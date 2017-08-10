Trending

Valente wins Colorado Classic opener

Skylar Schneider runner-up in two-stage women's race

Image 1 of 15

Jennifer Valente wins the opening stage at the Colorado Classic women's race

Jennifer Valente wins the opening stage at the Colorado Classic women's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

UC champ Emma White (Rally Cycling)

UC champ Emma White (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Feed time...

Feed time...
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Getting aero...

Getting aero...
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

The peloton didn't have time to take in the sights

The peloton didn't have time to take in the sights
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

Sho-Air Twenty20 lead the peloton

Sho-Air Twenty20 lead the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

The sprint for stage 1 honours

The sprint for stage 1 honours
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthare) puts in an attack

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthare) puts in an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

The peloton spread across the road

The peloton spread across the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)

Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

NZ champion Rushlee Buchanan doing work of UnitedHealthcare

NZ champion Rushlee Buchanan doing work of UnitedHealthcare
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Riders struggle with the pace at altitude

Riders struggle with the pace at altitude
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Lots of teams represented at the head of the peloton

Lots of teams represented at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) on top step of the podium

Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) on top step of the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

The peloton riding past the El Pomar Sports Center in Colorado Springs

The peloton riding past the El Pomar Sports Center in Colorado Springs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Track specialist Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) was the fastest finisher Thursday in the finale of the opening stage at the Colorado Classic Women's Race in Colorado Springs, winning bunch kick ahead of Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Powered By Progress) and Emma White (Rally Cycling) and seizing the first leader's jersey of the race.

The Olympic silver medalist in the team pursuit, fresh off a trio of national championship victories in the points race, scratch race and international omnium in Los Angeles, burst out of the sprinting peloton, heading up the left-hand side near the barriers to win by a clean set of wheels.

"The track definitely gives you speed," Valente said. "I've added a bit more road to my season this year, so that has lengthened my speed, to be able to do a road race and still have that track power. I think racing track nationals last week, that translated really well coming back home."

The "bit more road" included victories in the Andersen Banducci criterium in Boise, Idaho, and a fifth place overall in the Cascade Cycling Classic, showing that Valente is as versatile a rider as her fellow team pursuiter Ruth Winder, who made a complete transition to the road and leads the Pro Road Tour.

At just 61km in length, the Colorado Springs circuit favoured the sprinters, as the high altitude and quick pace made it so no attack was able to stick. The most action was at the back, where riders were constantly being shelled due to the high speeds. No team was able to get control leading into the final kilometer.

"That last circuit, it was pretty fast and people were attacking a bit," Valente said. "We came around the last corner and trains were leading out for the sprint and I was kind of hopping between people. It worked out."

U23 national champion White also found her way through the chaos, sprinting on the right mid-road but coming up just shy in third.

"The finish, the last kilometer was pretty crazy, there were teams coming from all sides of the road," White said. "I lost my train for a little bit so I had to make a plan B and fend for myself. I ended up with third."

The altitude came into play on the stage by suppressing the attacks, but tomorrow's stage in Breckenridge, which starts at over 9,600 ft (2,900m) in altitude and ascends even higher over the five laps, will certainly be a different type of stage.

"I think tomorrow is going to be a challenge for everyone - the people who've been at altitude, but certainly those who haven't. Starting at 9,000ft is going to be a game changer for everyone," Valente said.

"I have only been here two days, but I do live here. I've been gone traveling and racing for a month, between Boise and Cascade and nationals. I think that even without being acclimated, I know what the altitude feels like, and that's an advantage.”

Valente added the sprint jersey along with the leader's jersey to her wardrobe, while her teammate Winder claimed the lead in the Best Colorado Rider competition. Rally's Sara Poidevan claimed the QOM jersey, with ISCorp's Schneider leading the Best Young Rider competition. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201:33:00
2Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
4Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
6Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
8Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
9Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
10Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
11Lily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme
12Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
15Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
16Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
17Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
18Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
19Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
20Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
22Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
23Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
24Nicolle Bruderer (Gau) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
25Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
26Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
27Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
28Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
29Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
30Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
32Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
33Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
34Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
35Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
36Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
38Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme
39Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
40Lucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme
41Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
42Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
43Kat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation
44Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
46Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
47Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
48Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
50Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
51Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:10
52Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
53Rachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
54Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:12
55Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
56Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:14
57Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
58Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
59Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:14
60Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
61Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
62Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
63Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:07:26
64Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
65Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
66Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
67Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
68Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
69Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
70Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
71Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
72Hannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress0:09:00
73Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares0:09:15
OTLMichelle Henry (USA) Palmares0:14:38
OTLGeorgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:16:41
OTLKristie Arend (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:18:10
DNFDani Morshead (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFJoelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFFlora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
DNFAntonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized5pts
2Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation5pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2015pts
2Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress12
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank7
5Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme6
6Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress4
8Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi3
9Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling2
10Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling4pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme2
4Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling4pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme2
4Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty201

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress1:33:00
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
4Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
5Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
6Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
8Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
9Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
10Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:14
11Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:26
12Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
13Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
14Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized

Colorado riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:33:00
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
6Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
7Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
8Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
9Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
10Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
11Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
12Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:12
13Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
14Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:26
15Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
16Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
17Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
18Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
19Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares0:09:15

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally4:39:00
2Fearless Femme
3UnitedHealthcare
4Iscorp Powered By Progress
5Colavita/Bianchi
6Sho-Air Twenty20
7Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8Amy D. Foundation
9Visit Dallas DNA
10Alps Cycles Women's Racing0:05:12
11Team Illuminate0:07:14
12Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
13Palmares0:12:38

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201:32:50
2Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress0:00:04
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:06
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:07
5Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
6Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:09
7Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:00:10
8Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
10Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
11Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
12Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
13Lily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme
14Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
16Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
17Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
18Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
19Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
20Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
22Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
23Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
24Nicolle Bruderer (Gau) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
25Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
26Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
27Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
28Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
29Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
30Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
32Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
33Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
34Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
35Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
36Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
38Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme
39Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
40Lucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme
41Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
42Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
43Kat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation
44Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
46Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
47Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
48Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
50Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
51Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:20
52Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:24
53Rachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
54Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:22
55Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
56Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
57Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:24
58Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
59Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized0:07:21
60Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:24
61Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
62Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
63Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:07:36
64Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
65Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
66Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
67Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
68Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
69Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
70Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
71Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
72Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
73Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
74Hannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress0:09:10
75Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares0:09:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2015pts
2Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress12
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
5Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme6
6Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation5
7Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized5
8Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
9Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
10Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress4
11Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi3
12Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
13Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling2
14Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling8pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
3Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme4
4Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty201
5Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress1:32:54
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:02
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:06
4Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
5Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
6Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
8Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
9Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
10Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:20
11Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:32
12Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
13Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
14Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized

Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:32:57
2Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
6Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
7Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
8Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
9Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
10Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
11Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
12Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:15
13Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
14Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:29
15Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
16Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
17Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
18Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
19Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares0:09:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally4:39:00
2Fearless Femme
3UnitedHealthcare
4Iscorp Powered By Progress
5Colavita/Bianchi
6Sho-Air Twenty20
7Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8Amy D. Foundation
9Visit Dallas DNA
10Alps Cycles Women's Racing0:05:12
11Team Illuminate0:07:14
12Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
13Palmares0:12:38

