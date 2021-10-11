Lutsenko wins Coppa Agostoni

Image 1 of 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes the win over Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Matteo Trentin, Alexey Lutsenko and Alessandro Covi on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Matteo Trentin (UAE) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Matteo Trentin (UAE) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Matteo Trentin (UAE) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Remy Rochas (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 The Coppa Agostoni 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Gianni Moscon racing for the Italian team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA - Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) took victory at the closing race of the Italian season, the Coppa Agostoni, somewhat surprisingly outpacing Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in a two-man sprint in Lissone.

The Italian kicked off the winning move with an attack 11 kilometres from the line in the final race of the Trittico Lombardo, taking the Kazakhstani rider with him as a large chase group formed behind.

The duo were fully committed in the escape on the flat run-in, growing their gap to 20 seconds at with five kilometres to run. In the chase, the likes of Alpecin-Fenix and Eolo-Kometa tried to bring it back for a sprint, but the escapees would not be caught.

Trentin led the way onto the closing straight and, given his past sprinting displays looked favourite to add to his September Trofeo Matteotti victory, but it was Lutsenko who prevailed, launching his sprint at 150 metres to go and easily holding off Trentin to win for his second win of the season.

Trentin's teammate and compatriot Alessandro Covi secured the final spot on the podium, leading home the mid-sized chase group 12 seconds later.

