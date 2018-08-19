Katie Hall wins Colorado Classic Women's Race
Kendall Ryan wins final stage 4 in Denver
Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) won stage 4 at the Colorado Classic Women's Race in Denver on Sunday, closing out the four-day stage race by winning the bunch sprint ahead of Rally Cycling duo Emma White and Allison Beveridge.
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) won the overall title by 24 seconds ahead of her teammate Leah Thomas and 1:22 over third-placed Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling).
Hall has been undefeated in stage races on US soil, having won Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila, Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Women's WorldTour's Amgen Tour of California earlier this year. She announced earlier this week that she would be racing for Boels-Dolmans in 2019.
In Colorado, Thomas won the mountain competition, while UnitedHealthcare won the team classification. Rally's Gillian Ellsay took home the best young rider's jersey and Jennifer Valente (Twenty20-Sho-Air) won the points classification.
How it unfolded
The finale stage 3 of the Colorado Classic Women's Race was held in Denver on four laps of a 14.6km circuits, totalling 59km. There were three intermediate sprints before the finish line at roughly 45km, 30km and 15km to go.
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) held a 24-second lead over her teammate Leah Thomas, and 1:22 over Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling) heading into the last day of racing.
The previous day's winner Jennifer Valente (Twenty20) secured the first two intermediate sprints to add to her overall lead in the points classification. Jess Cerra of the Hagens Berman team took full points at the last sprint, but that didn't affect Valente's stronghold over the special jersey.
A crash along the final lap of the race took down several riders, but those involved were able to get back on their bikes. Three riders did not finish the final stage.
Rally Cycling was the most organised of the teams in the closing kilometres, looking for a stage win with their fast women Emma White and Megan Jastrab.
As in the previous day's criterium, Tibco-SVB moved up with a lead-out for their sprinter Kendall Ryan, as did Twenty20 for Valente. In the end, Tibco-SVB's Ryan took the bunch sprint for the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1:16:29
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:01
|4
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|7
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|8
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|9
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|10
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|0:00:03
|11
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:00:04
|12
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|14
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:05
|16
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|17
|Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
|18
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|20
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|21
|Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
|22
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:06
|23
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|24
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
|25
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|27
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|30
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|31
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|32
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|34
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|0:00:08
|35
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|36
|Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|37
|Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:09
|38
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
|39
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|40
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|41
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|42
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|43
|Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
|44
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|45
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:00:12
|46
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:00:13
|47
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|48
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|49
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|50
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
|51
|Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|52
|Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:00:14
|53
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|54
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:00:25
|55
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|56
|Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:00:49
|57
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
|0:02:40
|59
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|0:02:42
|60
|Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|61
|Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:04:27
|DNF
|Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|DNF
|Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|DNF
|Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|pts
|2
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|3
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|5
|pts
|2
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|3
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|7
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|6
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|5
|7
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|4
|8
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|3
|9
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|2
|10
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:16:29
|2
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|3
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|4
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|5
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|7
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|9
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|11
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|3:49:27
|2
|Fearless Femme
|3
|TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|Team Affinity
|6
|Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Twenty20 pb Sho-Air
|9
|Amy D. Foundation
|10
|Palmares
|11
|Orion Racing
|12
|ALP Cycles Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4:12:44
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:22
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|5
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:57
|6
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:58
|7
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|0:02:10
|8
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:48
|9
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|10
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|0:02:53
|11
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|13
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:08
|14
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:17
|15
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|0:03:24
|16
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:42
|17
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|0:03:44
|18
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|0:03:55
|19
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:59
|20
|Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
|0:04:12
|21
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:13
|22
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:24
|23
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:04:32
|24
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:42
|25
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:56
|26
|Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:04:58
|27
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:05:05
|28
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|29
|Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|0:05:23
|30
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:17
|31
|Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
|32
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|0:06:24
|33
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:06:41
|34
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:07:04
|35
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
|0:07:23
|36
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:07:42
|37
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:07:51
|38
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:53
|39
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
|0:07:54
|40
|Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:08:00
|41
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:08:16
|42
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:08:34
|43
|Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:08:40
|44
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:08:43
|45
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:50
|46
|Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
|0:09:01
|47
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|48
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:08
|49
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:16
|50
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:09:20
|51
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|52
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:09:38
|53
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:41
|54
|Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:09:44
|55
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:10:08
|56
|Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:12:00
|57
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
|0:18:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|58
|pts
|2
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|37
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|26
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|20
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|16
|6
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|14
|7
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|13
|8
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|9
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|10
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|8
|12
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|5
|13
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|3
|16
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|17
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|18
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|3
|19
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|20
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|21
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|2
|22
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|3
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|4
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|4:14:41
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|0:01:58
|4
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:02
|5
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:03:08
|6
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|7
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|0:05:54
|8
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:11
|9
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:19
|10
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:07:23
|11
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:08:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12:41:35
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|3
|TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:15
|4
|Fearless Femme
|0:08:20
|5
|Twenty20 pb Sho-Air
|0:09:10
|6
|Palmares
|0:09:49
|7
|Amy D. Foundation
|0:10:47
|8
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:11:30
|9
|Team Affinity
|0:11:35
|10
|Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|0:15:30
|11
|ALP Cycles Racing
|0:18:09
|12
|Orion Racing
|0:21:25
