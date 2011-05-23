Ruffin wins in Brassac
Gros victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|0:02:16.83
|2
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|0:00:01.63
|3
|Rémi Thirion (Fra)
|0:00:03.02
|4
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|0:00:03.77
|5
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|0:00:03.78
|6
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
|0:00:04.05
|7
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|0:00:05.03
|8
|Yoann Barelli (Fra)
|0:00:05.19
|9
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:05.35
|10
|Camille Blanchard (Fra)
|0:00:05.46
|11
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:06.35
|12
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|0:00:06.38
|13
|Benjamin Torrano (Fra)
|0:00:07.05
|14
|Patrick Thome (Fra)
|0:00:07.10
|15
|Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)
|0:00:07.19
|16
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:07.47
|17
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)
|0:00:07.53
|18
|Anthony Doniol (Fra)
|0:00:07.54
|19
|Loic Piazzon (Fra)
|0:00:08.01
|20
|Loic Bruni (Fra)
|0:00:08.09
|21
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:08.97
|22
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:00:09.04
|23
|Nicolas Quere (Fra)
|0:00:09.19
|24
|Valentin Juillard (Fra)
|0:00:09.31
|25
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|0:00:09.33
|26
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|0:00:09.43
|27
|Romain Goulesque (Fra)
|0:00:09.45
|28
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|0:00:09.57
|29
|Arthur Racaud (Fra)
|0:00:10.27
|30
|Melvin Pons (Fra)
|0:00:10.36
|31
|Benjamin Staehle (Fra)
|0:00:10.45
|32
|Benoit Bresset (Fra)
|0:00:10.50
|33
|Nicolas Ortiz (Fra)
|0:00:10.87
|34
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|0:00:11.42
|35
|Anthony Roumeas (Fra)
|0:00:11.88
|36
|Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)
|0:00:11.92
|37
|Matthieu Carnino (Fra)
|0:00:12.20
|38
|Paul Rovigo (Fra)
|0:00:12.21
|39
|Félix Groizard (Fra)
|40
|Ivan Oziol (Fra)
|0:00:12.43
|41
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:12.44
|42
|Ludovic Oget (Fra)
|0:00:12.76
|43
|William Weiss (Fra)
|0:00:12.89
|44
|Marc Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:12.93
|45
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:13.12
|46
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:13.24
|47
|Clément Benoit (Fra)
|0:00:13.32
|48
|Simon Cardon (Fra)
|0:00:13.41
|49
|Benjamin Fouquet (Fra)
|0:00:13.52
|50
|Theo Galy (Fra)
|0:00:13.75
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Céline Gros (Fra)
|0:02:43.44
|2
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|0:00:04.33
|3
|Myriam Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:04.89
|4
|Sandra Reynier (Fra)
|0:00:06.41
|5
|Agnes Delest (Fra)
|0:00:11.07
|6
|Fanny Lombard (Fra)
|0:00:13.88
|7
|Severine Cigana (Fra)
|0:00:19.50
|8
|Laura Guillaume (Fra)
|0:00:22.97
|9
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:25.00
|10
|Elodie Chesseret (Fra)
|0:00:27.18
|11
|Lea Fourton (Fra)
|0:00:30.48
|12
|Laura Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:32.28
|13
|Alizee Arthus (Fra)
|0:00:32.38
|14
|Caroline Sax (Fra)
|0:00:38.07
|15
|Marion Stampfli (Fra)
|0:00:50.87
