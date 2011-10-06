Trending

Image 1 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) outguns Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) in the sprint.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) is interviewed after the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) can't hide his delight on crossing the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Italian coach Paolo Bettini congratulates Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) takes the spoils.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) senses that he has the Coppa Sabatini in the bag.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Gianni Savio's Androni Giocattoli have won the Coppa Italia once again.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) with Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) and Dani Moreno (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

Enrico Battalgin will continue full-time with Colnago CSF-Inox next year.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Enrico Battalgin joined Colnago CSF-Inox in August.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Giovanni Visconti (centre) launched his sprint alongside Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) but couldn't cope with the youngster's speed.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) impressed Paolo Bettini with his display.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) celebrates with Davide Rebellin and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti in the background.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) crosses the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) wins the 2011 Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox), flanked by Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) and Dani Moreno (Katusha).

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 19 of 19

Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) takes the sprint in Peccioli.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Enrico Battaglin (Colnago CSF-Inox) took victory at the Coppa Sabatini on Thursday with a powerful sprint finish in Peccioli. Still a month shy of his 22nd birthday, the trainee delivered an assured display to see off the challenge of Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) and Dani Moreno (Katusha) to take his first win in the professional ranks.

In a large group finish, it was Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) who made his move first, but the Italian champion launched his sprint from too far out, and was powerless as Battaglin swept past him.

Ultimately, Battaglin’s greatest challenge came from a man 19 years his senior, as Rebellin picked his way through the bodies behind to come home in second place. The veteran has enjoyed a rich vein of form on the domestic calendar since returning from a two-year suspension for CERA use earlier this summer.

After the finish, Battalgin’s directeur sportif Bruno Reverberi explained that he had instructed his young charge to shadow Giovanni Visconti in the finale. “It was a finish that was suited to him, we told him to stay calm until the line and to mark Visconti closely,” he said. “Winning with a trainee is a great satisfaction: Battaglin’s win will have surprised everyone a little, but not us, because we know his quality.”

Visconti ultimately finished fourth, and confessed that he had shown his hand too soon and then erred in tracking a move by Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) on the final lap.

“I wanted to force it myself on the second last lap, and in the finale I replied to Pozzato’s forcing. But then in the final metres, I didn’t have the legs,” Visconti admitted.

The early stages of the race were dominated by a break composed of Rafa Chtioui (Acqua e Sapone), Alessandro Brambilla (Colnago) and Davide Torosantucci (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo).

When they were swept up, Rigoberto Uran (Sky) made a solo break for victory on the finishing circuit, but the Colombian was left red-faced when he mistakenly raised his arms in celebration with a lap still to race. He was caught shortly afterwards, and in spite of some determined pressing from Pozzato, it all came down to a group finish, where Battaglin emerged to deny Rebellin the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:55:06
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
8David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
14Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
16Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
17Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
18Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
19Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
21Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT0:00:13
22Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
23Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
24Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:16
25Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
26Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:22
27Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
28Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT0:00:24
29Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:29
30Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
31Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:33
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:39
33Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT0:00:44
35David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
36Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
38Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
39Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
40Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
41Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
42Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:51
43Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
44Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
46Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT0:00:57
47Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:02
48Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:08
49Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:09
50Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
51Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
53Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:12
54Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:24
55Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
56Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:29
57Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
58Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:45
59Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:01:50
60Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:08
61Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
62Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
63Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:14
64Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:02:43
65Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
68Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
70Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:26
71Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
73Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD

