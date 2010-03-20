Mangel wins in France
Dion and Fedrigo fight for second and third
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4:09:41
|2
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:04
|3
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:06
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:32
|6
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra)
|0:01:38
|8
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra)
|9
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
|11
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|12
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|13
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:59
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|16
|Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|17
|Jerome Cousin (Fra)
|0:02:04
|18
|Julien Foisnet (Fra)
|19
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|21
|Gwennael Teillet (Fra)
|22
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:07
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|26
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:18
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|28
|Angelo Tulik (Fra)
|29
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
|30
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:44
|31
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:53
|33
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:58
|34
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|35
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|37
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|38
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:49
|40
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|41
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:10:17
|42
|Thomas Welter (Fra)
|43
|Erwan Teguel (Fra)
|44
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|45
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal
|46
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|47
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|49
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra)
|50
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|51
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|52
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|53
|Aketza Pena Iza (Spa) Caja Rural
|54
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|55
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra)
|56
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|57
|Jakob Bering (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|58
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|59
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Antonin Azam (Fra)
|61
|Nicolas Edet (Fra)
|62
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Guillaume Malle (Fra)
|64
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|65
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra)
|66
|René Joergensen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|67
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|68
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|70
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|71
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|72
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|73
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra)
|74
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
