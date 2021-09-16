Valgren wins again at Coppa Sabatini 2021

Image 1 of 17 Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) celebrates victory at the 2021 Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) in the winning breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Gianni Moscon (Ineos) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Bahrain Victorious leads the peloton out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 The breakaway in the Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 The view from the Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Coppa Sabatini 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Michael Valgren (EF-Nippo) made the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 James Whelan (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 European champion Sonny Colbrelli at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Giro della Toscana winner Michael Valgren at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Stephen Williams, Luke Rowe and Ben Swift at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) won his second race in two days in Tuscany on Thursday, adding victory at the Coppa Sabatini to Wednesday's success at the Giro della Toscana.

The Dane beat new European Champion Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) on the uphill sprint finish to confirm his excellent form for the rapidly approaching World Championships. Mathieu Burgaudeau (DirectEnergies) was third at six seconds, with Italian Under 23 rider Filippo Baroncini taking fourth at nine seconds.

Thanks to his back to back victories, Valgren also won the Memorial Alfredo Martini prize that commemorates the legendary Italian national coach Alfredo Martini, who often used the Coppa Sabatini to make his final selection for the World Championships.

EF Education-Nippo again used their strength in numbers to win the race, placing three riders in the decisive attack of nine riders that attacked to join the early break of five.

James Whelan helped drive the break along and keep the peloton at over a minute for the final 50km of the 207.2km race. Then Neilson Powless made a strong solo attack on the final lap of the 12km Peccioli circuit. He looked set for victory only for Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) to lead the chase on the exposed valley road into a headwind.

When Powless was caught at the foot of the climb to the finish, Valgren made sure he was well placed and then surged past Moscon in the final twisting kilometre. Colbrelli was able to follow him and then went to the front for the final corner but the Italian had nothing left when Valgren kicked again in sight of the finish line.

"It's a nice way to win against Colbrelli. He's a big favourite for the World Championships and so to beat him in an uphill sprint, is a big thing, is nice. I'm super happy," Valgren said, somewhat surprised to have won again.

"This win is for the whole team, they were amazing. We rode fantastic so thanks to all of them. I had some really good help from my teammate Neilson Powless, who was strong, so I could just sit in the wheel into the headwind section. I knew I was strong and so thought to make it as hard as possible on the climb to see how it goes. Luckily I made it to the line."

Valgren had not won a race since the Amstel Gold Race in 2018 before travelling to Tuscany, now he has won two in a row, justifying his place in a strong Danish team for the World Championships alongside Mads Pedersen, Kasper Asgreen, Magnus Cort and Mikkel Honoré.

"It's a big dream for sure," Valgren said of the World Championships.

"I'll go there with a very strong team and hopefully we can win for Denmark."