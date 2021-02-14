Nizzolo wins Clásica de Almería

Image 1 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) wins the Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) wins the Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) wins the Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) wins the Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Stijn Steels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) on Valentine's Day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Robbe Ghys (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) puts in a dig (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 The peloton during the 34th Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 The peloton during the 34th Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 The peloton during the 34th Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Davide Bais (Eolo Kometa) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Robbe Ghys (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Tim Declercq accelerates to the front of the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 The 2021 Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 The breakaway in the 2021 Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 The 2021 Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Robert Stannard and Marco Canola were involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) clinched the victory in the Clásica de Almería on Sunday in a fraught bunch sprint.

The European road race champion made a stunning late acceleration to outpower Deceuninck-QuickStep's Florian Sénéchal by more than a bike length.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Martin Laas claimed the final podium spot

The final part of the Clásica de Almeria was affected by a number of crashes, with Colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) among those injured.

Nizzolo’s victory is the first for Qhubeka Assos this season.

More to come!