
|18
|Ragonessi Jose (Ecu) Ecuador
|-20
|19
|Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa) Spain
|-40
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Reyno de NavarraTelcoMConor
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:21.830
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:25.618
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand
|Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|United States
|0:03:22.090
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|Jennie Reed (USA) United States
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|4
|Lithuania
|0:03:30.273
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|00:00:33.143
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|2
|Ukraine
|00:00:33.869
|Tsos Olena (Ukr) Ukraine
|Shulika Lyubov (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Russia
|00:00:33.207
|Anastasia Voinova (Rus) Russia
|Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|4
|Netherlands
|00:00:33.918
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|0:01:00.075
|2
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:01.160
|3
|Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:02.009
|4
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|0:01:02.144
|5
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|0:01:02.497
|6
|Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:03.624
|7
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:01:03.772
|8
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:03.861
|9
|Andrey Kubeev (Rus) Moscow Track Team
|0:01:03.267
|10
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:01:04.045
|11
|TJ Mathieson (USA) United States
|0:01:04.066
|12
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de NavarraTelcoMConor
|0:01:04.875
|13
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:05.176
|14
|Caio Buoni (Bra) Brazil
|0:01:05.255
|15
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) CespaEuskadi
|0:01:06.425
|DNS
|Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|3
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Korea
|4
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Fullgas.orgGipuzkoa
|5
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
|6
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|10
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|Yingtong Li (Chn) China
|13
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|14
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|15
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada
|16
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|18
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Maria Fernanda Paz (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|New Zealand
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Australia
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia
|3
|Denmark
|0:04:07.387
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|Rasmus Quaade (Den) Denmark
|Christian Ranneries (Den) Denmark
|4
|Colombia
|0:04:07.468
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|Kevin Daniel Rios (Col) Colombia
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|2
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|5
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|6
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|7
|Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|9
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|12
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|13
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|14
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|15
|Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|17
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|18
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|19
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|20
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|21
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|DSQ
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|DSQ
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|DSQ
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|10
|pts
|2
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|14
|3
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|16
|4
|Zach Bell (Can) Canada
|20
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|28
|6
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|30
|7
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
|31
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|32
|9
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|33
|10
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
|40
|11
|Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela
|40
|12
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|42
|13
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|42
|14
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|43
|15
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
|43
|16
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|46
|17
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|46
|18
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|49
|19
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
|50
|20
|Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
|56
|21
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|59
