Image 1 of 30

Germany took gold in the team sprint.

Germany took gold in the team sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 30

Action in the men's points race.

Action in the men's points race.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 30

Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Cespa­Euskadi) celebrates his points race victory.

Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Cespa­Euskadi) celebrates his points race victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 30

Sarah Storey (Great Britain) was part of the gold medal-winning women's team pursuit squad.

Sarah Storey (Great Britain) was part of the gold medal-winning women's team pursuit squad.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 30

Sarah Storey sets the pace in Great Britain's gold medal ride in the women's team pursuit.

Sarah Storey sets the pace in Great Britain's gold medal ride in the women's team pursuit.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 30

Great Britain's Sarah Storey, born without a left hand, awaits the start of the team pursuit final.

Great Britain's Sarah Storey, born without a left hand, awaits the start of the team pursuit final.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 30

Maximilian Levy and Stefan Nimke en route to gold in the men's team sprint.

Maximilian Levy and Stefan Nimke en route to gold in the men's team sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 30

Walter Perez (Argentina) in the flying lap.

Walter Perez (Argentina) in the flying lap.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 30

German's women's sprint duo.

German's women's sprint duo.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 30

Juan Arango leads during the elimination race.

Juan Arango leads during the elimination race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 30

Lithuania get underway in the team sprint.

Lithuania get underway in the team sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 30

Michael Freiberg (Australia) in the flying lap during the omnium.

Michael Freiberg (Australia) in the flying lap during the omnium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 30

New Zealand in action in the team pursuit.

New Zealand in action in the team pursuit.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 30

Unai Elorriaga won the points race.

Unai Elorriaga won the points race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 30

Russia in full flight in the team sprint.

Russia in full flight in the team sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 30

Sarah Storey's handlebars.

Sarah Storey's handlebars.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 30

Unai Elorriaga in the points race.

Unai Elorriaga in the points race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 30

Great Britain en route to team pursuit gold.

Great Britain en route to team pursuit gold.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 30

Michael Freiberg in the elimination race.

Michael Freiberg in the elimination race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 30

A crash upset the Australian team.

A crash upset the Australian team.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 30

Austalia suffered disappointment in the team pursuit.

Austalia suffered disappointment in the team pursuit.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 30

Bryan Coquard (France) leads the omnium.

Bryan Coquard (France) leads the omnium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 30

Colombia took fourth in the team pursuit.

Colombia took fourth in the team pursuit.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 30

The Danish team pursuit squad.

The Danish team pursuit squad.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 30

Ingmar Depoortere (Belgium) on the attack in the points race.

Ingmar Depoortere (Belgium) on the attack in the points race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 30

Edwin Avila (Colombia) took bronze in the points race.

Edwin Avila (Colombia) took bronze in the points race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 27 of 30

Edwin Avila (Colombia) during the points race.

Edwin Avila (Colombia) during the points race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 28 of 30

A crash in the elimination race.

A crash in the elimination race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 29 of 30

Frantic action from the elimination race.

Frantic action from the elimination race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 30

Yumari Gozalez (Cuba) in the scratch race.

Yumari Gozalez (Cuba) in the scratch race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The German National Team of Rene Enders, Maximilian Levy and world kilo champion Stefan Nimke was the sensation of the UCI Track World Cup on Thursday at the first full day of competition in Cali, Colombia. The trio clocked a time of 42.914 in team sprint qualifying to set a new world record, pending ratification, which bettered the previous benchmark of 42.950 set by Great Britain in the 2008 Olympic Games.

The German National Team went on to claim the gold medal in the team sprint final, notching a time of 43.311 to beat compatriots Team Erdgas 2012 by 0.919 seconds. Venezuela topped France to claim the bronze medal.

The German women's national team of Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte duplicated the men's first place performance by qualifying fastest in 33.058 and then beating Ukraine in the final, 33.143 to 33.869. Russian earned the bronze medal ahead of the Netherlands.

In the men's team pursuit, the expected showdown between Australia and New Zealand in the gold medal round never came to fruition as the Australian team crashed on the first straight. Australia had qualified fastest, with a 4:02.739 to New Zealand's 4:04.612, but they were not awarded a re-start and New Zealand's Sam Bewley, Aaron Gate, Marc Ryan and Jesse Sergent claimed the gold medal. The bronze medal ride between Denmark and host nation Colombia was a nail biter, however, with Denmark narrowly edging Colombia for third place, 4:07.387 to 4:07.468.

The British trio of Laura Trott, Wendy Houvenaghel and Sarah Storey won the women's team pursuit gold medal ahead of New Zealand. Great Britain, which qualified second fastest to New Zealand, jumped out to an early lead, but New Zealand's Alison Shanks, Lauren Ellis and Jaime Nielsen clawed their way back. Two laps from the finish, however, Nielsen was dropped and Great Britain pulled away for the victory.

The United States dominated Lithuania in the race for bronze, powering to a time of 3:22.090 to claim third by more than eight seconds.

In other competition on Thursday, Kelly Druyts (Belgium) won the women's scratch race ahead of Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Ahreum Na (Korea); Francois Pervis (France) won the 1km time trial in 1:00.075 over Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) and Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic) and Spain's Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Cespa­Euskadi) prevailed in the men's points race over Ingmar De Poortere (Belgium) and Edwin Avila (Colombia), who claimed the first medal for the host nation at this World Cup round.

After three of the six events in the men's omnium, Bryan Cocquard (France) holds a four-point lead over Recep Ünalan (Turkey) and a six-point advantage on Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia).

Full Results

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:33.058
Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Ukraine0:00:33.268
Tsos Olena (Ukr) Ukraine
Shulika Lyubov (Ukr) Ukraine
3Russia0:00:33.300
Anastasia Voinova (Rus) Russia
Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
4Netherlands0:00:33.792
Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
5China0:00:33.850
Yulei Xu (Chn) China
Jingjing Shi (Chn) China
6Lithuania0:00:34.188
Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
7Korea0:00:34.205
Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
8Colombia0:00:34.416
Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
Diana Garcia (Col) Colombia
9Venezuela0:00:34.462
Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela
Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela
10Japan0:00:35.684
Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
11United States0:00:35.806
Elizabeth Reap Carlson (USA) United States
Dana Feiss (USA) United States
12Hong Kong0:00:36.245
Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
13Chinese Taipei0:00:36.334
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:42.914(WR)
Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
2Team Erdgas 20120:00:43.934
Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
3Venezuela0:00:44.042
Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
4France0:00:44.233
Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France
Francois Pervis (Fra) France
Julien Palma (Fra) France
5Netherlands0:00:44.553
Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands
6Poland0:00:44.566
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
7United States0:00:44.671
Michael Blatchford (USA) United States
Jimmy Watkins (USA) United States
Kevin Mansker (USA) United States
8Moscow Track Team0:00:44.824
Denis Shurshin (Rus) Moscow Track Team
Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Moscow Track Team
Andrey Kubeev (Rus) Moscow Track Team
9Canada0:00:44.867
Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
Travis Smith (Can) Canada
10Japan0:00:45.340
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
11Russia0:00:45.409
Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
Sergei Zhilskii (Rus) Russia
Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
12Czech Republic0:00:45.662
Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic
13China0:00:45.762
Ke Hu (Chn) China
Saifei Bao (Chn) China
Song Gao (Chn) China
14Brazil0:00:47.378
Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil
Dieferson Borges (Bra) Brazil
Caio Buoni (Bra) Brazil
DNFNew Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Scratch Race - Qualifying Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
2 (-1 lap)Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
3Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Fullgas.org­Gipuzkoa
4Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
5Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
7Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
8Ahreum Na (Kor) Korea
9Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
10Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
11Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
12Elena Lichmanova (Rus) Russia

Women's Scratch Race - Qualifying Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada
2Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
3Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
4 (-1 lap)Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
6Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
7Yingtong Li (Chn) China
8Maria Fernanda Paz (Col) Colombia
9Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
10Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
11Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania
12Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
13Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark43pts
2Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia42
3Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland41
4Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong41
5Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan40
6Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus25
7Zach Bell (Can) Canada25
8Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia25
9Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland23
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) France12
11Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey8
12Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela5
13Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
14Ian Moir (USA) United States
15Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
16Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
17Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia30pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium27
3Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain25
4Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala24
5Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa24
6Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea23
7Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy22
8Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand8
9Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic5
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan5
11Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina4
12Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland3
13Robson Dias (Bra) Brazil1
14Ragonessi Jose (Ecu) Ecuador
15Mohammad Sadegh Mozafari (IRI) I. R. Iran
16Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
DNFPo Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) France0:00:13.100
2Zach Bell (Can) Canada0:00:13.200
3Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
4Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:13.300
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:00:13.400
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
8Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
9Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea0:00:13.500
10Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
11Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
12Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:13.600
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
14Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus0:00:13.700
15Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
16Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
17Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
18Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia0:00:13.800
19Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:00:13.900
20Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:00:14.100
21Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
22Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:14.200
23Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland0:00:14.600
24Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala0:00:14.800

Men's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong64pts
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain56
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark52
4Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey46
5Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala46
6Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy41
7Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia35
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) France34
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland32
10Zach Bell (Can) Canada29
11Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia28
12Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus25
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan22
14Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
15Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
17Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
18Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
19Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
20Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
21Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela
22Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
23Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
24Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland

 

Men's Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.311
Rene Enders (Ger) Germany
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany
2Team Erdgas 20120:00:44.230
Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
3Venezuela0:00:43.991
Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
4France0:00:44.205
Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France
Francois Pervis (Fra) France
Julien Palma (Fra) France

Men's Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi46pts
2Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium37
3Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia32
4Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile31
5Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland27
6Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan22
7Serguei Klimov (Rus) Russia22
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany9
9Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic7
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France5
11Manuel Cazzaro (Ita) Italy2
12Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States-13
13King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong-15
14Barry Markus (Ned) Netherlands-16
15Armando Camargo Filho (Bra) Brazil-17
16Lobov Oleksandr (Ukr) Ukraine-18
17Evan Carstens (RSA) South Africa-20
18Ragonessi Jose (Ecu) Ecuador-20
19Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa) Spain-40
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFSergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Reyno de Navarra­Telco­M­Conor

Women's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round
1Great Britain0:03:21.830
Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
Sarah Storey (GBr) Great Britain
2New Zealand0:03:25.618
Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand
Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round
3United States0:03:22.090
Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
Jennie Reed (USA) United States
Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
4Lithuania0:03:30.273
Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany00:00:33.143
Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
2Ukraine00:00:33.869
Tsos Olena (Ukr) Ukraine
Shulika Lyubov (Ukr) Ukraine
3Russia00:00:33.207
Anastasia Voinova (Rus) Russia
Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
4Netherlands00:00:33.918
Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Men's 1km Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francois Pervis (Fra) France0:01:00.075
2Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand0:01:01.160
3Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:02.009
4Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 20120:01:02.144
5Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy0:01:02.497
6Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands0:01:03.624
7Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:01:03.772
8Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa0:01:03.861
9Andrey Kubeev (Rus) Moscow Track Team0:01:03.267
10Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:01:04.045
11TJ Mathieson (USA) United States0:01:04.066
12Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra­Telco­M­Conor0:01:04.875
13Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan0:01:05.176
14Caio Buoni (Bra) Brazil0:01:05.255
15Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi0:01:06.425
DNSStefan Nimke (Ger) Germany

Women's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
3Ahreum Na (Kor) Korea
4Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Fullgas.org­Gipuzkoa
5Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico
6Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
9Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
10Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
11Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
12Yingtong Li (Chn) China
13Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
14Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
15Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada
16Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
18Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
19Maria Fernanda Paz (Col) Colombia
DNFPascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round
1New Zealand
Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand
2AustraliaDNF
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia
Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round
3Denmark0:04:07.387
Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
Rasmus Quaade (Den) Denmark
Christian Ranneries (Den) Denmark
4Colombia0:04:07.468
Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
Kevin Daniel Rios (Col) Colombia
Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia

Men's Omnium - Elimination race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
2Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
4Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
5Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
6Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
7Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela
8Zach Bell (Can) Canada
9Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
11Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea
12Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia
13Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
14Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
15Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
16Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
17Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
18Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
19Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
20Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
21Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala
DSQShane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
DSQAngelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
DSQEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain

Men's omnium - Standings after 3 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) France10pts
2Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey14
3Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia16
4Zach Bell (Can) Canada20
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark28
6Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland30
7Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia31
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium32
9Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong33
10Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea40
11Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela40
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan42
13Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan42
14Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus43
15Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia43
16Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic46
17Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa46
18Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina49
19Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala50
20Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland56
21Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland59

