Image 1 of 20 The pace increases (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 20 An attack from Rally (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 20 Another attempt at a break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 20 The pace increases (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 20 There were attacks but no big breaks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 20 Katie Hall on the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 20 The final stage podium of Emma White, Kendall Ryan, and Allison Beveridge (L-R) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 20 The final podium of Leah Thomas, Katie Hall, and Abigail Mickey (L-R) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 20 The bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 20 The UnitedHealthcare team on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 20 The bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 20 The final stage took place in downtown Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 20 The final stage took place in downtown Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 20 An attack pings off (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 20 The final stage took place in downtown Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 20 The final sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 20 Jennifer Valente wins stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 20 The classification winners (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 20 The final podium of Leah Thomas, Katie Hall, and Abigail Mickey (L-R) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) won stage 4 at the Colorado Classic Women's Race in Denver on Sunday, closing out the four-day stage race by winning the bunch sprint ahead of Rally Cycling duo Emma White and Allison Beveridge.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) won the overall title by 24 seconds ahead of her teammate Leah Thomas and 1:22 over third-placed Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling).

Hall has been undefeated in stage races on US soil, having won Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila, Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Women's WorldTour's Amgen Tour of California earlier this year. She announced earlier this week that she would be racing for Boels-Dolmans in 2019.

In Colorado, Thomas won the mountain competition, while UnitedHealthcare won the team classification. Rally's Gillian Ellsay took home the best young rider's jersey and Jennifer Valente (Twenty20-Sho-Air) won the points classification.

How it unfolded

The finale stage 3 of the Colorado Classic Women's Race was held in Denver on four laps of a 14.6km circuits, totalling 59km. There were three intermediate sprints before the finish line at roughly 45km, 30km and 15km to go.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) held a 24-second lead over her teammate Leah Thomas, and 1:22 over Abigail Mickey (Rally Cycling) heading into the last day of racing.

The previous day's winner Jennifer Valente (Twenty20) secured the first two intermediate sprints to add to her overall lead in the points classification. Jess Cerra of the Hagens Berman team took full points at the last sprint, but that didn't affect Valente's stronghold over the special jersey.

A crash along the final lap of the race took down several riders, but those involved were able to get back on their bikes. Three riders did not finish the final stage.

Rally Cycling was the most organised of the teams in the closing kilometres, looking for a stage win with their fast women Emma White and Megan Jastrab.

As in the previous day's criterium, Tibco-SVB moved up with a lead-out for their sprinter Kendall Ryan, as did Twenty20 for Valente. In the end, Tibco-SVB's Ryan took the bunch sprint for the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1:16:29 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:01 4 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 5 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 6 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 7 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 8 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 9 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 10 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 0:00:03 11 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:00:04 12 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 13 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 14 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:05 16 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 17 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 18 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 20 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 21 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 22 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 23 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 24 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 25 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 27 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:07 30 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 31 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 32 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 34 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 0:00:08 35 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 36 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 37 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:09 38 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 39 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 40 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 41 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:10 42 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 43 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 44 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 45 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:00:12 46 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:00:13 47 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 48 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 49 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 50 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing 51 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 52 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:00:14 53 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 54 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:00:25 55 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:00:28 56 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:00:49 57 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 58 Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing 0:02:40 59 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:02:42 60 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team 61 Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:04:27 DNF Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing DNF Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation DNF Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3 3 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 5 pts 2 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 12 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 10 4 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 7 5 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 6 6 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 5 7 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 4 8 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 3 9 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 2 10 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 1:16:29 2 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 3 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 4 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 7 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 9 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 11 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 3:49:27 2 Fearless Femme 3 TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 4 Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 Team Affinity 6 Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Twenty20 pb Sho-Air 9 Amy D. Foundation 10 Palmares 11 Orion Racing 12 ALP Cycles Racing

Final general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4:12:44 2 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:24 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:22 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:36 5 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:57 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:58 7 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 0:02:10 8 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:48 9 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 10 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 0:02:53 11 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:59 13 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:08 14 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:17 15 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 0:03:24 16 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:42 17 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 0:03:44 18 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 0:03:55 19 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:59 20 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 0:04:12 21 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:13 22 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:24 23 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:04:32 24 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:42 25 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:56 26 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:04:58 27 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:05:05 28 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 0:05:18 29 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:05:23 30 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:17 31 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 32 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 0:06:24 33 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:06:41 34 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:07:04 35 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:23 36 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:42 37 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:07:51 38 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:53 39 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:54 40 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:08:00 41 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:08:16 42 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:08:34 43 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:08:40 44 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:08:43 45 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:50 46 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 0:09:01 47 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 48 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:08 49 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:16 50 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:09:20 51 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:09:24 52 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:09:38 53 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:41 54 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:09:44 55 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:10:08 56 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:12:00 57 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing 0:18:55

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 58 pts 2 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 37 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 26 4 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 20 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 16 6 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 14 7 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 13 8 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 9 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 10 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 11 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 8 12 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 5 13 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 14 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 15 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 3 16 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 3 17 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 18 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 3 19 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 3 20 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 21 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 2 22 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 pts 2 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 7 4 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 6 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 4:14:41 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:01 3 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 0:01:58 4 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:02 5 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:03:08 6 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 0:03:21 7 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:05:54 8 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:11 9 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:19 10 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:07:23 11 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:08:11