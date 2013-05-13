Trending

Thirion and Nicole win Coupe de France round

Lourdes hosts downhill race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Thirion (Fra)0:04:04.42
2Florent Payet (Fra)0:00:00.59
3Rudy Cabirou (Fra)0:00:07.33
4Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)0:00:07.55
5Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)0:00:07.93
6Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:00:08.74
7Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)0:00:09.01
8Julien Piccolo (Fra)0:00:09.35
9Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)0:00:10.32
10Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)0:00:11.39
11Antoine Badouard (Fra)0:00:11.48
12Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:13.95
13Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:14.93
14Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:14.93
15Florian Arthus (Fra)0:00:15.57
16Arthur Quet (Fra)0:00:15.63
17Marc Cabirou (Fra)0:00:16.60
18Benoit Coulanges (Fra)0:00:16.91
19Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:00:16.91
20Amaury Pierron (Fra)0:00:17.30
21Simon Cardon (Fra)0:00:18.27
22Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)0:00:18.34
23Benjamin Staehle (Fra)0:00:18.60
24Arthur Parret (Fra)0:00:18.61
25Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra)0:00:19.50
26Arthur Racaud (Fra)0:00:20.55
27Thomas Estaque (Fra)0:00:20.77
28Dylan Levesque (Fra)0:00:21.43
29Benoit Bresset (Fra)0:00:21.82
30Louison Berthelot (Fra)0:00:22.26
31Alexis Pujol (Fra)0:00:22.42
32Romain Contreres (Fra)0:00:23.06
33Benjamin Boutie (Fra)0:00:23.18
34Pierrick Lannes (Fra)0:00:23.94
35Felix Racaud (Fra)0:00:24.07
36Loic Piazzon (Fra)0:00:24.21
37Cyril Rieu (Fra)0:00:24.48
38Irénée Menjou (Fra)0:00:24.69
39Nicolas Pary (Fra)0:00:25.26
40Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:26.23
41Tanguy Boucherot (Fra)0:00:26.71
42Ivan Oziol (Fra)0:00:27.50
43Aurélien Heraud (Fra)0:00:27.55
44Marcel Etheve (Fra)0:00:27.98
45Geoffrey Buisan (Fra)0:00:28.34
46Baptiste Pierron (Fra)0:00:28.84
47Malo Stephan (Fra)0:00:29.12
48Steve Marietta (Fra)0:00:29.22
49Ludovic Fabre (Fra)0:00:31.67
50Alexandre Blardone (Fra)0:00:32.12
51Cyril Meslier (Fra)0:00:32.83
52Romain Goulesque (Fra)0:00:32.97
53Melvin Pons (Fra)0:00:33.81
54Valentin Cadel (Fra)0:00:35.08
55Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)0:00:35.17
56Julien Hericher (Fra)0:00:35.39
57Fabien Edy (Fra)0:00:35.54
58Brice Chauvin (Fra)0:00:35.90
59Charles Pujol (Fra)0:00:36.24
60Mathieu Anglade (Fra)0:00:36.47
61William Weiss (Fra)0:00:36.92
62Anthony Chirossel (Fra)0:00:37.20
63Loic Alazard (Fra)0:00:37.77
64Pierre Hugues Hantz (Fra)0:00:38.47
65Romain Galy (Fra)0:00:39.84
66Julien Alazard (Fra)0:00:40.03
67Damien Desbrosses (Fra)0:00:40.37
68Nicolas Constantin (Fra)0:00:40.62
69Gilles Arditti (Fra)0:00:41.11
70Felix Fier (Fra)0:00:41.38
71Tom Garcia (Fra)0:00:41.46
72Erwan Le Blayo (Fra)0:00:41.70
73Arthur Brunner (Fra)0:00:42.14
74Vincent Gaydon Bourrat (Fra)0:00:42.74
75Thomas Loiseau (Fra)0:00:42.77
76Tristan Petit (Fra)0:00:43.20
77Clement Chabrol (Fra)0:00:43.41
78Alexis Benoit (Fra)0:00:44.98
79Flavien Henry (Fra)0:00:46.21
80Baptiste Richard (Fra)0:00:46.61
81Julien Magne (Fra)0:00:46.97
82Vincent Laffez (Fra)0:00:47.37
83Clément Petitgrand (Fra)0:00:47.49
84Dorian Pascal (Fra)0:00:47.61
85Jules Cochet (Fra)0:00:47.84
86Teddy Farroba (Fra)0:00:48.51
87Pierre Bauvin (Fra)0:00:48.91
88Lucas Faret (Fra)0:00:48.99
89Flavien Cros (Fra)0:00:49.15
90Emile Perodeau (Fra)0:00:49.35
91Rémi Quivelere (Fra)0:00:50.23
92Thomas Chazottes (Fra)0:00:50.54
93Yann Simon (Fra)0:00:50.72
94Elliot Lees (GBr)0:00:51.12
95Ange Maggiolini (Fra)0:00:52.42
96Kevin Locquet (Fra)0:00:52.92
97Romain Sehier (Fra)0:00:52.96
98Alexandre Laffont (Fra)0:00:52.97
99Clément Charles (Fra)0:00:53.16
100Valentin Clement (Fra)0:00:55.80

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole (Fra)0:04:51.99
2Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)0:00:43.88
3Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)0:00:52.61
4Lea Fourton (Fra)0:01:19.21
5Chloe Gallean (Fra)0:01:28.83
6Anastasia Maurice (Fra)0:01:35.58
7Severine Cigana (Fra)0:01:44.27
8Alizee Arthus (Fra)0:02:03.42
9Alix Jacquemart (Fra)0:02:14.78
10Marjorie Cholez (Fra)0:02:16.42
11Laura Lohner (Fra)0:02:35.81
12Estelle Clerissi (Fra)0:03:34.87
13Alexie Soum (Fra)0:03:45.12

Latest on Cyclingnews