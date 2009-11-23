Aravena finishes ahead of Puschel and Catalan in Chile
Garcia defeats Bunzli, Vargas
The last round of the 2009 Chilean Cup was held at the Nevados de Chillan. More than 450 competitors took part racing in the middle of the Andes Mountains.
Cross country races were held Saturday and included a difficult trail through the woods. Riders had to fight through technical sections that were both uphill and downhill and included plenty of rocks and leaves.
Elisa García won the elite women's race showing great skills and confirming her excellent racing season. On the men's elite side, Gonzalo Aravena powered away from the rest for the win.
In the evening, competitors, friends and families gathered for a "tallarinata" (pasta), an awards ceremony and a concert with the Lemon Band, which offered a tribute to U2.
Check out the video of the men's and women's cross country races below.
Copa Cannondale 2009: Carrera Elite XC from Victoria Films on Vimeo.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Eduardo Aravena Garcia (Chi)
|2:22:51
|2
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
|0:02:05
|3
|Jose Catalan (Chi)
|0:02:42
|4
|Javier Gallardo Galleguillos (Chi)
|0:07:22
|5
|Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)
|0:10:09
|6
|Ricardo Javier Hazbun Velazquez (Chi)
|0:12:43
|7
|Daniel Vivanco (Chi)
|0:14:09
|8
|Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)
|9
|Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)
|0:15:12
|10
|Martin Flano (Chi)
|0:17:21
|11
|Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)
|0:17:51
|12
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|0:18:23
|13
|Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)
|0:26:02
|14
|Julio Ignacio Flores Peña (Chi)
|0:46:44
|15
|Gustavo Catalan (Chi)
|16
|Alejandro Manuel Miranda Saavedra (Chi)
|17
|Sebastian Roman (Chi)
|18
|Alberto Rotger (Chi)
|19
|Patricio Figueroa (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Garcia (Chi)
|1:59:27
|2
|Daniella Bunzli Rojas (Chi)
|0:03:28
|3
|Gabriela Vargas (Chi)
|0:31:57
|4
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|0:36:43
|5
|Paola Alfaro (Chi)
|6
|Javiera Maria Sepulveda (Chi)
