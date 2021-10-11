Lutsenko wins Coppa Agostoni
By Cyclingnews
Astana rider beats Matteo Trentin in a two-up sprint
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) took victory at the closing race of the Italian season, the Coppa Agostoni, somewhat surprisingly outpacing Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in a two-man sprint in Lissone.
The Italian kicked off the winning move with an attack 11 kilometres from the line in the final race of the Trittico Lombardo, taking the Kazakhstani rider with him as a large chase group formed behind.
The duo were fully committed in the escape on the flat run-in, growing their gap to 20 seconds at with five kilometres to run. In the chase, the likes of Alpecin-Fenix and Eolo-Kometa tried to bring it back for a sprint, but the escapees would not be caught.
Trentin led the way onto the closing straight and, given his past sprinting displays looked favourite to add to his September Trofeo Matteotti victory, but it was Lutsenko who prevailed, launching his sprint at 150 metres to go and easily holding off Trentin to win for his second win of the season.
Trentin's teammate and compatriot Alessandro Covi secured the final spot on the podium, leading home the mid-sized chase group 12 seconds later.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4:19:44
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|4
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lutsenko wins Coppa AgostoniAstana rider beats Matteo Trentin in a two-up sprint
-
Biggest challenge is time as Qhubeka-NextHash fight for survivalRumours of new sponsor start to circulate
-
UCI helps some Afghan women cyclists reach Switzerland as window to flee closes furtherGroup of 38 to get asylum, includes Afghan Federation president and his family
-
Wahoo vs Garmin: Which cycling computer is best?Explaining the difference between Wahoo and Garmin cycling computers, and how to choose the best one for your needs
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.