Image 1 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) celebrates her third place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 The area around the Reservoir venue is cattle and horse country (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 Riders in costumes always make for merriment (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 37 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) warms up on a trainer while trying not to break the speed limit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 37 A colorful participant in the kid's race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 37 Elite Women's start with Wendy Simms (Ritchey) and Katie Compton leading the way (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) and Georgia Gould had no trouble riding the long sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) running the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) running in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry) with Wendy Simms hot on her heels (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding the deep sand along the beach while Gould rides in her tracks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 37 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) rode to a respectable 8th place in conditions that did not favor her (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 37 Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) having another good outing with a 7th place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 37 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) riding along the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 37 Barb Howe ((Ibis and the Danger Twins) leading a group along the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 37 Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) uses her mountain biking skills to ride the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 37 Racers arriving in Boulder on Friday were greeted with this view of a fire in Boulder Canyon. It was put out in time for the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 37 Janis Sandlin (GAS/Intrinsik) racing through the finish area (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 37 Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) on her way to a 5th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 37 (L to R) Meredith Miller, Wendy Simms, and USA Champion Katie Compton have faced off many times at cyclocross races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 37 (L to R) Courtney Dimpel, Barbara Howe, and Teal Stetson-Lee on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) is coming off back-to-back wins in Louisville (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) running the barriers in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 37 Amanda Miller (Hudz-Subaru) running the barriers at a full gallop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) and Georgia Gould were the whole show today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) riding her best race ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 37 Wendy Simms (Ridley) chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) streaking along the Boulder Reservoir (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) attempting to stay with Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) rode a very impressive race today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) followed her recent pattern of starting conservatively and then moving up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 37 Wendy Simms (Ridley) seems to be enjoying her comeback from having a child (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 37 Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella) taking the barriers in stride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with a massive lead over third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) running the steps in the deep sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) settling into fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Katie Compton crashed after some blowing course tape caught on her handlebars, resulting in multiple cuts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) secured a commanding victory at the UCI C2 Colorado Cyclocross Classic held at the Boulder Reservoir in Colorado in Saturday. The US National Champion crashed on the last lap but maintained a large enough lead to secure the win ahead of runner up Georgia Gould (Luna Pro) and third placed Nicole Duke (Hudz Subaru).

"I just wanted to a get a hard effort in today," said Compton who will return to Europe in November for the Koksijde World-Cup. "With the sand, I wanted to make sure I rode it every time to prep for the next World Cup. I pretty much wanted to go hard and use this race for the intensity. I would have been a lot happier if I didn't go down but whatever, that’s bike racing. I was pissed [off] and whenever I get pissed I ride better."

Early crash forces Miller to chase

The UCI Elite women were offered a 40-minute race held on one of the most sand laden circuits in the nation at the Boulder Reservoir. Racers contested several stretches of sand including one lengthy drudge through a deep pit that culminated with a newly built three-step run up.

"It was a fun course," Miller said. "Besides my crash it was OK. I like the sand and there were some good power sections. I think I like this course better than some past years editions."

Gorgeous mid-70 Fahrenheit temperatures greeted the talented rows of ‘cross specialists that included US National Champion and recent World-Cup winner Katie Compton (Planet Bike), US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) leader Georgia Gould (Luna Pro), NACT leader Wendy Simms (Front Runners-Ridley), Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized), Kathy Sherwin and Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven Cycles) and Kerry Barnholt (Scott-Ritchey).

Miller slid out in a corner before the pit on the first lap and the accident forced her into a game of catch-up for the remainder of the race. "I couldn't get out of my pedals and debated getting a bike change but I just really wanted to get going," Miller said. "Once again, I had to play catch up. I was trying to catch Nicole but she was holding a really steady pace. Once I got past Wendy and Kerry I couldn't close it anymore."

Up front, Compton led the way with Gould and Duke on her wheel. She kicked it up a notch at the end of the first lap and gained a small advantage over her two chasers. Gould reeled her back in several times until the elastic band eventually snapped and Compton’s solo lead exploded to over a minute mid-race.

Gould muscled across the sandy terrain and maintained a solid second place ahead of Duke, a former downhill and slalom contender. "I always try to have a really good start because I think it’s a mental advantage to get away from the group," Duke said. "I tried to be in the mix in case anyone made a move."

"We were together and then Katie just turned it on," she added. "I couldn't hang on but I wanted to save some matches for the end of the race. She is such a strong, powerful rider and I just wanted to at least keep third. Meredith was behind me and she always comes back strong so I just tried to pace myself."

Compton rounded the final lap with more than a minute lead but lost some time due to a crash on the gravel-dusted pavement after a piece of course tape came lose and got caught on her bike.

"Of course it’s the exact same place that I hit my knee at mountain bike worlds, on the bursa and elbow," Compton said. "I lost quite a bit of time with the crash but luckily my brakes weren't rubbing and the shifting was working because I hit it pretty hard. Hopefully it is just superficial."

Miller fought her way back into fourth place outpacing Barnholt in fifth, Simms in sixth, Sherwin in seventh, Bruno Roy in eighth, Amanda Miller (Hudz-Subaru) in ninth and Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) in tenth.

