Trending

Mangel wins in France

Dion and Fedrigo fight for second and third

Image 1 of 17

Renaud Dion (2nd, Roubaix Lille Metropole), Laurent Mangel (1st, Saur-Sojasun) and Pierrick Fedrigo (3rd, BBox Bouygues Telecom)

Renaud Dion (2nd, Roubaix Lille Metropole), Laurent Mangel (1st, Saur-Sojasun) and Pierrick Fedrigo (3rd, BBox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) soaks it all up

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) soaks it all up
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) had plenty of time to celebrate

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) had plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) enjoys his winning moment

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) enjoys his winning moment
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 17

Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole) sprints for the line

Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole) sprints for the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 17

Dion comes in ahead of Fedrigo

Dion comes in ahead of Fedrigo
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 17

Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 17

Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne Schuller)

Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne Schuller)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 17

Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne Schuller) finishes fourth

Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne Schuller) finishes fourth
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) acknowledges the crowd

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) acknowledges the crowd
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 17

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 17

Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole) finished second to Mangel

Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole) finished second to Mangel
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 17

Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 17

Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Results
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4:09:41
2Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:04
3Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
4Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:06
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:32
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
7Kévin Reza (Fra)0:01:38
8Kevin Cherruault (Fra)
9Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
11Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
12Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
13Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:59
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
16Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
17Jerome Cousin (Fra)0:02:04
18Julien Foisnet (Fra)
19Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
20Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
21Gwennael Teillet (Fra)
22Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
24Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:07
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
26Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:18
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
28Angelo Tulik (Fra)
29Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
30Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:44
31Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:53
33Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:58
34Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
35Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
37Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
38Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:49
40Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
41Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:10:17
42Thomas Welter (Fra)
43Erwan Teguel (Fra)
44Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
45Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal
46Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
47Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
49Benoit Jarrier (Fra)
50Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
51Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
52Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
53Aketza Pena Iza (Spa) Caja Rural
54Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
55Nicolas Queyranne (Fra)
56Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
57Jakob Bering (Den) Team Energi Fyn
58Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
59Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Antonin Azam (Fra)
61Nicolas Edet (Fra)
62Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
63Guillaume Malle (Fra)
64Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
65Thomas Damuseau (Fra)
66René Joergensen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
67Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
68Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
70Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
71Romain Bardet (Fra)
72Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
73Arnaud Courteille (Fra)
74Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Latest on Cyclingnews