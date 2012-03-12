Trending

American Hoke wins in Puerto Rico

Velazquez fastest in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Hoke (USA)1:37:16
2Milton Miranda (PuR)0:00:19
3Josue Vazquez (PuR)0:05:22
4Braden Kappius (USA)0:05:33
5Luis Maldonado Torres (PuR)0:12:08
6Alex Ryan (USA)0:13:44
7Melvin Rosa Garay (PuR)0:19:34
8Luis O. Nieto Rodriguez (PuR)0:22:31
9Christian Acevedo Arroyo (PuR)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josette Velazquez Lebron (PuR)1:28:22
2Natalie Carlo Seda (PuR)0:07:42

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georwill Perez Roman (PuR)1:43:20
2Angel Montalvo Hernandez (PuR)0:06:15
3Rafael Rivera Marrero (PuR)0:08:52
4Nelson Aviles Martinez (PuR)0:10:59
5Angel Colon (PuR)

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mileyka Linares Alamo (PuR)1:49:28

