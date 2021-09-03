Trending

Girmay wins Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

By

Eritrean claims first victory after mid-season transfer to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) wins the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) wins the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

21-year-old Eritrean Biniam Girmay claimed his first major victory at the first edition of the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs three months after making a mid-season transfer from Delko to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert.

Girmay beat Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) and Axel Zingle (Cofidis) from a seven-rider attack that included Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

The escape formed after Groupama-FDJ closed down the day's early breakaway when Quintana attacked on the last climb, the Col de la Grande Côte, with 13km to go. Pinot followed and Girmay, Luca Chirico (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Denis Nekrasov (Gazprom-RusVelo) all made it across.

Quintana attacked again and Girmay and Vendrame went with him but they were reeled in by Pinot and Zingle, but Girmay kept his cool and powered to the win.

A winner of stages in the Tour of Rwanda and Tropicale Amissa Bongo, the victory was Girmay's first in Europe since he beat Remco Evenepoel to win the opening stage of the Aubel-Thimister-Stavelot junior stage race in 2018. 

"I think this is my best victory. It is important to win because the team that expects me to win, but also for me," Girmay said according to DirectVelo.

"When I escaped with Quintana, Pinot and the others, I was a little bit afraid because Quintana was very strong and we still had one more climb to go. On that climb I felt better.

"I was looking forward to this race. I am in very good shape at the moment so there was fear at first and then motivation.

"I was confident for the sprint. In the last kilometers I became more confident because I have a good sprint. I was not afraid at that moment. I like sprints in small groups, it's my specialty."

The win gives Girmay confidence for the weekend's Tour du Doubs and the upcoming world championships.

"This weekend is the most important for me. I love the Tour du Doubs. Last year I finished second so this year it is likely that we have our chances to win. We will go for it".

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:10:20
2Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
3Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:35
7Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:37
8Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:45
9Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
10Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
11Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
12Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
13Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
14Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
18Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
19Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
20Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
21Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
22Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
25Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
26Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
27Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Riccardo Lucca (Ita) General Store - F.Lli Curia - Essegibi
29Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
30Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
31Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
32Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
33Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
34Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
35Antoine Debons (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
36Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
39Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
41Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
42Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
43Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
44David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
45Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:55
48Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:57
49Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 0:01:04
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
51Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 0:01:50
52Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko 0:03:49
53Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
54Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
55Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
56Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
57Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
58Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
59Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
60Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
61Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
62Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:04:28
63Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:05:17
64Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
65Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Rally Cycling
66Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:23
67Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:10
68Gwen Leclainche (Fra) France 0:07:13
69Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:07:30
70Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:42
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:09:35
72Marlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies
73Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
74Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
75Guillaume Dauschy (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
80Antoine Aebi (Swi)
81David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
82Thomas Morichon (Fra) France
83Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
84Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
85Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
86Thomas Acosta (Fra) Evopro Racing
87Dillon Corkery (Irl) Evopro Racing
88Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
89Gauthier Navarro (Fra) France
90Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss - Roubaix Lille Metropole
91José Gonçalves (Por) Delko
92Baptiste Bleier (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 0:10:52
93Simon Baran (Fra) France 0:11:00
94Maxime Richard (Fra) France
95Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 0:11:54
96Mathieu Rigollot (Fra) France 0:12:09
97Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
98Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing
99Arthur Blanc (Fra)
100Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
101Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Totalenergies
102Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
103Daniel Ganahl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
104Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
105Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
106Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb Development Team
107Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:24
108Jonathan Brown (USA) Evopro Racing 0:13:25
109Mulu Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Delko
110Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:14:27
111Raphael Parisella (Can) Rally Cycling
112Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
113Mattia Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
114Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
115Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
116Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
117Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
118Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
119Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
120Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:24
121Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:35
122Ruben Eggenberg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:15:57
123August Jensen (Nor) Delko 0:19:25
124Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France 0:19:35
125Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team

