Lutsenko wins Coppa Agostoni

By

Astana rider beats Matteo Trentin in a two-up sprint

Image 1 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes the win over Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - Alessandro Covi (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matteo Trentin, Alexey Lutsenko and Alessandro Covi on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matteo Trentin (UAE) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matteo Trentin (UAE) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matteo Trentin (UAE) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Scenery - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Scenery - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Remy Rochas (FRA - Cofidis) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remy Rochas (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Scenery - Mason Hollyman (GBR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Scenery - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Gianni Moscon (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Gianni Moscon racing for the Italian team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze 2021 - 75th Edition - Lissone - Lissone 180 km - 11/10/2021 - Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA - Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA - Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) took victory at the closing race of the Italian season, the Coppa Agostoni, somewhat surprisingly outpacing Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in a two-man sprint in Lissone.

The Italian kicked off the winning move with an attack 11 kilometres from the line in the final race of the Trittico Lombardo, taking the Kazakhstani rider with him as a large chase group formed behind.

The duo were fully committed in the escape on the flat run-in, growing their gap to 20 seconds at with five kilometres to run. In the chase, the likes of Alpecin-Fenix and Eolo-Kometa tried to bring it back for a sprint, but the escapees would not be caught.

Trentin led the way onto the closing straight and, given his past sprinting displays looked favourite to add to his September Trofeo Matteotti victory, but it was Lutsenko who prevailed, launching his sprint at 150 metres to go and easily holding off Trentin to win for his second win of the season.

Trentin's teammate and compatriot Alessandro Covi secured the final spot on the podium, leading home the mid-sized chase group 12 seconds later.

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4:19:44
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12
4Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
7Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

