Nizzolo wins Clásica de Almería
By Cyclingnews
Sénéchal and Laas round out the podium
Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) clinched the victory in the Clásica de Almería on Sunday in a fraught bunch sprint.
The European road race champion made a stunning late acceleration to outpower Deceuninck-QuickStep's Florian Sénéchal by more than a bike length.
Bora-Hansgrohe's Martin Laas claimed the final podium spot
The final part of the Clásica de Almeria was affected by a number of crashes, with Colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) among those injured.
Nizzolo’s victory is the first for Qhubeka Assos this season.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|7
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
