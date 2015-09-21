Trending

Huff wins Connecticut Cycling Festival

UnitedHealthcare teammates Hanson and Clarke round out podium

Charles Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) went solo for 4 laps

(Image credit: Matt James)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Huff (Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:22:17
2Ken Hanson (United Healthcare)
3Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare)
4Pierre Moncorge (Team Bliz Merida)
5Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Crca/Dave Jordan Racing)
6Rafael A. Meran (Crca/Foundation)
7Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-Seasucker)
8Norlandy Taveras (Crca/Foundation)
9Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
10Luke Keough (United Healthcare)
11Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
12Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubs Junior Development Team)
13Andrew Dahllheim
14Aldo Ino Ilesic (Altovelo-Seasucker)
15Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
16Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek U23)
17Shane Kline (Team Smartstop)
18Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/MangoSeed)
19Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Continental Orgullo Antioqueo)
20Curtis White (Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Matti Manniner (Team Bliz Merida)
22Grant Erhard (Summit Pro Cycling)
23Kai Wiggins (CCB Racing)
24Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra Cycles)
25Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
26Johan Svensson (Team Bliz Merida)
27Thomas Brown
28Rudy Peterson (Summit Pro Cycling)
29Quinten Winkel (Crca/Foundation)0:00:18
30Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)0:00:20
31John Harris (CCAP)
32Sean Cahill (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)0:00:24
33Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
34Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:27
35Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:30
36Ian Keough (Hot Tubes Junior Devolment)
37Eric Young (Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:33
38Jonathon Clarke (United Healthcare)0:00:37
39Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)0:00:41
40Ben Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
41Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
42Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
43Nikolai Tefree Lunder (Team Bliz Merida)
44Juan Pineda (Crca Brands Cycle/Roselyn Poesche)0:00:49
45Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)0:01:09
46Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
47A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)0:01:12
48Tanner Putt (United Healthcare)0:01:24
49Robert Polder (Team Bliz Merida)0:01:50
50Thomas Barnett (EC Devo Cycling)0:01:54
51Anthony Rodriguez (Crca/Foundation)
52Hamzah Eastman (Team Coco'S/Guy)
53Kari Nelson (Qcw Breakawaybikes.Com P.B. Felt Bicycles-Jlvelo)
54Eugene Boronow (Gs Mengoni Usa)
55Bill Golembieski (Sonic Boom Racing P/B Lucky Pie)
DNFDavid Arteaga (College Street Cycles)
DNFMichael Black (Qcw Breakawaybikes.Com P.B. Felt Bicycles-Jlvelo)
DNFFranklin Burgos (Crca / Davejordan Racing.)
DNFJeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
DNFShane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
DNFJosh Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
DNFEvan Hartig (Credit Velo - Trek)
DNFChad Hartley (Altovelo-Seasucker)
DNFZvonimir Jelinic (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFNathan Labecki (Altovelo-Seasucker)
DNFMathew Meunier (Extract.Coffee - Rocket Espresso)
DNFEmanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFClay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFPeter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFTim Savre (Credit Velo - Trek)
DNFQuentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFAnthony Taylor
DNFAlan Royek (EC Devo Cycling)
DNFHampus Anderberg (Team Bliz Merida)
DNFDavide Frattini (United Healthcare)
DNFHorrace Burrowes (WS United/MangoSeed)

