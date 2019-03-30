Trending

Barbier wins Classic Loire Atlantique

Israel Cycling Academy sprinter beats Sarreau and Townsend in French 1.1 race

Rudy Barbier (Israel Cycling Academy) wins Classic Loire Atlantique

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), Rudy Barbier (Israel Cycling Academy) and Rory Townsend (Canyon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rudy Barbier (Israel Cycling Academy) wins Classic Loire Atlantique

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rudy Barbier (Israel Cycling Academy) wins Classic Loire Atlantique

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dennis van Winden and Rudy Barbier celebrate the Classic Loire Atlantique win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy4:28:10
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes
4Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
6Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
7Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Kévin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel - Auber93
10Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole

