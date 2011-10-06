Image 1 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) outguns Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) in the sprint. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) is interviewed after the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) can't hide his delight on crossing the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Italian coach Paolo Bettini congratulates Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) takes the spoils. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) senses that he has the Coppa Sabatini in the bag. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 Gianni Savio's Androni Giocattoli have won the Coppa Italia once again. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) with Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) and Dani Moreno (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 Enrico Battalgin will continue full-time with Colnago CSF-Inox next year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Enrico Battalgin joined Colnago CSF-Inox in August. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Giovanni Visconti (centre) launched his sprint alongside Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) but couldn't cope with the youngster's speed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) impressed Paolo Bettini with his display. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) celebrates with Davide Rebellin and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti in the background. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) crosses the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) wins the 2011 Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox), flanked by Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) and Dani Moreno (Katusha). (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 19 of 19 Enrico Battalgin (Colnago CSF-Inox) takes the sprint in Peccioli. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Enrico Battaglin (Colnago CSF-Inox) took victory at the Coppa Sabatini on Thursday with a powerful sprint finish in Peccioli. Still a month shy of his 22nd birthday, the trainee delivered an assured display to see off the challenge of Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) and Dani Moreno (Katusha) to take his first win in the professional ranks.

In a large group finish, it was Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) who made his move first, but the Italian champion launched his sprint from too far out, and was powerless as Battaglin swept past him.

Ultimately, Battaglin’s greatest challenge came from a man 19 years his senior, as Rebellin picked his way through the bodies behind to come home in second place. The veteran has enjoyed a rich vein of form on the domestic calendar since returning from a two-year suspension for CERA use earlier this summer.

After the finish, Battalgin’s directeur sportif Bruno Reverberi explained that he had instructed his young charge to shadow Giovanni Visconti in the finale. “It was a finish that was suited to him, we told him to stay calm until the line and to mark Visconti closely,” he said. “Winning with a trainee is a great satisfaction: Battaglin’s win will have surprised everyone a little, but not us, because we know his quality.”

Visconti ultimately finished fourth, and confessed that he had shown his hand too soon and then erred in tracking a move by Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) on the final lap.

“I wanted to force it myself on the second last lap, and in the finale I replied to Pozzato’s forcing. But then in the final metres, I didn’t have the legs,” Visconti admitted.

The early stages of the race were dominated by a break composed of Rafa Chtioui (Acqua e Sapone), Alessandro Brambilla (Colnago) and Davide Torosantucci (D'Angelo & Antenucci Nippo).

When they were swept up, Rigoberto Uran (Sky) made a solo break for victory on the finishing circuit, but the Colombian was left red-faced when he mistakenly raised his arms in celebration with a lap still to race. He was caught shortly afterwards, and in spite of some determined pressing from Pozzato, it all came down to a group finish, where Battaglin emerged to deny Rebellin the win.

