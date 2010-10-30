Compton victorious despite last lap crash in Colorado
Gould, Duke round out podium
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) secured a commanding victory at the UCI C2 Colorado Cyclocross Classic held at the Boulder Reservoir in Colorado in Saturday. The US National Champion crashed on the last lap but maintained a large enough lead to secure the win ahead of runner up Georgia Gould (Luna Pro) and third placed Nicole Duke (Hudz Subaru).
"I just wanted to a get a hard effort in today," said Compton who will return to Europe in November for the Koksijde World-Cup. "With the sand, I wanted to make sure I rode it every time to prep for the next World Cup. I pretty much wanted to go hard and use this race for the intensity. I would have been a lot happier if I didn't go down but whatever, that’s bike racing. I was pissed [off] and whenever I get pissed I ride better."
Early crash forces Miller to chase
The UCI Elite women were offered a 40-minute race held on one of the most sand laden circuits in the nation at the Boulder Reservoir. Racers contested several stretches of sand including one lengthy drudge through a deep pit that culminated with a newly built three-step run up.
"It was a fun course," Miller said. "Besides my crash it was OK. I like the sand and there were some good power sections. I think I like this course better than some past years editions."
Gorgeous mid-70 Fahrenheit temperatures greeted the talented rows of ‘cross specialists that included US National Champion and recent World-Cup winner Katie Compton (Planet Bike), US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) leader Georgia Gould (Luna Pro), NACT leader Wendy Simms (Front Runners-Ridley), Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized), Kathy Sherwin and Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven Cycles) and Kerry Barnholt (Scott-Ritchey).
Miller slid out in a corner before the pit on the first lap and the accident forced her into a game of catch-up for the remainder of the race. "I couldn't get out of my pedals and debated getting a bike change but I just really wanted to get going," Miller said. "Once again, I had to play catch up. I was trying to catch Nicole but she was holding a really steady pace. Once I got past Wendy and Kerry I couldn't close it anymore."
Up front, Compton led the way with Gould and Duke on her wheel. She kicked it up a notch at the end of the first lap and gained a small advantage over her two chasers. Gould reeled her back in several times until the elastic band eventually snapped and Compton’s solo lead exploded to over a minute mid-race.
Gould muscled across the sandy terrain and maintained a solid second place ahead of Duke, a former downhill and slalom contender. "I always try to have a really good start because I think it’s a mental advantage to get away from the group," Duke said. "I tried to be in the mix in case anyone made a move."
"We were together and then Katie just turned it on," she added. "I couldn't hang on but I wanted to save some matches for the end of the race. She is such a strong, powerful rider and I just wanted to at least keep third. Meredith was behind me and she always comes back strong so I just tried to pace myself."
Compton rounded the final lap with more than a minute lead but lost some time due to a crash on the gravel-dusted pavement after a piece of course tape came lose and got caught on her bike.
"Of course it’s the exact same place that I hit my knee at mountain bike worlds, on the bursa and elbow," Compton said. "I lost quite a bit of time with the crash but luckily my brakes weren't rubbing and the shifting was working because I hit it pretty hard. Hopefully it is just superficial."
Miller fought her way back into fourth place outpacing Barnholt in fifth, Simms in sixth, Sherwin in seventh, Bruno Roy in eighth, Amanda Miller (Hudz-Subaru) in ninth and Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) in tenth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes
|0:36:17
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Team Luna
|0:00:34
|3
|Nicole Duke (USA) HUDZ-Vista Subaru
|0:01:59
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:21
|5
|Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey
|0:02:45
|6
|Wendy Simms (Can) Ridley/FSA
|0:02:59
|7
|Kathy Sherwin (USA)
|0:03:13
|8
|Bruno Roy (USA) Maureen Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycle
|0:03:15
|9
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:03:28
|10
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:03:43
|11
|Lisa Strong (USA)
|0:03:46
|12
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:03:48
|13
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|0:04:15
|14
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:04:16
|15
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis and the Danger Twins
|0:04:40
|16
|Nina Baum (USA) Cannondale
|17
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|0:04:58
|18
|Margell Abel (USA) Tough Girl
|0:05:00
|19
|Coutrney Dimpel (USA) bike station aptos
|0:05:02
|20
|Sonya Looney (USA) Hudz Subaru
|0:05:03
|21
|Becca Blay (USA)
|0:05:24
|22
|Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik
|0:05:25
|23
|Jennifer Tilley (USA) Velo Bella/Ellsworth
|0:05:27
|24
|Melanie Long (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|0:05:37
|25
|Heather Szabo (USA) Tokyo Joe's
|0:05:41
|26
|Janis Sandlin (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|0:05:52
|27
|Shannon Gibson (USA) VeloBella- Ellsworth
|0:06:10
|28
|Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo
|0:06:13
|29
|Caitlyn Tuel (USA) Avery Brewing
|0:06:47
|30 -1 lap
|Kate Schneider (USA) Mafia Racing
|31
|Kathleen Hannon (USA) Freewheel/Hunter Cycles
|32
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Rocky Mounts/ Izze
|33
|Lynn Bush (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|34
|Brenda Moczygemba (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|35 -2 laps
|Laurel Larsen (USA) Syn-Fit Race Team
|DNF
|Megan Taylor (USA) COMotion Sports
