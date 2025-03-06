Classic Brugge-De Panne past winners 2025

By
published

Past winners 1977-2024

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 20 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team SoudalQuick Step and Jason Tesson of France and Team TotalEnergies during the 48th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 Mens Elite a 1989km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 20 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins 2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne ahead of Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) and Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2024Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2023Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2022Tim Merlier (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix
2021Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2020Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2019Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2018Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
2017Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
2016Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
2015Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2014Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2012Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
2010David Millar (GBr) Garmin–Transitions
2009Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas
2008Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2007Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
2006Leif Hoste (Bel) Discovery Channel
2005Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
2004George Hincapie (USA) U.S. Postal Service
2003Raivis Belohvošciks (Lat) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
2002Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2001Nico Mattan (Bel) Cofidis
2000Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) U.S. Postal Service
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics-C.G.A.
1997Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
1996Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) Rabobank
1995Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Saeco
1994Fabio Roscioli (Ita) Brescialat–Ceramiche Refin
1993Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
1992Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1991Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1990Erwin Nijboer (Ned) Stuttgart
1989Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1988Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1987Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic
1985Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic
1983Cees Priem (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1982Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1981Jan Bogaert (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
1980Sean Kelly (Irl) Splendor-Admiral
1979Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978Guido Van Sweevelt (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
1977Roger Rosiers (Bel) Frisol-Thirion-Gazelle
Cycling News

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race histories
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 24 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at podium as race winner during the 13rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2024 Womens Elite a 1712km one day race from Ieper to Wevelgem UCIWWT on March 24 2024 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners
Danish Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek celebrates after winning the men&#039;s Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields cycling race, 253.1 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 24 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Gent-Wevelgem winners 1934-2024
Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere is one of the most successful, influential, and controversial figures of modern cycling history.

Who is Patrick Lefevere?
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews