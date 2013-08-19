Trending

Dahle Flesjaa and Marotte win in France

,

Both riders prove their form ahead of Worlds

Image 1 of 9

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) on her way to winning in Meribel

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) on her way to winning in Meribel
(Image credit: Universal Bike Racing)
Image 2 of 9

U23 podium in Meribel

U23 podium in Meribel
(Image credit: Mondini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)
(Image credit: Mondini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

Maxime Marotte (BH SR Suntour KMC) wins in Meribel, France

Maxime Marotte (BH SR Suntour KMC) wins in Meribel, France
(Image credit: FM Sport/Team BH-SR Suntour KMC)
Image 5 of 9

Maxime Marotte (BH SR Suntour KMC)

Maxime Marotte (BH SR Suntour KMC)
(Image credit: FM Sport/Team BH-SR Suntour KMC)
Image 6 of 9

Stephane Tempier (BH SR Suntour KMC)

Stephane Tempier (BH SR Suntour KMC)
(Image credit: FM Sport/Team BH-SR Suntour KMC)
Image 7 of 9

World champion Julie Bresset (BH SR Suntour KMC)

World champion Julie Bresset (BH SR Suntour KMC)
(Image credit: FM Sport/Team BH-SR Suntour KMC)
Image 8 of 9

World champion Julie Bresset (BH SR Suntour KMC)

World champion Julie Bresset (BH SR Suntour KMC)
(Image credit: FM Sport/Team BH-SR Suntour KMC)
Image 9 of 9

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Universal Bike Racing)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) and Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) won the Coupe de France round in Méribel two weeks ahead of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Women

Dahle Flesjå took her victory after sitting out last weekend's racing at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup. The Norwegian finished ahead of world and Olympic champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour KMC) who was second.

Coming straight from training at altitude, Dahle Flesjå had no problem with the thin air in Méribel. But a look at the list of starters in the women's race revealed that she was facing some stiff competition, with the main danger coming from Bresset.

When the race was on, Dahle Flesjå did not waste time in taking command. Halfway through the second lap, the Norwegian rider increased her speed and broke clear of her last rivals. From there, it was a triumphant solo ride without any problems, which also showed in the margin Dahle Flesjå built on the way to the finish. Bresset lost almost two minutes. Third place finisher Sabrina Enaux conceded more than three and a half minutes.

"I really liked the course here. With two weeks to go to the world championships, it's important for me to know where I am, and today provided a valuable test," said Dahle Flesjå. "The course is very technical, and I think today's race provided me with a lot of information that might be helpful in two weeks' time for the Worlds - and also for next year's World Cup finals that will be held in Méribel."

Bresset said, "Gunn Rita set a torrid pace in the beginning. In technical sections, I think I was able to take some advantage. She was superior, I couldn't follow. Yet, I had fun on this very technical course. I didn't felt very good, but that was not disastrous... When coming back from Canada, I thought the training week would be quite easy, but it was not, actually!"

"I won the overall ranking, that's nice for the team. Now I will keep preparing the Worlds, with the Basel [Swiss BMC Cup] race next weekend."

Men

In the men's race, Marotte finished ahead of Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX-Active Bianchi) and Stephane Tempier. The French winner had 30 seconds on his two chasers at the end.

Marotte won the race for the second consecutive year.

"Gerhard was really strong in the beginning of the race. I quickly noticed that I was more comfortable than him on the long climb," said Marotte. "On the last lap, I knew where to attack. This is my second win here, and my fourth overall victory in French Cup. I always like to come on the national circuit."

"There was many foreign riders in Méribel, and we felt really supported by the spectators. It's really an excellent course, I'm at my ease here. The riders liked the course, we will have a nice World Cup race. Now, I'll keep training for the Worlds, and the race in Basel will be the last before South Africa."

Marotte's teammate Tempier said, "We did a nice race with Maxime! I tried to attack...but I was quickly forced to slow it down. Kerschbaumer was strong in the beginning of the race, but paid for his efforts in the end. I like this course, I already won here in 2010, but the last two editions were not so good for me. I feel that I didn't totally recover from the Canadian jet lag yet; but it will be soon ok. Now, I will stay few days in Méribel, for a training camp with my coach, to prepare for the Worlds."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (Fra)1:29:16
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:32
3Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:00:34
4Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:08
5Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:03:22
6Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:03:46
7Martin Gujan (Swi)
8Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:05:10
9Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:05:19
10Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:05:26
11Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:05:28
12Fabien Canal (Fra)0:05:31
13Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:06:16
14Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:07:37
15Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:07:39
16Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)0:07:40
17Frank Beemer (Ned)0:08:32
18Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:08:41
19Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:08:47
20Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:08:48
21Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:08:51
22Florent Pelizzari (Fra)0:09:28
23Thomas Collinet (Fra)0:09:54
24José González (Ecu)0:10:14
25Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:10:20
26Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:11:10
27Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:11:26
28Alexis Paris (Fra)0:12:09
29Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:13:01
30Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:13:09
31Maxime Folco (Fra)0:13:16
32Ludovic Dubau (Fra)0:13:37
33Clément Souvray (Fra)0:13:49
34Paul Mathou (Fra)0:13:58
35Kevin Miquel (Fra)0:14:12
36Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)0:14:13
37Etienne Puech (Fra)0:14:27
38Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)0:14:35
39Alex Dere (Fra)0:14:39
40Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:14:55
41Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:15:12
42Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)0:15:37
43Alrick Martin (Fra)0:15:53
44Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)0:15:57
45Theo Barthelemy (Fra)0:16:00
46Remy Bourdon (Fra)0:16:03
47Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:16:21
48Julien Toppan (Fra)0:16:25
49Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:16:46
50Alexandre Pelletier (Fra)0:16:59
51Toki Sawada (Jpn)
52Theo Portal (Fra)0:17:31
53Omer Shubi (Isr)0:17:34
54Anthony Gauthier (Fra)0:17:46
55Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)0:17:51
56Charly Sibille (Fra)0:17:57
57Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)0:17:59
58Rémi Briere (Fra)0:18:02
59Gwénaël Morra (Fra)0:18:05
60Pierre Morque (Fra)0:18:07
61Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra)0:18:21
62Boris Cara (Bel)0:18:24
63Bastien Rolland (Fra)0:18:38
64Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:18:54
65Romain Bernier (Fra)0:19:07
66Thomas Fautrero (Fra)0:19:08
67Harold Flandre (Fra)
68Damien Guillemet (Fra)0:19:25
69Vincent Schmit (Fra)0:19:40
70Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:20:17
71Alexis Bru (Fra)0:20:50
72Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)0:20:54
73Jonathan Perret (Fra)0:21:03
74Clement Escalier (Fra)0:21:08
75Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)0:21:45
76Denis Miramond (Fra)0:21:55
77Bastien Giret (Fra)0:22:08
78Sébastien Roux (Fra)
79Joris Bagnol (Fra)0:23:23
80Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)
81Vincent Lombardi (Fra)
82Guy Niv (Isr)
83Thomas Griot (Fra)
84Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
85Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
86Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
87Thibault Geneste (Fra)
88Romain Seigle (Fra)
89Arnaud Cannau (Fra)
90Pierre Colart (Fra)
91Jonathan Lefevre (Fra)
92Maxime Danon (Fra)
93Léo Bandiera (Fra)
94Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa)
95Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)
96Adrien Pascal (Fra)
97Vincent Thomas (Fra)
98Jimmy Le Clainche (Fra)
99Adria Llausas (Spa)
100Jérôme Delaire (Fra)
101Valentin Revaux (Fra)
102Gregory Pol (Fra)
103Maxime Herold (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)1:26:13
2Julie Bresset (Fra)0:01:53
3Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:03:37
4Laura Metzler (Fra)0:08:33
5Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:09:47
6Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:10:06
7Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
8Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:10:37
9Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:11:47
10Kate Fluker (NZl)0:11:56
11Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)0:14:30
12Delphine Boissy (Fra)0:17:04
13Marine Eon (Fra)0:18:15
14Anais Simon (Fra)0:19:48
15Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:19:57
16Marine Strappazon (Fra)0:20:09
17Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:21:52
18Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr)0:22:01
19Meghan Beltzer (Isr)0:22:28
20Elea Boissy (Fra)0:23:39
21Laura Joubert (Fra)0:25:52
22Moran Tel Paz (Isr)0:26:50
23Cecile Delaire (Fra)0:27:30
24Idit Shub (Isr)0:27:48
25Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:28:09
26Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
27Judith Sanchez (Spa)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews