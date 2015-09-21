Huff wins Connecticut Cycling Festival
UnitedHealthcare teammates Hanson and Clarke round out podium
Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Huff (Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:22:17
|2
|Ken Hanson (United Healthcare)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare)
|4
|Pierre Moncorge (Team Bliz Merida)
|5
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Crca/Dave Jordan Racing)
|6
|Rafael A. Meran (Crca/Foundation)
|7
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|8
|Norlandy Taveras (Crca/Foundation)
|9
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Luke Keough (United Healthcare)
|11
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubs Junior Development Team)
|13
|Andrew Dahllheim
|14
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|15
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|16
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson-Trek U23)
|17
|Shane Kline (Team Smartstop)
|18
|Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/MangoSeed)
|19
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Continental Orgullo Antioqueo)
|20
|Curtis White (Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|Matti Manniner (Team Bliz Merida)
|22
|Grant Erhard (Summit Pro Cycling)
|23
|Kai Wiggins (CCB Racing)
|24
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra Cycles)
|25
|Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|26
|Johan Svensson (Team Bliz Merida)
|27
|Thomas Brown
|28
|Rudy Peterson (Summit Pro Cycling)
|29
|Quinten Winkel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:18
|30
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|0:00:20
|31
|John Harris (CCAP)
|32
|Sean Cahill (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
|0:00:24
|33
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|34
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:27
|35
|Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:30
|36
|Ian Keough (Hot Tubes Junior Devolment)
|37
|Eric Young (Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:33
|38
|Jonathon Clarke (United Healthcare)
|0:00:37
|39
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|0:00:41
|40
|Ben Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|41
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|42
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|43
|Nikolai Tefree Lunder (Team Bliz Merida)
|44
|Juan Pineda (Crca Brands Cycle/Roselyn Poesche)
|0:00:49
|45
|Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:01:09
|46
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|47
|A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|0:01:12
|48
|Tanner Putt (United Healthcare)
|0:01:24
|49
|Robert Polder (Team Bliz Merida)
|0:01:50
|50
|Thomas Barnett (EC Devo Cycling)
|0:01:54
|51
|Anthony Rodriguez (Crca/Foundation)
|52
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Coco'S/Guy)
|53
|Kari Nelson (Qcw Breakawaybikes.Com P.B. Felt Bicycles-Jlvelo)
|54
|Eugene Boronow (Gs Mengoni Usa)
|55
|Bill Golembieski (Sonic Boom Racing P/B Lucky Pie)
|DNF
|David Arteaga (College Street Cycles)
|DNF
|Michael Black (Qcw Breakawaybikes.Com P.B. Felt Bicycles-Jlvelo)
|DNF
|Franklin Burgos (Crca / Davejordan Racing.)
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|DNF
|Josh Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|DNF
|Evan Hartig (Credit Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|DNF
|Zvonimir Jelinic (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Nathan Labecki (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|DNF
|Mathew Meunier (Extract.Coffee - Rocket Espresso)
|DNF
|Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tim Savre (Credit Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Anthony Taylor
|DNF
|Alan Royek (EC Devo Cycling)
|DNF
|Hampus Anderberg (Team Bliz Merida)
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (United Healthcare)
|DNF
|Horrace Burrowes (WS United/MangoSeed)
