Lutsenko wins Coppa Sabatini

Astana rider beats Colbrelli, Velasco

Image 1 of 10

Coppa Sabatini

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins the 2019 Coppa Sabatini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Coppa Sabatini

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins the 2019 Coppa Sabatini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Coppa Sabatini

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) takes the sprint for second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)

Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Lutsenko, Colbrelli, Velasco

Colbrelli, Lutsenko and Velasco on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Lutsenko

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Visconti

Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Alexey Lutsenko

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Alexey Lutsenko

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Italy

The 2019 Coppa Sabatini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) showed he is on form and a definite a contender for the World Championships in Yorkshire by winning the Coppa Sabatini one-day race in Italy with an aggressive solo attack. 

The Kazakhstani national champion was part of the strong early break of the day with Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and then went clear alone with 83km to go, time trialling to victory on the hilly finishing circuits in the Tuscan hills near Peccioli.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won the three-rider sprint to take second place, 1:03 down on Lutsenko. Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli) was third and Kristian Sbaragli (Israel Cycling Academy) was fourth. 

Lutsenko won the Tour of Oman in February, movingly dedicating his victory to his wife Elena, who suffered a miscarriage in December. He celebrated his Coppa Sabatini victory by sucking his thumb and pointing to the sky.

"I wanted to win because this is a good, hard race and because it's important for my moral before the World Championships," he said.

"I attacked with about 80km to go. Bernal was there too but I went for it. This is a good sign for the World, though that's going to be a harder race. It's long at near 300km, almost as long as Milan-San Remo, but it's harder because there are 3000 metres of climbing, so it'll be a hard race."

How it unfolded

The Coppa Sabatini marked the second consecutive day of racing in Tuscany, with riders looking for end of season success and a final place in their respective national teams for the World Championships. Wednesday's Giro della Toscana winner Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli) hoping to win the two-race Challenge Toscana prize and score more points for the season-long Italian Ciclismo Cup.

Despite the fatigue of the previous day, the Coppa Sabatini exploded from the start with a break of 15 riders forming the early attack. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was in there, as where Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè), Grudzev (Astana Pro Team), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Petilli (UAE Emirates), Formolo (Nazionale Italiana), Bissegger (Nazionale Svizzera), Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fortunato (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Delaplace (Team Arkea-Samsic), Fedeli (Delko Marseille Provence), Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Berhane (Team Cofidis), Doubey (Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team), Pellaud (IAM Excelsior) and Rappo (IAM Excelsior).

After 112km of fast racing, with the peloton always in pursuit at less than two minutes, Lutsenko decided to take off alone. 83km kilometres of racing on the testing Peccioli circuit remained but Lutsenko was clearly on form and committed. He opened a 1:30 gap and held it, as the chasers split and then argued about who should do the work. Colbrelli was especially animated, knowing that he had perhaps missed out on a chance to win the Coppa Sabatini for a third time and secure his place in the Italian national team. He frustratingly waved and shouted at the chasers, before going away with Sbaragli and Velasco in pursuit of Lutsenko.

However, the Kazakhstani time trial and road race champion was strong and consistent, only losing a few seconds in the final two 13km circuits.

On the climb up to Peccioli and the finish line, that so often produces a thrilling sprint finish, Lutsenko had time to savour and celebrate his solo victory. Even before he crossed the line his name had already been added to the list of favourites for the elite men's road race in Yorkshire.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:22:57
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:03
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:04
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:59
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:16
7Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
9Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
12Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
16Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:20
17Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
19Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:23
20Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
22Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
23Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Italy
24Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:27
26Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:30
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:39
30Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:43
31Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50
32Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
34Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:52
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:59
36Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:06
37Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:15
38Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
39Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:36
40Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
41Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
44Marco Landi (Ita) Gazprom–Rusvelo
45Ivan Martinelli (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
46Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Cycling
47Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Italy
48Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
50Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:40
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
52Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
53Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:41
54Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44
56Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:07:47
57Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:07:53
58Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFImerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFGiovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFSho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFEgan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
DNFJonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
DNFIvan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
DNFYuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAndrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFGregorio Ferri (Ita) Italy
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
DNFStefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
DNFStefan Bissegger (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
DNFAlexander Balmer (Swi) Switzerland
DNFJoel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
DNFJohan Jacons (Swi) Switzerland
DNFMauro Schmid (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFLuca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFrancesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFRoberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFLorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFLuca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFAurélien Doleatto (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFMauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFOier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEusebio Pascual Bonhome (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAlessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDelio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAlexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFStepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEdwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMatteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDaniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDarwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFPierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
DNFSimon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
DNFAnthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
DNFMartin Schäppi (Swi) IAM Excelsior
DNFScott Quincey (Swi) IAM Excelsior
DNFCorey Davis (USA) Team Ineosline
DNFLeonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFGianni Pugi (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFFabio Mazzucco (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFKrzysztof Domin (Pol) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
DNFFederico Burchio (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFValter Ghigino (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFFranco Orocito (Arg) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFOrlando Pitzanti (Ita) D'Amico Um Tools
DNFYamil Gabriel Tapia (Arg) D'Amico Um Tools

