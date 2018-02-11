Trending

Caleb Ewan wins Clasica de Almeria

Australian beats Danny van Poppel and Timothy Dupont

Image 1 of 6

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) holds off Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) holds off Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) powers to the line

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) powers to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) passed at the line by Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)

Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) passed at the line by Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) sprinted to victory in the Clasica de Almeria after delivering a powerful sprint to see off the challenges of Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the finishing straight.

"It's really good to hit the ground running in my first European race and it was good to have the full lead-out squad behind me today," Ewan said. "We were all a bit lost after getting caught behind a crash but once we all got back together and started the lead-out, no-one came round us and I am happy I was able to finish it off."

The Clasica de Almeria was Ewan’s first race in Europe this season, though the Australian was already off the mark for 2018 with stage victory at the Tour Down Under last month. Ewan is set to make his Tour de France debut this season, and his next competitive outing will come at the Abu Dhabi Tour from February 21.

"I haven't raced with these lead-out guys since the Tour of Britain so that's a fair chunk of time away. It is good to get the confidence back in working together and that nothing has really changed, that is what we needed going into these next big races," Ewan said.

"I felt pretty tired during the day because we did five hours training yesterday, so I didn't feel great but in the final when the adrenalin kicks in I felt alright and overall it was a good day."

The 185km Clasica de Almeria was always likely to end in a bunch finish, but that did not deter a platoon of willing escapees from trying their luck in the opening kilometres. Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Dries De Bondt (Vérandas Willems-Crelan), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Cristian Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Marc Buades (Fundación Euskadi) forged clear shortly after the flag dropped, and they had a lead of 4 minutes by the time they hit the 20km mark.

After 50km, Mitchelton-Scott and LottoNL-Jumbo began to combine their efforts on the front of the peloton to keep the break’s advantage under control. The escapees’ buffer dropped still further on the climbs of the Collado de Lucainena, Balcón de Sierra Alhamilla and Alto de Turrillas, and they entered the final 50km with a lead of 1:30 over the peloton.

The break eventually fizzled out inside the final 30km, and though there were a few attempts at attacks on the run-in to the finish in Roquetas de Mar, the searing pace imposed by the sprinters’ teams, and LottoNL-Jumbo and Mitchelton-Scott in particular, meant that a bunch finish was inevitable.

Van Poppel was not lacking in confidence after his recent stage win at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, but there was little he could do against Ewan, who tucked into his familiar aerodynamic stance to finish off Mitchelton-Scott’s lead-out with a smart win.

Van Poppel was the best of the rest, beating Dupont to second, while Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) took fourth ahead of Florian Senechal (Quick-Step Floors).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:35:28
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
6Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
8Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
9Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
11Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
12Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
14Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
18José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
19Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
23Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
26Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:07
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
29Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:18
34Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:21
35Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:25
37Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:29
38Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
39Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:36
41Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
43Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
44Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:46
45Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
46Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi
48Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
50Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
52Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
53Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
55Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
58Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
62Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
63Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
65Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
67Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
70Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
71Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
74Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
75Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:01:10
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:37
77Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:52
79Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
80Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
81Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:57
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:00
83Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:23
84Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
85Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
86Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
88Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
89Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:06
90Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
91Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi0:03:21
92Ibai Azurmendi (Spa) Team Euskadi
93Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:28
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
95Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
96Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:40
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:04
99Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:26
100Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
101James Mitri (GBr) Burgos-BH
102Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
103Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
104Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
105Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
107Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
108Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
109Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
112Egoitz Fernandez (Spa) Team Euskadi
113Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
114Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
115Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Group Gobert
117Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
118Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
119Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
121Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
123Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:49
124Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:25
125Mikel Alonso (Spa) Team Euskadi
126Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Team Euskadi
127Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
128Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:35
129Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:42
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRobert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSMichal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNSTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Mountain (Cat. 3) Cuesta Blanca, km. 40.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain (Cat. 4) Collado De Lucainena, km. 85.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Sierra Alhamilla, km. 87.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountain (Cat. 2) Alto De Turrillas, km. 92.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
3Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie2
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 1 -Tabernas, km. 27.10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan2
3Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1

Sprint 2-Uleila Del Campo, km. 51.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie1

Sprint 3-Rioja, km. 124.80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3pts
2Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1

Sprint 4-Almeria, km. 145.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3pts
2Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan11pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
3Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH2

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH4:36:14
2Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:46:24
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:07
3Euskadi Basque Country
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:14
5Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
6Astana Pro Team0:00:33
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:36
8Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:53
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:57
12Direct Energie0:01:01
13Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:04
14Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
15Burgos-BH
16Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:10
18Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:18
19Rally Cycling0:03:09
20Team Euskadi0:04:53

