Image 1 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) holds off Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) powers to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) passed at the line by Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) sprinted to victory in the Clasica de Almeria after delivering a powerful sprint to see off the challenges of Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the finishing straight.

"It's really good to hit the ground running in my first European race and it was good to have the full lead-out squad behind me today," Ewan said. "We were all a bit lost after getting caught behind a crash but once we all got back together and started the lead-out, no-one came round us and I am happy I was able to finish it off."

The Clasica de Almeria was Ewan’s first race in Europe this season, though the Australian was already off the mark for 2018 with stage victory at the Tour Down Under last month. Ewan is set to make his Tour de France debut this season, and his next competitive outing will come at the Abu Dhabi Tour from February 21.

"I haven't raced with these lead-out guys since the Tour of Britain so that's a fair chunk of time away. It is good to get the confidence back in working together and that nothing has really changed, that is what we needed going into these next big races," Ewan said.

"I felt pretty tired during the day because we did five hours training yesterday, so I didn't feel great but in the final when the adrenalin kicks in I felt alright and overall it was a good day."

The 185km Clasica de Almeria was always likely to end in a bunch finish, but that did not deter a platoon of willing escapees from trying their luck in the opening kilometres. Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Dries De Bondt (Vérandas Willems-Crelan), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Cristian Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Marc Buades (Fundación Euskadi) forged clear shortly after the flag dropped, and they had a lead of 4 minutes by the time they hit the 20km mark.

After 50km, Mitchelton-Scott and LottoNL-Jumbo began to combine their efforts on the front of the peloton to keep the break’s advantage under control. The escapees’ buffer dropped still further on the climbs of the Collado de Lucainena, Balcón de Sierra Alhamilla and Alto de Turrillas, and they entered the final 50km with a lead of 1:30 over the peloton.

The break eventually fizzled out inside the final 30km, and though there were a few attempts at attacks on the run-in to the finish in Roquetas de Mar, the searing pace imposed by the sprinters’ teams, and LottoNL-Jumbo and Mitchelton-Scott in particular, meant that a bunch finish was inevitable.

Van Poppel was not lacking in confidence after his recent stage win at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, but there was little he could do against Ewan, who tucked into his familiar aerodynamic stance to finish off Mitchelton-Scott’s lead-out with a smart win.

Van Poppel was the best of the rest, beating Dupont to second, while Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) took fourth ahead of Florian Senechal (Quick-Step Floors).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:35:28 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 14 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 18 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 23 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 24 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:07 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 31 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:18 34 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21 35 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:25 37 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:29 38 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 39 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:00:46 45 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 46 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi 48 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 50 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 55 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 57 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 62 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 63 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 65 Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 67 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 71 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 75 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:10 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:37 77 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:52 79 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 80 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:57 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:00 83 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:23 84 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 85 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 89 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:06 90 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:03:21 92 Ibai Azurmendi (Spa) Team Euskadi 93 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:28 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 95 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:40 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:04 99 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:26 100 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 101 James Mitri (GBr) Burgos-BH 102 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 104 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 105 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 108 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 112 Egoitz Fernandez (Spa) Team Euskadi 113 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 114 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 115 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 116 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Group Gobert 117 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 118 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 119 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 120 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 121 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 123 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:49 124 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:25 125 Mikel Alonso (Spa) Team Euskadi 126 Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Team Euskadi 127 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 128 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:35 129 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:42 DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling DNF David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNS Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Mountain (Cat. 3) Cuesta Blanca, km. 40.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain (Cat. 4) Collado De Lucainena, km. 85.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Sierra Alhamilla, km. 87.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain (Cat. 2) Alto De Turrillas, km. 92.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 3 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 2 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 1 -Tabernas, km. 27.10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 2 3 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Sprint 2-Uleila Del Campo, km. 51.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 3 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 3-Rioja, km. 124.80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 3 pts 2 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Sprint 4-Almeria, km. 145.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 3 pts 2 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 11 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 2

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 4:36:14 2 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:39