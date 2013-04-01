Trending

Absalon and Bresset win Coupe de France opener

St. Raphael hosts French national series round one

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra)1:20:20
2Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:01:07
3Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:02:22
4Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:03:12
5Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:03:35
6Fabien Canal (Fra)0:03:41
7Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:05:45
8Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:06:24
9Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:06:48
10Martin Loo (Est)0:07:10
11Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:07:41
12Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:07:47
13Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:08:04
14Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:08:37
15Titouan Carod (Fra)0:08:43
16Romain Seigle (Fra)0:09:05
17Ludovic Dubau (Fra)0:09:21
18Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:09:47
19Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:10:08
20Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:10:14
21Alrick Martin (Fra)0:10:19
22Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:10:41
23Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:11:08
24Fabien Doubey (Fra)0:11:19
25Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:11:28
26Ola Kjören (Nor)0:12:00
27Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:12:06
28Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:12:17
29Antoine Bouqueret (Fra)0:12:23
30Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:12:26
31Romain Bernier (Fra)0:12:29
32Harold Flandre (Fra)0:12:54
33Florent Pelizzari (Fra)0:13:03
34Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:13:17
35Sang Hoon Na (Kor)0:13:33
36Damien Guillemet (Fra)0:13:45
37Pieter Geluykens (Bel)0:14:02
38Paul Remy (Fra)
39Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)0:14:05
40Paul Mathou (Fra)0:14:08
41Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:14:20
42Thomas Fautrero (Fra)0:15:15
43Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:18:48
44Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
45Clément Souvray (Fra)
46Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)
47Denny Lupato (Ita)
48Remi Gueydan (Fra)
49Ivan Gicquiau (Fra)
50Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
51Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)
52Hugo Navarian (Fra)
53Gregory Pascal (Fra)
54Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
55Thomas Collinet (Fra)
56Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
57Thomas Griot (Fra)
58Marc Colom (Fra)
59Arnaud Cannau (Fra)
60Romuald Gillard (Fra)
61Jonathan Perret (Fra)
62Alexis Paris (Fra)
63Rémi Briere (Fra)
64Toki Sawada (Jpn)
65Vincent Arnaud (Fra)
66Thibault Geneste (Fra)
67Maxime Folco (Fra)
68Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
69Delepine Romaric (Fra)
70Jonathan Lefevre (Fra)
71Gwénaël Morra (Fra)
72Alexis Bru (Fra)
73Maxime Danon (Fra)
74Denis Fumarola (Ita)
75Michael Pesse (Ita)
76Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)
77Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
78Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
79Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
80Alex Dere (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra)1:43:58
2Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:04:04
3Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:05:13
4Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:08:33
5Perrine Clauzel (Fra)0:09:04
6Margot Moschetti (Fra)0:09:41
7Laura Metzler (Fra)0:10:19
8Marine Eon (Fra)0:17:11
9Marine Strappazon (Fra)0:17:46
10Anais Simon (Fra)0:20:07
11Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:20:26
12Cecile Delaire (Fra)
13Caroline Mani (Fra)
14Alice Pirard (Bel)
15Giulia Gaspardino (Ita)
16Elea Boissy (Fra)
17Delphine Boissy (Fra)
18Laura Chazal (Fra)
19Laura Joubert (Fra)
20Marion Loubet (Fra)
21Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)
22Estelle Boudot (Fra)
23Marta Pastore (Ita)
24Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
25Déborah Motsch (Fra)
26Flavie Montusclat (Fra)
27Victoire Joncheray (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews