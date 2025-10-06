Coppa Bernocchi: Dorian Godon outsprints Tobias Lund Andresen to take victory

A thrilling finale to the 106th Coppa Bernocchi saw French national champion Dorion Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) take victory on Monday, narrowly outsprinting Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL) to the line in Legnano.

Remnants of a breakaway that formed in the final 65km stayed out in front until the final 2km, but were ultimately caught by the charging bunch; however, the attacks were not over, with Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) launching a late move.

They were caught with just 400 metres left to race as the bunch sprint began winding up to its conclusion. Soudal-QuickStep and Polti VisitMalta led the bunch, and the latter took control for Giovanni Lonardi's sprinting ambitions.

But lurking on his wheel were Godon and Lund Andresen, who kicked on either side of the Italian, with the Frenchman just carrying enough speed to win it with a solid bike throw. Lonardi was rewarded with the final spot on the podium thanks to his team's great lead-out.

Results

