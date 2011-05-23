Trending

Ruffin wins in Brassac

Gros victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:02:16.83
2Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)0:00:01.63
3Rémi Thirion (Fra)0:00:03.02
4Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:00:03.77
5Julien Camellini (Fra)0:00:03.78
6Fabien Cousinie (Fra)0:00:04.05
7Joris Bigoni (Fra)0:00:05.03
8Yoann Barelli (Fra)0:00:05.19
9Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:05.35
10Camille Blanchard (Fra)0:00:05.46
11Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:06.35
12Florian Arthus (Fra)0:00:06.38
13Benjamin Torrano (Fra)0:00:07.05
14Patrick Thome (Fra)0:00:07.10
15Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)0:00:07.19
16Rudy Cabirou (Fra)0:00:07.47
17Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)0:00:07.53
18Anthony Doniol (Fra)0:00:07.54
19Loic Piazzon (Fra)0:00:08.01
20Loic Bruni (Fra)0:00:08.09
21Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:08.97
22Florent Payet (Fra)0:00:09.04
23Nicolas Quere (Fra)0:00:09.19
24Valentin Juillard (Fra)0:00:09.31
25Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)0:00:09.33
26Antoine Badouard (Fra)0:00:09.43
27Romain Goulesque (Fra)0:00:09.45
28Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:09.57
29Arthur Racaud (Fra)0:00:10.27
30Melvin Pons (Fra)0:00:10.36
31Benjamin Staehle (Fra)0:00:10.45
32Benoit Bresset (Fra)0:00:10.50
33Nicolas Ortiz (Fra)0:00:10.87
34Arthur Parret (Fra)0:00:11.42
35Anthony Roumeas (Fra)0:00:11.88
36Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)0:00:11.92
37Matthieu Carnino (Fra)0:00:12.20
38Paul Rovigo (Fra)0:00:12.21
39Félix Groizard (Fra)
40Ivan Oziol (Fra)0:00:12.43
41Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)0:00:12.44
42Ludovic Oget (Fra)0:00:12.76
43William Weiss (Fra)0:00:12.89
44Marc Cabirou (Fra)0:00:12.93
45Alexis Pujol (Fra)0:00:13.12
46Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:13.24
47Clément Benoit (Fra)0:00:13.32
48Simon Cardon (Fra)0:00:13.41
49Benjamin Fouquet (Fra)0:00:13.52
50Theo Galy (Fra)0:00:13.75

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Céline Gros (Fra)0:02:43.44
2Morgane Charre (Fra)0:00:04.33
3Myriam Nicole (Fra)0:00:04.89
4Sandra Reynier (Fra)0:00:06.41
5Agnes Delest (Fra)0:00:11.07
6Fanny Lombard (Fra)0:00:13.88
7Severine Cigana (Fra)0:00:19.50
8Laura Guillaume (Fra)0:00:22.97
9Chloe Gallean (Fra)0:00:25.00
10Elodie Chesseret (Fra)0:00:27.18
11Lea Fourton (Fra)0:00:30.48
12Laura Lohner (Fra)0:00:32.28
13Alizee Arthus (Fra)0:00:32.38
14Caroline Sax (Fra)0:00:38.07
15Marion Stampfli (Fra)0:00:50.87

