Gougeard repeats at Classic Loire Atlantique
Frenchman beats Marcato and Delaplace
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4:27:24
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:03
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:08
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:24
|6
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2r La Mondiale
|12
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:25
|16
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|19
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|27
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|28
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|32
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|33
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|34
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|35
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|38
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|39
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|40
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:31
|41
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|42
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|47
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:37
|48
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|49
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|51
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|52
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:42
|56
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:01:46
|57
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:48
|58
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:00
|61
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:02:09
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:08
|64
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:13
|65
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|68
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:23
|69
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:47
|70
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|71
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|72
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|74
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|75
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|76
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:04:14
|77
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:52
|78
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|79
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|80
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
|81
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|82
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|83
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:14:22
