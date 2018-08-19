Trending

Katie Hall wins Colorado Classic Women's Race

Kendall Ryan wins final stage 4 in Denver

Image 1 of 20

The pace increases

The pace increases
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 20

An attack from Rally

An attack from Rally
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 20

Another attempt at a break

Another attempt at a break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 20

The pace increases

The pace increases
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 20

There were attacks but no big breaks

There were attacks but no big breaks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 20

Katie Hall on the final stage

Katie Hall on the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 20

The final stage podium of Emma White, Kendall Ryan, and Allison Beveridge (L-R)

The final stage podium of Emma White, Kendall Ryan, and Allison Beveridge (L-R)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 20

The final podium of Leah Thomas, Katie Hall, and Abigail Mickey (L-R)

The final podium of Leah Thomas, Katie Hall, and Abigail Mickey (L-R)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 20

The bunch

The bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 20

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 20

The UnitedHealthcare team on the podium

The UnitedHealthcare team on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 20

The bunch

The bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 20

The final stage took place in downtown Denver

The final stage took place in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 20

The final stage took place in downtown Denver

The final stage took place in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 20

An attack pings off

An attack pings off
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 20

The final stage took place in downtown Denver

The final stage took place in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 20

The final sprint

The final sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 20

Jennifer Valente wins stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Jennifer Valente wins stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 20

The classification winners

The classification winners
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 20

The final podium of Leah Thomas, Katie Hall, and Abigail Mickey (L-R)

The final podium of Leah Thomas, Katie Hall, and Abigail Mickey (L-R)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) won stage 4 at the Colorado Classic Women's Race in Denver on Sunday, closing out the four-day stage race by winning the bunch sprint ahead of Rally Cycling duo Emma White and Allison Beveridge.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) won the overall title by 24 seconds ahead of her teammate Leah Thomas and 1:22 over third-placed Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling).

Hall has been undefeated in stage races on US soil, having won Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila, Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Women's WorldTour's Amgen Tour of California earlier this year. She announced earlier this week that she would be racing for Boels-Dolmans in 2019.

In Colorado, Thomas won the mountain competition, while UnitedHealthcare won the team classification. Rally's Gillian Ellsay took home the best young rider's jersey and Jennifer Valente (Twenty20-Sho-Air) won the points classification.

How it unfolded

The finale stage 3 of the Colorado Classic Women's Race was held in Denver on four laps of a 14.6km circuits, totalling 59km. There were three intermediate sprints before the finish line at roughly 45km, 30km and 15km to go.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) held a 24-second lead over her teammate Leah Thomas, and 1:22 over Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling) heading into the last day of racing.

The previous day's winner Jennifer Valente (Twenty20) secured the first two intermediate sprints to add to her overall lead in the points classification. Jess Cerra of the Hagens Berman team took full points at the last sprint, but that didn't affect Valente's stronghold over the special jersey.

A crash along the final lap of the race took down several riders, but those involved were able to get back on their bikes. Three riders did not finish the final stage.

Rally Cycling was the most organised of the teams in the closing kilometres, looking for a stage win with their fast women Emma White and Megan Jastrab.

As in the previous day's criterium, Tibco-SVB moved up with a lead-out for their sprinter Kendall Ryan, as did Twenty20 for Valente. In the end, Tibco-SVB's Ryan took the bunch sprint for the stage win.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1:16:29
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:01
4Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
6Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
7Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
8Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
9Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
10Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity0:00:03
11Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:00:04
12Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
14Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:05
16Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
17Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
18Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
20Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
21Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
22Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:06
23Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
24Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
25Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
27Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
29Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:07
30Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
31Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
32Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
34Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity0:00:08
35Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
36Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
37Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:09
38Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
39Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
41Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:10
42Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
43Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
44Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
45Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:00:12
46Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme0:00:13
47Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
48Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
49Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
50Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
51Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
52Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:00:14
53Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
54Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:00:25
55Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:00:28
56Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:00:49
57Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing0:02:40
59Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:02:42
60Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team
61Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:04:27
DNFManuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
DNFClio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFAnne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air3
3Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint5pts
2Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
3Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15pts
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling10
4Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint7
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air6
6Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme5
7Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme4
8Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity3
9Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres2
10Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling1:16:29
2Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
3Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
4Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
5Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
6Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
7Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
9Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
10Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
11Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling3:49:27
2Fearless Femme
3TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
4Hagens Berman / Supermint
5Team Affinity
6Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Twenty20 pb Sho-Air
9Amy D. Foundation
10Palmares
11Orion Racing
12ALP Cycles Racing

Final general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4:12:44
2Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:24
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:22
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:36
5Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:57
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:58
7Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity0:02:10
8Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:48
9Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
10Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares0:02:53
11Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:59
13Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:08
14Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:17
15Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme0:03:24
16Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:42
17Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity0:03:44
18Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares0:03:55
19Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:59
20Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme0:04:12
21Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:13
22Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:24
23Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme0:04:32
24Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:42
25Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:56
26Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:04:58
27Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:05:05
28Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team0:05:18
29Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:05:23
30Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:17
31Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
32Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares0:06:24
33Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:06:41
34Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:07:04
35Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing0:07:23
36Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:42
37Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:07:51
38Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:53
39Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing0:07:54
40Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:08:00
41Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:08:16
42Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:08:34
43Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:08:40
44Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:08:43
45Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:50
46Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares0:09:01
47Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
48Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:08
49Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:16
50Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme0:09:20
51Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:09:24
52Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:09:38
53Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:41
54Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:09:44
55Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:10:08
56Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:12:00
57Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing0:18:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air58pts
2Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank37
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling26
4Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme20
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling16
6Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity14
7Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint13
8Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
9Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
10Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
11Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme8
12Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint5
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
14Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
15Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares3
16Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air3
17Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
18Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity3
19Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling3
20Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
21Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme2
22Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14pts
2Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling7
4Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling6
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling4:14:41
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:01
3Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares0:01:58
4Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:02
5Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:03:08
6Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team0:03:21
7Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:05:54
8Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:11
9Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:19
10Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme0:07:23
11Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:08:11

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:41:35
2Rally Cycling0:00:46
3TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:15
4Fearless Femme0:08:20
5Twenty20 pb Sho-Air0:09:10
6Palmares0:09:49
7Amy D. Foundation0:10:47
8Hagens Berman / Supermint0:11:30
9Team Affinity0:11:35
10Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres0:15:30
11ALP Cycles Racing0:18:09
12Orion Racing0:21:25

 

Latest on Cyclingnews