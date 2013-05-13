Thirion and Nicole win Coupe de France round
Lourdes hosts downhill race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Thirion (Fra)
|0:04:04.42
|2
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:00:00.59
|3
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:07.33
|4
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)
|0:00:07.55
|5
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)
|0:00:07.93
|6
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|0:00:08.74
|7
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)
|0:00:09.01
|8
|Julien Piccolo (Fra)
|0:00:09.35
|9
|Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)
|0:00:10.32
|10
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)
|0:00:11.39
|11
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|0:00:11.48
|12
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:13.95
|13
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:14.93
|14
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:14.93
|15
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|0:00:15.57
|16
|Arthur Quet (Fra)
|0:00:15.63
|17
|Marc Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:16.60
|18
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra)
|0:00:16.91
|19
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:16.91
|20
|Amaury Pierron (Fra)
|0:00:17.30
|21
|Simon Cardon (Fra)
|0:00:18.27
|22
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:18.34
|23
|Benjamin Staehle (Fra)
|0:00:18.60
|24
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|0:00:18.61
|25
|Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra)
|0:00:19.50
|26
|Arthur Racaud (Fra)
|0:00:20.55
|27
|Thomas Estaque (Fra)
|0:00:20.77
|28
|Dylan Levesque (Fra)
|0:00:21.43
|29
|Benoit Bresset (Fra)
|0:00:21.82
|30
|Louison Berthelot (Fra)
|0:00:22.26
|31
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:22.42
|32
|Romain Contreres (Fra)
|0:00:23.06
|33
|Benjamin Boutie (Fra)
|0:00:23.18
|34
|Pierrick Lannes (Fra)
|0:00:23.94
|35
|Felix Racaud (Fra)
|0:00:24.07
|36
|Loic Piazzon (Fra)
|0:00:24.21
|37
|Cyril Rieu (Fra)
|0:00:24.48
|38
|Irénée Menjou (Fra)
|0:00:24.69
|39
|Nicolas Pary (Fra)
|0:00:25.26
|40
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:26.23
|41
|Tanguy Boucherot (Fra)
|0:00:26.71
|42
|Ivan Oziol (Fra)
|0:00:27.50
|43
|Aurélien Heraud (Fra)
|0:00:27.55
|44
|Marcel Etheve (Fra)
|0:00:27.98
|45
|Geoffrey Buisan (Fra)
|0:00:28.34
|46
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra)
|0:00:28.84
|47
|Malo Stephan (Fra)
|0:00:29.12
|48
|Steve Marietta (Fra)
|0:00:29.22
|49
|Ludovic Fabre (Fra)
|0:00:31.67
|50
|Alexandre Blardone (Fra)
|0:00:32.12
|51
|Cyril Meslier (Fra)
|0:00:32.83
|52
|Romain Goulesque (Fra)
|0:00:32.97
|53
|Melvin Pons (Fra)
|0:00:33.81
|54
|Valentin Cadel (Fra)
|0:00:35.08
|55
|Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)
|0:00:35.17
|56
|Julien Hericher (Fra)
|0:00:35.39
|57
|Fabien Edy (Fra)
|0:00:35.54
|58
|Brice Chauvin (Fra)
|0:00:35.90
|59
|Charles Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:36.24
|60
|Mathieu Anglade (Fra)
|0:00:36.47
|61
|William Weiss (Fra)
|0:00:36.92
|62
|Anthony Chirossel (Fra)
|0:00:37.20
|63
|Loic Alazard (Fra)
|0:00:37.77
|64
|Pierre Hugues Hantz (Fra)
|0:00:38.47
|65
|Romain Galy (Fra)
|0:00:39.84
|66
|Julien Alazard (Fra)
|0:00:40.03
|67
|Damien Desbrosses (Fra)
|0:00:40.37
|68
|Nicolas Constantin (Fra)
|0:00:40.62
|69
|Gilles Arditti (Fra)
|0:00:41.11
|70
|Felix Fier (Fra)
|0:00:41.38
|71
|Tom Garcia (Fra)
|0:00:41.46
|72
|Erwan Le Blayo (Fra)
|0:00:41.70
|73
|Arthur Brunner (Fra)
|0:00:42.14
|74
|Vincent Gaydon Bourrat (Fra)
|0:00:42.74
|75
|Thomas Loiseau (Fra)
|0:00:42.77
|76
|Tristan Petit (Fra)
|0:00:43.20
|77
|Clement Chabrol (Fra)
|0:00:43.41
|78
|Alexis Benoit (Fra)
|0:00:44.98
|79
|Flavien Henry (Fra)
|0:00:46.21
|80
|Baptiste Richard (Fra)
|0:00:46.61
|81
|Julien Magne (Fra)
|0:00:46.97
|82
|Vincent Laffez (Fra)
|0:00:47.37
|83
|Clément Petitgrand (Fra)
|0:00:47.49
|84
|Dorian Pascal (Fra)
|0:00:47.61
|85
|Jules Cochet (Fra)
|0:00:47.84
|86
|Teddy Farroba (Fra)
|0:00:48.51
|87
|Pierre Bauvin (Fra)
|0:00:48.91
|88
|Lucas Faret (Fra)
|0:00:48.99
|89
|Flavien Cros (Fra)
|0:00:49.15
|90
|Emile Perodeau (Fra)
|0:00:49.35
|91
|Rémi Quivelere (Fra)
|0:00:50.23
|92
|Thomas Chazottes (Fra)
|0:00:50.54
|93
|Yann Simon (Fra)
|0:00:50.72
|94
|Elliot Lees (GBr)
|0:00:51.12
|95
|Ange Maggiolini (Fra)
|0:00:52.42
|96
|Kevin Locquet (Fra)
|0:00:52.92
|97
|Romain Sehier (Fra)
|0:00:52.96
|98
|Alexandre Laffont (Fra)
|0:00:52.97
|99
|Clément Charles (Fra)
|0:00:53.16
|100
|Valentin Clement (Fra)
|0:00:55.80
|1
|Myriam Nicole (Fra)
|0:04:51.99
|2
|Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)
|0:00:43.88
|3
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)
|0:00:52.61
|4
|Lea Fourton (Fra)
|0:01:19.21
|5
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|0:01:28.83
|6
|Anastasia Maurice (Fra)
|0:01:35.58
|7
|Severine Cigana (Fra)
|0:01:44.27
|8
|Alizee Arthus (Fra)
|0:02:03.42
|9
|Alix Jacquemart (Fra)
|0:02:14.78
|10
|Marjorie Cholez (Fra)
|0:02:16.42
|11
|Laura Lohner (Fra)
|0:02:35.81
|12
|Estelle Clerissi (Fra)
|0:03:34.87
|13
|Alexie Soum (Fra)
|0:03:45.12
