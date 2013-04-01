Absalon and Bresset win Coupe de France opener
St. Raphael hosts French national series round one
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|1:20:20
|2
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:01:07
|3
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:02:22
|4
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|0:03:12
|5
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:03:35
|6
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:03:41
|7
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:05:45
|8
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:06:24
|9
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:06:48
|10
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:07:10
|11
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:07:41
|12
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:07:47
|13
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:08:04
|14
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:08:37
|15
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|0:08:43
|16
|Romain Seigle (Fra)
|0:09:05
|17
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|0:09:21
|18
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:09:47
|19
|Jonathan Galante (Fra)
|0:10:08
|20
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:10:14
|21
|Alrick Martin (Fra)
|0:10:19
|22
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:10:41
|23
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:11:08
|24
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|0:11:19
|25
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:11:28
|26
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:12:00
|27
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:12:06
|28
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:12:17
|29
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra)
|0:12:23
|30
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|0:12:26
|31
|Romain Bernier (Fra)
|0:12:29
|32
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:12:54
|33
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|0:13:03
|34
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:13:17
|35
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor)
|0:13:33
|36
|Damien Guillemet (Fra)
|0:13:45
|37
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
|0:14:02
|38
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|39
|Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)
|0:14:05
|40
|Paul Mathou (Fra)
|0:14:08
|41
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:14:20
|42
|Thomas Fautrero (Fra)
|0:15:15
|43
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:18:48
|44
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|45
|Clément Souvray (Fra)
|46
|Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)
|47
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|48
|Remi Gueydan (Fra)
|49
|Ivan Gicquiau (Fra)
|50
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|51
|Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)
|52
|Hugo Navarian (Fra)
|53
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|54
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
|55
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|56
|Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
|57
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|58
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|59
|Arnaud Cannau (Fra)
|60
|Romuald Gillard (Fra)
|61
|Jonathan Perret (Fra)
|62
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|63
|Rémi Briere (Fra)
|64
|Toki Sawada (Jpn)
|65
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra)
|66
|Thibault Geneste (Fra)
|67
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|68
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|69
|Delepine Romaric (Fra)
|70
|Jonathan Lefevre (Fra)
|71
|Gwénaël Morra (Fra)
|72
|Alexis Bru (Fra)
|73
|Maxime Danon (Fra)
|74
|Denis Fumarola (Ita)
|75
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|76
|Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)
|77
|Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
|78
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|79
|Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
|80
|Alex Dere (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|1:43:58
|2
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:04:04
|3
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|0:05:13
|4
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:08:33
|5
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|0:09:04
|6
|Margot Moschetti (Fra)
|0:09:41
|7
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|0:10:19
|8
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|0:17:11
|9
|Marine Strappazon (Fra)
|0:17:46
|10
|Anais Simon (Fra)
|0:20:07
|11
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:20:26
|12
|Cecile Delaire (Fra)
|13
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|14
|Alice Pirard (Bel)
|15
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita)
|16
|Elea Boissy (Fra)
|17
|Delphine Boissy (Fra)
|18
|Laura Chazal (Fra)
|19
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|20
|Marion Loubet (Fra)
|21
|Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)
|22
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|23
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|24
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|25
|Déborah Motsch (Fra)
|26
|Flavie Montusclat (Fra)
|27
|Victoire Joncheray (Fra)
