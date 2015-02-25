Trending

Classic Sud Ardèche - Souvenir Francis Delpech past winners

Champions 2001 to 2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Florian Vachon (FRA) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
2013Mathieu Drujon (FRA) BigMat-Auber 93
2012Rémi Pauriol (FRA) FDJ-BigMat
2011Arthur Vichot (FRA) FDJ
2010Christophe Riblon (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
2009Freddy Bichot (FRA) Agritubel
2008Gatis Smukulis (LAT) VC La Pomme Marseille
2007Evgeny Sokolov (RUS) Vendée U
2006Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA)
2005Fabien Fraissignes (FRA)
2004Alexander Sabalin (BLR)
2003Hicham Menad (ALG)
2002Tom Colas (FRA)
2001Thomas Bernabeu (FRA)

