De Santiago wins Copa Cannondale downhill
Nogueira earns women's victory
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Santiago De Santiago (Arg)
|0:03:16.70
|2
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:00.90
|3
|Milton Contreras (Chi)
|0:00:01.36
|4
|Pedro Ferreira (Chi)
|0:00:01.41
|5
|Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)
|0:00:02.06
|6
|Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)
|0:00:03.36
|7
|Pablo Seewald (Arg)
|0:00:04.41
|8
|Ricardo Munoz (Chi)
|0:00:05.93
|9
|Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)
|0:00:08.78
|10
|Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)
|0:00:08.84
|11
|Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:09.42
|12
|Antonio Ovalle (Chi)
|0:00:10.43
|13
|Billy Bastias (Chi)
|0:00:11.49
|14
|Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)
|0:00:11.84
|15
|Milciades Jaque (Chi)
|0:00:12.47
|16
|Nicolas Rodriguez (Arg)
|0:00:13.81
|17
|Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)
|0:00:14.69
|18
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:14.81
|19
|Emilio Carreno (Chi)
|0:00:15.11
|20
|Matias Nunez (Chi)
|0:00:15.60
|21
|Jorge Monzon Penailillo (Chi)
|0:00:15.97
|22
|Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)
|0:00:16.77
|23
|Benjamin Carrasco Searle (Chi)
|0:00:17.30
|24
|Roberto Antonio Aguilera Lazo (Chi)
|0:00:17.93
|25
|Ian Rojas (Chi)
|0:00:18.52
|26
|Francisco Matias (Chi)
|0:00:18.55
|27
|Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:19.72
|28
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:20.06
|29
|Jaime Rojas (Chi)
|30
|Samir Dinamarca (Chi)
|0:00:22.13
|31
|Felipe Alvial (Chi)
|0:00:22.52
|32
|Felipe Andres Saenz Anabalon (Chi)
|0:00:23.46
|33
|Marcelo Munoz (Chi)
|0:00:23.66
|34
|Tomas Garnitz Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:25.06
|35
|Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:25.81
|36
|Esteban Castro Piña (Chi)
|0:00:27.11
|37
|Carlos Riquelme (Chi)
|0:00:28.69
|38
|Martin Jaramillo Parada (Chi)
|0:00:29.49
|39
|Antonio Bavestrello (Chi)
|0:00:31.15
|40
|Victor Quiroz (Chi)
|0:00:33.11
|41
|Giovanni Basso (Chi)
|0:00:38.60
|42
|Joaquin Aguilera (Chi)
|0:00:40.93
|43
|Nicolas Nahuel (Chi)
|0:00:41.36
|44
|Mathias Saxton Tietzen (Chi)
|0:00:50.90
|45
|Matias Cabrol (Chi)
|0:00:52.60
|46
|Diego Salas (Chi)
|0:01:14.65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|0:04:08.73
|2
|Andrea Farias Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:05.81
|3
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:00:55.49
|4
|Pamela Moreno Neira (Chi)
|0:01:18.22
