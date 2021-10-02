Trending

Riou wins Classic Loire Atlantique

By

Arkea-Samsic rider tops Madouas, Godon

Alan Riou (Arkea-Samsic) during the Arctic Race of Norway
Alan Riou (Arkea-Samsic) during the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4:29:30
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
4Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:03
6Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:07
7Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:09
8Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 0:00:17
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:32
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:49
12Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
17Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
18Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:52
19Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:02:36
20Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:40
22Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:03
23Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:07
24Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
25Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
26Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
27Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
29Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
31Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
32Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:10
35Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:31
DNFFrancisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNFStephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFArvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
DNFNickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFMario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFAlex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
DNFIvan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNFSander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAlex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNFJordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNFMarti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNFAlan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFThomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFIsaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFPierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
DNFMaxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNFAnthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
DNFJacques Lebreton (Fra) Cofidis
DNFRobbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
DNFGilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFAyco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFJay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFRuben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
DNFBernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
DNFFábio Oliveira (Por) Antarte-Feirense
DNFBruno Silva (Por) Antarte-Feirense
DNFRafael Silva (Por) Antarte-Feirense
DNFMorten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFAdrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFChristoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFFabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFAtsushi Oka (Jpn) Delko
DNFVicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Antarte-Feirense
DNFDylan Guinet (Fra) Evopro Racing
DNFMasahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Delko
DNFCyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
DNFStijn Siemons (Bel) Evopro Racing
DNFBarnabe Gahemba (Rwa) Rwanda
DNFJean Eric Habimana (Rwa) Skol Adrien Cycling Academy
DNF- Masengesho (Rwa) Rwanda
DNFJean Baptiste Nsabimana (Rwa) Skol Adrien Cycling Academy
DNFEric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
DNFMoise Mugisha (Rwa) Skol Adrien Cycling Academy
DNFJean Claude Nzafashwanayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
DNFSzymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Delko
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFMatis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFRobin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
DNFMarlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFAntónio Ferreira (Por) Antarte-Feirense
DNFDelio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
DNFMulu Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Delko
DNFMathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
DNFEduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFFlavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFAnthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFMaxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMarkus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFNicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNFGonçalo Amado (Por) Antarte-Feirense
DNFJérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFThomas Denis (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSimon Combes (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMorné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFJason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFVenceslau Fernandes (Por) Antarte-Feirense
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFPaul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFValentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFSebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFRobin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFWard Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMaxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
DNFBiniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFThéo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNFJonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
DNFJeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

