Valente wins Colorado Classic opener
Skylar Schneider runner-up in two-stage women's race
Track specialist Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) was the fastest finisher Thursday in the finale of the opening stage at the Colorado Classic Women's Race in Colorado Springs, winning bunch kick ahead of Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Powered By Progress) and Emma White (Rally Cycling) and seizing the first leader's jersey of the race.
The Olympic silver medalist in the team pursuit, fresh off a trio of national championship victories in the points race, scratch race and international omnium in Los Angeles, burst out of the sprinting peloton, heading up the left-hand side near the barriers to win by a clean set of wheels.
"The track definitely gives you speed," Valente said. "I've added a bit more road to my season this year, so that has lengthened my speed, to be able to do a road race and still have that track power. I think racing track nationals last week, that translated really well coming back home."
The "bit more road" included victories in the Andersen Banducci criterium in Boise, Idaho, and a fifth place overall in the Cascade Cycling Classic, showing that Valente is as versatile a rider as her fellow team pursuiter Ruth Winder, who made a complete transition to the road and leads the Pro Road Tour.
At just 61km in length, the Colorado Springs circuit favoured the sprinters, as the high altitude and quick pace made it so no attack was able to stick. The most action was at the back, where riders were constantly being shelled due to the high speeds. No team was able to get control leading into the final kilometer.
"That last circuit, it was pretty fast and people were attacking a bit," Valente said. "We came around the last corner and trains were leading out for the sprint and I was kind of hopping between people. It worked out."
U23 national champion White also found her way through the chaos, sprinting on the right mid-road but coming up just shy in third.
"The finish, the last kilometer was pretty crazy, there were teams coming from all sides of the road," White said. "I lost my train for a little bit so I had to make a plan B and fend for myself. I ended up with third."
The altitude came into play on the stage by suppressing the attacks, but tomorrow's stage in Breckenridge, which starts at over 9,600 ft (2,900m) in altitude and ascends even higher over the five laps, will certainly be a different type of stage.
"I think tomorrow is going to be a challenge for everyone - the people who've been at altitude, but certainly those who haven't. Starting at 9,000ft is going to be a game changer for everyone," Valente said.
"I have only been here two days, but I do live here. I've been gone traveling and racing for a month, between Boise and Cascade and nationals. I think that even without being acclimated, I know what the altitude feels like, and that's an advantage.”
Valente added the sprint jersey along with the leader's jersey to her wardrobe, while her teammate Winder claimed the lead in the Best Colorado Rider competition. Rally's Sara Poidevan claimed the QOM jersey, with ISCorp's Schneider leading the Best Young Rider competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1:33:00
|2
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|6
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|9
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|11
|Lily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|16
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|17
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|18
|Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|19
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
|20
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|22
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|23
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|24
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gau) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|26
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|27
|Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|28
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|29
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|30
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|32
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|33
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|34
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|35
|Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|36
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|38
|Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme
|39
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|40
|Lucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme
|41
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|42
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|44
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|46
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|47
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|48
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|50
|Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|51
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|52
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|53
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|54
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:12
|55
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|56
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|57
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|58
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|59
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:07:14
|60
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|61
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|62
|Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|63
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:07:26
|64
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|65
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|66
|Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|67
|Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|68
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
|69
|Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
|70
|Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|71
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|72
|Hannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|0:09:00
|73
|Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares
|0:09:15
|OTL
|Michelle Henry (USA) Palmares
|0:14:38
|OTL
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:16:41
|OTL
|Kristie Arend (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:18:10
|DNF
|Dani Morshead (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|DNF
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
|DNF
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|5
|pts
|2
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|15
|pts
|2
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|12
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|7
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|6
|6
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|4
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|3
|9
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|10
|Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
|2
|4
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
|2
|4
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|1:33:00
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|5
|Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|6
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|8
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|10
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:05:14
|11
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:26
|12
|Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
|13
|Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|14
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:33:00
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|6
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|7
|Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|8
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|9
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|10
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|11
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|12
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:12
|13
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|14
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:26
|15
|Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|16
|Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|17
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
|18
|Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
|19
|Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares
|0:09:15
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally
|4:39:00
|2
|Fearless Femme
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|4
|Iscorp Powered By Progress
|5
|Colavita/Bianchi
|6
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|7
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Amy D. Foundation
|9
|Visit Dallas DNA
|10
|Alps Cycles Women's Racing
|0:05:12
|11
|Team Illuminate
|0:07:14
|12
|Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
|13
|Palmares
|0:12:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1:32:50
|2
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|0:00:04
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|6
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:09
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:00:10
|8
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|10
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|11
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|13
|Lily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme
|14
|Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|16
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|17
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|18
|Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|19
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
|20
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|22
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|23
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|24
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gau) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|26
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|27
|Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|28
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|29
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|30
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|32
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|33
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|34
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|35
|Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|36
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|38
|Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme
|39
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|40
|Lucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme
|41
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|42
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Kat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|44
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|46
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|47
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|48
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|50
|Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|51
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:20
|52
|Rushlee Buchanan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|53
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|54
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:22
|55
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|56
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|57
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|58
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|59
|Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|0:07:21
|60
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:07:24
|61
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|62
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|63
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:07:36
|64
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|65
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|66
|Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|67
|Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|68
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
|69
|Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
|70
|Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
|71
|Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|72
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|73
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|74
|Hannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|0:09:10
|75
|Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares
|0:09:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|15
|pts
|2
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|12
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|6
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|5
|7
|Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|5
|8
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|9
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|10
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|4
|11
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|3
|12
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|13
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|14
|Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
|4
|4
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|5
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|1:32:54
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|5
|Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|6
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|8
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|10
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:05:20
|11
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:32
|12
|Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme
|13
|Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|14
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:32:57
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|6
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|7
|Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered by Progress
|8
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|9
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|10
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|11
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|12
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:15
|13
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|14
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:29
|15
|Tracey Jacobs (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|16
|Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|17
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares
|18
|Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
|19
|Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares
|0:09:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally
|4:39:00
|2
|Fearless Femme
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|4
|Iscorp Powered By Progress
|5
|Colavita/Bianchi
|6
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|7
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Amy D. Foundation
|9
|Visit Dallas DNA
|10
|Alps Cycles Women's Racing
|0:05:12
|11
|Team Illuminate
|0:07:14
|12
|Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
|13
|Palmares
|0:12:38
