Mischa Bredewold wins Classic Lorient Agglomération
Lach second, Bertizzolo third in group sprint after aggressive final
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) has won the Classic Lorient Agglomération in the sprint of a group of about 20 riders after an aggressive final on the finishing circuit around Plouay.
Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Karolina Kumięga (UAE Team ADQ), and Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit-WNT) formed the break of the day, though Brauße lost contact with the other two halfway through the hilly parcours. Andersen and Kumięga were still two minutes ahead with two laps of the 11.7-kilometre finishing circuit to go, and Andersen left Kumięga behind to go solo, but the Norwegian champion was caught at the ten-kilometre mark.
Liane Lippert (Movistar) counterattacked immediately and quickly got a 24-second gap but was brought back 4.3 km from the finish. None of the last attacks could get away, and in the sprint, Bredewold was the fastest.
More to come....
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
By Cyclingnews
By Peter Stuart
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 8 live: GC battle resumes on road to Xorret de CatíSteep finisher concludes 165km stage with five climbs
-
Mischa Bredewold wins Classic Lorient AgglomérationLach second, Bertizzolo third in group sprint after aggressive final
-
Thymen Arensman: 'I don't know if I'd still be here' without a helmet after Vuelta crashDutchman 'super lucky' to avoid broken bones in high-speed stage 7 fall
-
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streamingFind out how to watch Evenepoel, Vingegaard, Roglic, Thomas battle for the red jersey