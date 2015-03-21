Trending

Gougeard repeats at Classic Loire Atlantique

Frenchman beats Marcato and Delaplace

Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4:27:24
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:03
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
4Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:08
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:24
6Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
10Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
11Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2r La Mondiale
12Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
13Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:07
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
15Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:25
16Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
19Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
20Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
24Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
27Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
28Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
32Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
33Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
34Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
35Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
38Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
39Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
40Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:31
41Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
47Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:01:37
48Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
49Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
51Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
52Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:42
56Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea0:01:46
57Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:48
58Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
59Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:00
61Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:02:09
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
64Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:13
65Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
66Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
67Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
68Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:23
69Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:47
70David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
71Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
72Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
73Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
74Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
75Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
76Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:04:14
77Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:52
78Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
79Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
80Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
81Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
82Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
83Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:14:22

