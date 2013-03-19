Trending

De Santiago wins Copa Cannondale downhill

Nogueira earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santiago De Santiago (Arg)0:03:16.70
2Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:00.90
3Milton Contreras (Chi)0:00:01.36
4Pedro Ferreira (Chi)0:00:01.41
5Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)0:00:02.06
6Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)0:00:03.36
7Pablo Seewald (Arg)0:00:04.41
8Ricardo Munoz (Chi)0:00:05.93
9Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)0:00:08.78
10Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)0:00:08.84
11Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)0:00:09.42
12Antonio Ovalle (Chi)0:00:10.43
13Billy Bastias (Chi)0:00:11.49
14Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)0:00:11.84
15Milciades Jaque (Chi)0:00:12.47
16Nicolas Rodriguez (Arg)0:00:13.81
17Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)0:00:14.69
18Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:14.81
19Emilio Carreno (Chi)0:00:15.11
20Matias Nunez (Chi)0:00:15.60
21Jorge Monzon Penailillo (Chi)0:00:15.97
22Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)0:00:16.77
23Benjamin Carrasco Searle (Chi)0:00:17.30
24Roberto Antonio Aguilera Lazo (Chi)0:00:17.93
25Ian Rojas (Chi)0:00:18.52
26Francisco Matias (Chi)0:00:18.55
27Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:19.72
28Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:20.06
29Jaime Rojas (Chi)
30Samir Dinamarca (Chi)0:00:22.13
31Felipe Alvial (Chi)0:00:22.52
32Felipe Andres Saenz Anabalon (Chi)0:00:23.46
33Marcelo Munoz (Chi)0:00:23.66
34Tomas Garnitz Martinez (Chi)0:00:25.06
35Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:25.81
36Esteban Castro Piña (Chi)0:00:27.11
37Carlos Riquelme (Chi)0:00:28.69
38Martin Jaramillo Parada (Chi)0:00:29.49
39Antonio Bavestrello (Chi)0:00:31.15
40Victor Quiroz (Chi)0:00:33.11
41Giovanni Basso (Chi)0:00:38.60
42Joaquin Aguilera (Chi)0:00:40.93
43Nicolas Nahuel (Chi)0:00:41.36
44Mathias Saxton Tietzen (Chi)0:00:50.90
45Matias Cabrol (Chi)0:00:52.60
46Diego Salas (Chi)0:01:14.65

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Camila Nogueira (Arg)0:04:08.73
2Andrea Farias Martinez (Chi)0:00:05.81
3Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:00:55.49
4Pamela Moreno Neira (Chi)0:01:18.22

