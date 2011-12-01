Image 1 of 30 Germany took gold in the team sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 30 Action in the men's points race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 30 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Cespa­Euskadi) celebrates his points race victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 30 Sarah Storey (Great Britain) was part of the gold medal-winning women's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 30 Sarah Storey sets the pace in Great Britain's gold medal ride in the women's team pursuit. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 30 Great Britain's Sarah Storey, born without a left hand, awaits the start of the team pursuit final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 30 Maximilian Levy and Stefan Nimke en route to gold in the men's team sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 30 Walter Perez (Argentina) in the flying lap. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 30 German's women's sprint duo. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 30 Juan Arango leads during the elimination race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 30 Lithuania get underway in the team sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 30 Michael Freiberg (Australia) in the flying lap during the omnium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 30 New Zealand in action in the team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 30 Unai Elorriaga won the points race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 30 Russia in full flight in the team sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 30 Sarah Storey's handlebars. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 30 Unai Elorriaga in the points race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 30 Great Britain en route to team pursuit gold. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 30 Michael Freiberg in the elimination race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 30 A crash upset the Australian team. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 30 Austalia suffered disappointment in the team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 30 Bryan Coquard (France) leads the omnium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 30 Colombia took fourth in the team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 30 The Danish team pursuit squad. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 30 Ingmar Depoortere (Belgium) on the attack in the points race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 30 Edwin Avila (Colombia) took bronze in the points race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 30 Edwin Avila (Colombia) during the points race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 30 A crash in the elimination race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 29 of 30 Frantic action from the elimination race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 30 Yumari Gozalez (Cuba) in the scratch race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The German National Team of Rene Enders, Maximilian Levy and world kilo champion Stefan Nimke was the sensation of the UCI Track World Cup on Thursday at the first full day of competition in Cali, Colombia. The trio clocked a time of 42.914 in team sprint qualifying to set a new world record, pending ratification, which bettered the previous benchmark of 42.950 set by Great Britain in the 2008 Olympic Games.

The German National Team went on to claim the gold medal in the team sprint final, notching a time of 43.311 to beat compatriots Team Erdgas 2012 by 0.919 seconds. Venezuela topped France to claim the bronze medal.

The German women's national team of Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte duplicated the men's first place performance by qualifying fastest in 33.058 and then beating Ukraine in the final, 33.143 to 33.869. Russian earned the bronze medal ahead of the Netherlands.

In the men's team pursuit, the expected showdown between Australia and New Zealand in the gold medal round never came to fruition as the Australian team crashed on the first straight. Australia had qualified fastest, with a 4:02.739 to New Zealand's 4:04.612, but they were not awarded a re-start and New Zealand's Sam Bewley, Aaron Gate, Marc Ryan and Jesse Sergent claimed the gold medal. The bronze medal ride between Denmark and host nation Colombia was a nail biter, however, with Denmark narrowly edging Colombia for third place, 4:07.387 to 4:07.468.

The British trio of Laura Trott, Wendy Houvenaghel and Sarah Storey won the women's team pursuit gold medal ahead of New Zealand. Great Britain, which qualified second fastest to New Zealand, jumped out to an early lead, but New Zealand's Alison Shanks, Lauren Ellis and Jaime Nielsen clawed their way back. Two laps from the finish, however, Nielsen was dropped and Great Britain pulled away for the victory.

The United States dominated Lithuania in the race for bronze, powering to a time of 3:22.090 to claim third by more than eight seconds.

In other competition on Thursday, Kelly Druyts (Belgium) won the women's scratch race ahead of Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) and Ahreum Na (Korea); Francois Pervis (France) won the 1km time trial in 1:00.075 over Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) and Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic) and Spain's Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Cespa­Euskadi) prevailed in the men's points race over Ingmar De Poortere (Belgium) and Edwin Avila (Colombia), who claimed the first medal for the host nation at this World Cup round.

After three of the six events in the men's omnium, Bryan Cocquard (France) holds a four-point lead over Recep Ünalan (Turkey) and a six-point advantage on Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia).

Full Results

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:33.058 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Ukraine 0:00:33.268 Tsos Olena (Ukr) Ukraine Shulika Lyubov (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Russia 0:00:33.300 Anastasia Voinova (Rus) Russia Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 4 Netherlands 0:00:33.792 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 5 China 0:00:33.850 Yulei Xu (Chn) China Jingjing Shi (Chn) China 6 Lithuania 0:00:34.188 Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) Lithuania Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 7 Korea 0:00:34.205 Eunji Lee (Kor) Korea Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 8 Colombia 0:00:34.416 Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia Diana Garcia (Col) Colombia 9 Venezuela 0:00:34.462 Mariesthela Vilera (Ven) Venezuela Daniela Larreal (Ven) Venezuela 10 Japan 0:00:35.684 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan 11 United States 0:00:35.806 Elizabeth Reap Carlson (USA) United States Dana Feiss (USA) United States 12 Hong Kong 0:00:36.245 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Chinese Taipei 0:00:36.334 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei I Fang Ju (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:42.914 (WR) Rene Enders (Ger) Germany Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany 2 Team Erdgas 2012 0:00:43.934 Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 3 Venezuela 0:00:44.042 Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 4 France 0:00:44.233 Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France Francois Pervis (Fra) France Julien Palma (Fra) France 5 Netherlands 0:00:44.553 Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands 6 Poland 0:00:44.566 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 7 United States 0:00:44.671 Michael Blatchford (USA) United States Jimmy Watkins (USA) United States Kevin Mansker (USA) United States 8 Moscow Track Team 0:00:44.824 Denis Shurshin (Rus) Moscow Track Team Vladimir Khozov (Rus) Moscow Track Team Andrey Kubeev (Rus) Moscow Track Team 9 Canada 0:00:44.867 Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada Travis Smith (Can) Canada 10 Japan 0:00:45.340 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan 11 Russia 0:00:45.409 Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia Sergei Zhilskii (Rus) Russia Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia 12 Czech Republic 0:00:45.662 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic 13 China 0:00:45.762 Ke Hu (Chn) China Saifei Bao (Chn) China Song Gao (Chn) China 14 Brazil 0:00:47.378 Flavio Cipriano (Bra) Brazil Dieferson Borges (Bra) Brazil Caio Buoni (Bra) Brazil DNF New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Scratch Race - Qualifying Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus 2 (-1 lap) Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 3 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Fullgas.org­Gipuzkoa 4 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong 5 Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 7 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 8 Ahreum Na (Kor) Korea 9 Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile 10 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 11 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic 12 Elena Lichmanova (Rus) Russia

Women's Scratch Race - Qualifying Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada 2 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 3 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 4 (-1 lap) Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre 6 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium 7 Yingtong Li (Chn) China 8 Maria Fernanda Paz (Col) Colombia 9 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 10 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 11 Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania 12 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan 13 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 43 pts 2 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia 42 3 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 41 4 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 41 5 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 40 6 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 25 7 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 25 8 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 25 9 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 23 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 12 11 Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey 8 12 Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela 5 13 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 14 Ian Moir (USA) United States 15 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 16 Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 17 Edison Bravo (Chi) Chile

Men's Omnium Qualifying - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia 30 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 27 3 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 25 4 Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala 24 5 Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa 24 6 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 23 7 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 22 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 8 9 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 5 10 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 5 11 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 4 12 Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland 3 13 Robson Dias (Bra) Brazil 1 14 Ragonessi Jose (Ecu) Ecuador 15 Mohammad Sadegh Mozafari (IRI) I. R. Iran 16 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling DNF Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 0:00:13.100 2 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 0:00:13.200 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 4 Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey 5 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:13.300 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 0:00:13.400 7 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 8 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 9 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 0:00:13.500 10 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 11 Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa 12 Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:13.600 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 14 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 0:00:13.700 15 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 16 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 17 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia 18 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia 0:00:13.800 19 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:00:13.900 20 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 0:00:14.100 21 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 22 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:14.200 23 Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:14.600 24 Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala 0:00:14.800

Men's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 64 pts 2 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 56 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 52 4 Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey 46 5 Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala 46 6 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 41 7 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 35 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 34 9 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 32 10 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 29 11 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia 28 12 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 25 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 22 14 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia 15 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 17 Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa 18 Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland 19 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 20 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 21 Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela 22 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 23 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 24 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland

Men's Team Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.311 Rene Enders (Ger) Germany Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany 2 Team Erdgas 2012 0:00:44.230 Robert Forstemann (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 3 Venezuela 0:00:43.991 Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 4 France 0:00:44.205 Mickael d'Almeida (Fra) France Francois Pervis (Fra) France Julien Palma (Fra) France

Men's Points Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi 46 pts 2 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium 37 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 32 4 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 31 5 Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 27 6 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 22 7 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Russia 22 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 9 9 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic 7 10 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France 5 11 Manuel Cazzaro (Ita) Italy 2 12 Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States -13 13 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong -15 14 Barry Markus (Ned) Netherlands -16 15 Armando Camargo Filho (Bra) Brazil -17 16 Lobov Oleksandr (Ukr) Ukraine -18 17 Evan Carstens (RSA) South Africa -20 18 Ragonessi Jose (Ecu) Ecuador -20 19 Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa) Spain -40 DNF Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx DNF Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Reyno de Navarra­Telco­M­Conor

Women's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round 1 Great Britain 0:03:21.830 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain Sarah Storey (GBr) Great Britain 2 New Zealand 0:03:25.618 Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round 3 United States 0:03:22.090 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States Jennie Reed (USA) United States Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 4 Lithuania 0:03:30.273 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Team Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 00:00:33.143 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 2 Ukraine 00:00:33.869 Tsos Olena (Ukr) Ukraine Shulika Lyubov (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Russia 00:00:33.207 Anastasia Voinova (Rus) Russia Viktoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 4 Netherlands 00:00:33.918 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Men's 1km Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 0:01:00.075 2 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) New Zealand 0:01:01.160 3 Filip Ditzel (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:02.009 4 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012 0:01:02.144 5 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 0:01:02.497 6 Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:03.624 7 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:01:03.772 8 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa 0:01:03.861 9 Andrey Kubeev (Rus) Moscow Track Team 0:01:03.267 10 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:01:04.045 11 TJ Mathieson (USA) United States 0:01:04.066 12 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Reyno de Navarra­Telco­M­Conor 0:01:04.875 13 Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan 0:01:05.176 14 Caio Buoni (Bra) Brazil 0:01:05.255 15 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Cespa­Euskadi 0:01:06.425 DNS Stefan Nimke (Ger) Germany

Women's Scratch Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium 2 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 3 Ahreum Na (Kor) Korea 4 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Fullgas.org­Gipuzkoa 5 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Mexico 6 Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 10 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong 11 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 12 Yingtong Li (Chn) China 13 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 14 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus 15 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada 16 Daniela Guajardo (Chi) Chile 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre 18 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 19 Maria Fernanda Paz (Col) Colombia DNF Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round 1 New Zealand Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand 2 Australia DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Australia Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Australia

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round 3 Denmark 0:04:07.387 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark Rasmus Quaade (Den) Denmark Christian Ranneries (Den) Denmark 4 Colombia 0:04:07.468 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia Arles Castro (Col) Colombia Kevin Daniel Rios (Col) Colombia Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia

Men's Omnium - Elimination race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 2 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Australia 3 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 4 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 5 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 6 Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey 7 Carlos Linarez (Ven) Venezuela 8 Zach Bell (Can) Canada 9 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 10 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 11 Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Korea 12 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia 13 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 14 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 15 Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland 16 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 17 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 18 Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa 19 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 20 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 21 Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala DSQ Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand DSQ Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy DSQ Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain