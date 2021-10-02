Riou wins Classic Loire Atlantique
By Cyclingnews
Arkea-Samsic rider tops Madouas, Godon
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4:29:30
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:07
|7
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:09
|8
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|0:00:17
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:32
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:49
|12
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|18
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:52
|19
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|20
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:40
|22
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:03
|23
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:07
|24
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|25
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
|26
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|30
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|31
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:10
|35
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:08:31
|DNF
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNF
|Anthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|DNF
|Jacques Lebreton (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) Antarte-Feirense
|DNF
|Bruno Silva (Por) Antarte-Feirense
|DNF
|Rafael Silva (Por) Antarte-Feirense
|DNF
|Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabio Christen (Swi) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Delko
|DNF
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Antarte-Feirense
|DNF
|Dylan Guinet (Fra) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Delko
|DNF
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Barnabe Gahemba (Rwa) Rwanda
|DNF
|Jean Eric Habimana (Rwa) Skol Adrien Cycling Academy
|DNF
|- Masengesho (Rwa) Rwanda
|DNF
|Jean Baptiste Nsabimana (Rwa) Skol Adrien Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
|DNF
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Skol Adrien Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|DNF
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Delko
|DNF
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|DNF
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|António Ferreira (Por) Antarte-Feirense
|DNF
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|DNF
|Mulu Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Delko
|DNF
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|DNF
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|DNF
|Gonçalo Amado (Por) Antarte-Feirense
|DNF
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Simon Combes (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Antarte-Feirense
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|DNF
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Riou wins Classic Loire AtlantiqueArkea-Samsic rider tops Madouas, Godon
