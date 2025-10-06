Coppa Bernocchi: Dorian Godon outsprints Tobias Lund Andresen to take victory

Breakaway caught with just 2km remaining

LEGNANO, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: A general view of Dorian Godon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Picnic PostNL sprint at finish line to win the race during the 106th Coppa Bernocchi 2025 a 191.6km one day race from Legnano to Legnano on October 06, 2025 in Legnano, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

A thrilling finale to the 106th Coppa Bernocchi saw French national champion Dorion Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) take victory on Monday, narrowly outsprinting Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL) to the line in Legnano.

Remnants of a breakaway that formed in the final 65km stayed out in front until the final 2km, but were ultimately caught by the charging bunch; however, the attacks were not over, with Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) launching a late move.

