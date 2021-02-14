Trending

Nizzolo wins Clásica de Almería

Sénéchal and Laas round out the podium

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) clinched the victory in the Clásica de Almería on Sunday in a fraught bunch sprint.

The European road race champion made a stunning late acceleration to outpower Deceuninck-QuickStep's Florian Sénéchal by more than a bike length. 

Bora-Hansgrohe's Martin Laas claimed the final podium spot

The final part of the Clásica de Almeria was affected by a number of crashes, with Colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) among those injured. 

Nizzolo’s victory is the first for Qhubeka Assos this season.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
7Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

