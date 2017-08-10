Image 1 of 15 Jennifer Valente wins the opening stage at the Colorado Classic women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 UC champ Emma White (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Feed time... (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Getting aero... (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 The peloton didn't have time to take in the sights (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Sho-Air Twenty20 lead the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 The sprint for stage 1 honours (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthare) puts in an attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 The peloton spread across the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 NZ champion Rushlee Buchanan doing work of UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Riders struggle with the pace at altitude (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Lots of teams represented at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) on top step of the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 The peloton riding past the El Pomar Sports Center in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Track specialist Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) was the fastest finisher Thursday in the finale of the opening stage at the Colorado Classic Women's Race in Colorado Springs, winning bunch kick ahead of Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Powered By Progress) and Emma White (Rally Cycling) and seizing the first leader's jersey of the race.

The Olympic silver medalist in the team pursuit, fresh off a trio of national championship victories in the points race, scratch race and international omnium in Los Angeles, burst out of the sprinting peloton, heading up the left-hand side near the barriers to win by a clean set of wheels.

"The track definitely gives you speed," Valente said. "I've added a bit more road to my season this year, so that has lengthened my speed, to be able to do a road race and still have that track power. I think racing track nationals last week, that translated really well coming back home."

The "bit more road" included victories in the Andersen Banducci criterium in Boise, Idaho, and a fifth place overall in the Cascade Cycling Classic, showing that Valente is as versatile a rider as her fellow team pursuiter Ruth Winder, who made a complete transition to the road and leads the Pro Road Tour.

At just 61km in length, the Colorado Springs circuit favoured the sprinters, as the high altitude and quick pace made it so no attack was able to stick. The most action was at the back, where riders were constantly being shelled due to the high speeds. No team was able to get control leading into the final kilometer.

"That last circuit, it was pretty fast and people were attacking a bit," Valente said. "We came around the last corner and trains were leading out for the sprint and I was kind of hopping between people. It worked out."

U23 national champion White also found her way through the chaos, sprinting on the right mid-road but coming up just shy in third.

"The finish, the last kilometer was pretty crazy, there were teams coming from all sides of the road," White said. "I lost my train for a little bit so I had to make a plan B and fend for myself. I ended up with third."

The altitude came into play on the stage by suppressing the attacks, but tomorrow's stage in Breckenridge, which starts at over 9,600 ft (2,900m) in altitude and ascends even higher over the five laps, will certainly be a different type of stage.

"I think tomorrow is going to be a challenge for everyone - the people who've been at altitude, but certainly those who haven't. Starting at 9,000ft is going to be a game changer for everyone," Valente said.

"I have only been here two days, but I do live here. I've been gone traveling and racing for a month, between Boise and Cascade and nationals. I think that even without being acclimated, I know what the altitude feels like, and that's an advantage.”

Valente added the sprint jersey along with the leader's jersey to her wardrobe, while her teammate Winder claimed the lead in the Best Colorado Rider competition. Rally's Sara Poidevan claimed the QOM jersey, with ISCorp's Schneider leading the Best Young Rider competition.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1:33:00 2 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 6 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 8 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 9 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 11 Lily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme 12 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 16 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 17 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation 18 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 19 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 20 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 22 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 23 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 24 Nicolle Bruderer (Gau) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 25 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 26 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 27 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 28 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 29 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 30 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 32 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 33 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 34 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 35 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 36 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 38 Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme 39 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 40 Lucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme 41 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 42 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Kat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation 44 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 45 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 46 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 47 Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress 48 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 49 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 50 Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 51 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:10 52 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14 53 Rachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 54 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:12 55 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 56 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:14 57 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 58 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 59 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:07:14 60 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 61 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 62 Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 63 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:07:26 64 Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation 65 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 66 Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 67 Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 68 Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares 69 Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares 70 Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 71 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 72 Hannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 0:09:00 73 Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares 0:09:15 OTL Michelle Henry (USA) Palmares 0:14:38 OTL Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:16:41 OTL Kristie Arend (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:18:10 DNF Dani Morshead (USA) Amy D. Foundation DNF Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme DNF Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 5 pts 2 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 15 pts 2 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 12 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7 5 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 6 6 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 4 8 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 3 9 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 2 10 Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 4 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 2 4 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 4 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 2 4 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 1:33:00 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 4 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 5 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 6 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 8 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress 10 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:14 11 Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:26 12 Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme 13 Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 14 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized

Colorado riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:33:00 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 5 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 6 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 7 Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 8 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 9 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 10 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 11 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 12 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:12 13 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 14 Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:26 15 Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 16 Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 17 Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares 18 Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares 19 Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares 0:09:15

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally 4:39:00 2 Fearless Femme 3 UnitedHealthcare 4 Iscorp Powered By Progress 5 Colavita/Bianchi 6 Sho-Air Twenty20 7 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 Amy D. Foundation 9 Visit Dallas DNA 10 Alps Cycles Women's Racing 0:05:12 11 Team Illuminate 0:07:14 12 Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized 13 Palmares 0:12:38

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1:32:50 2 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 0:00:04 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:07 5 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation 6 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:09 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:00:10 8 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 10 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 11 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 13 Lily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme 14 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 15 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 16 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 17 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 18 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 19 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 20 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 22 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 23 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 24 Nicolle Bruderer (Gau) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 25 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 26 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 27 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 28 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 29 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 30 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 32 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 33 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 34 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 35 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 36 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 38 Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme 39 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 40 Lucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme 41 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 42 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Kat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation 44 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 45 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 46 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 47 Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress 48 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 49 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 50 Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 51 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:20 52 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:24 53 Rachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 54 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:22 55 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 56 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 57 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:24 58 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 59 Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 0:07:21 60 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:07:24 61 Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 62 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 63 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:07:36 64 Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation 65 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 66 Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 67 Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 68 Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares 69 Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares 70 Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme 71 Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 72 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 73 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 74 Hannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 0:09:10 75 Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares 0:09:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 15 pts 2 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 12 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 5 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 6 6 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 7 Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 5 8 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 9 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 10 Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 4 11 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 3 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 13 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 2 14 Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 8 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 3 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 4 4 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 1 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 1:32:54 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:02 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 4 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 5 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 6 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 8 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress 10 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:20 11 Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:32 12 Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme 13 Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized 14 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized

Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:32:57 2 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 5 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 6 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 7 Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress 8 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 9 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 10 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 11 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 12 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:15 13 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 14 Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:29 15 Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 16 Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 17 Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares 18 Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares 19 Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares 0:09:18