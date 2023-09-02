Mischa Bredewold wins Classic Lorient Agglomération

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Lach second, Bertizzolo third in group sprint after aggressive final

Mischa Bredewold with her SD Worx teammates at the start of Classic Lorient- Agglomération Trophée Ceratizit 2023
Mischa Bredewold with her SD Worx teammates at the start of Classic Lorient- Agglomération Trophée Ceratizit 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) has won the Classic Lorient Agglomération in the sprint of a group of about 20 riders after an aggressive final on the finishing circuit around Plouay. 

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Karolina Kumięga (UAE Team ADQ), and Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit-WNT) formed the break of the day, though Brauße lost contact with the other two halfway through the hilly parcours. Andersen and Kumięga were still two minutes ahead with two laps of the 11.7-kilometre finishing circuit to go, and Andersen left Kumięga behind to go solo, but the Norwegian champion was caught at the ten-kilometre mark.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) counterattacked immediately and quickly got a 24-second gap but was brought back 4.3 km from the finish. None of the last attacks could get away, and in the sprint, Bredewold was the fastest.

More to come.... 

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews