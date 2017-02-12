Trending

Cort Nielsen wins Clasica de Almeria

Danish rider takes bunch sprint in Spanish one-day race

Image 1 of 7

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 7

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 7

Rüdiger Selig, Magnus Cort Nielsen and Jens Debusschere on the 2017 Clasica de Almeria podium

Rüdiger Selig, Magnus Cort Nielsen and Jens Debusschere on the 2017 Clasica de Almeria podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 7

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 7

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 7

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 7

Rüdiger Selig, Magnus Cort Nielsen and Jens Debusschere on the 2017 Almeria podium

Rüdiger Selig, Magnus Cort Nielsen and Jens Debusschere on the 2017 Almeria podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-Scott's Magnus Cort Nielsen scored his second victory of the new season Sunday at the Clasica de Almeria, out-kicking Bora-Hansgrohe's Rüdiger Selig and Lotto Soudal's Jens Debusschere to take the bunch-sprint finale after 191km of racing. Cort's win follows on his victory earlier this month during stage 3 at the Volta a Valencia.

"It is a really great feeling to win again," Cort said. "It was a long race and the team were fantastic in the finale. I couldn’t have asked for a better lead out, and I am really happy that I could finish it off."

A three-rider breakaway animated the early going in the Spanish one-day race, building a lead of seven minutes before the chase started cutting into their advantage with abut 60km remaining. The bunch made the catch with 20km to go, and the pace lifted dramatically as the sprinters' teams began jockeying for position over two finishing circuits in Roquetas de Mar.

Christopher Juul Jensen and Sam Bewley led the Orica-Scott train at the front of the peloton with less than 10km to go, fighting for control with Direct Energie and Lotto Soudal. Jens Keukeleire, Matt Hayman and finally Luka Mezgec delivered Cort into position to finish off the sprint and take the win.

"The boys were outstanding today," said Orica-Scott Director Laurenzo Lapage. "Everyone was involved. We knew beforehand that we would have to work on the finishing circuits and the team took control beautifully.

"Once the breakaway came back we stuck to our plan religiously," Lapage said. "Magnus is full of confidence after a great start to the season with his win last week in Valencia and you could see that with the way he finished it off today.

"At the halfway point we decided how we would like to approach the finish and it’s very satisfying to see the guys not only execute the race plan, but execute it perfectly and come away with the win," Lapage said. "It bodes well for the rest of the season, that’s for sure."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott4:31:22
2Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
14Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
16Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
18Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
26Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
29Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:09
31Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
32Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
33Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:13
34Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:15
35Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:20
36Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
38Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:27
39Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:34
40Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
41Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
43Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:46
45Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
46David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
47Joan Ruiz Vicens (Spa) Burgos-BH
48Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
49Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
50Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
51Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
55Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
56Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
57Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
58Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
59Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
61Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:18
62Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos-BH
64Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
67Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team
68Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
70Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
72Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
73Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
75Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
76Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-BH
77Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
78Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
79Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
81Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
83Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
85Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
87Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
89Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
90Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
91Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
92Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
93Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
95Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
96Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
97Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
98Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
99Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
100Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:02:49
101Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:02
103Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:15
104Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
105Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:48
107Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:12:24
108Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:38
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFIon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAlexander Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFImanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFRaul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFJorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH

