Mischa Bredewold wins Classic Lorient Agglomération

Mischa Bredewold with her SD Worx teammates at the start of Classic Lorient- Agglomération Trophée Ceratizit 2023

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) has won the Classic Lorient Agglomération in the sprint of a group of about 20 riders after an aggressive final on the finishing circuit around Plouay.

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Karolina Kumięga (UAE Team ADQ), and Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit-WNT) formed the break of the day, though Brauße lost contact with the other two halfway through the hilly parcours. Andersen and Kumięga were still two minutes ahead with two laps of the 11.7-kilometre finishing circuit to go, and Andersen left Kumięga behind to go solo, but the Norwegian champion was caught at the ten-kilometre mark.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) counterattacked immediately and quickly got a 24-second gap but was brought back 4.3 km from the finish. None of the last attacks could get away, and in the sprint, Bredewold was the fastest.

More to come....

Results

