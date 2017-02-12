Image 1 of 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 7 Rüdiger Selig, Magnus Cort Nielsen and Jens Debusschere on the 2017 Clasica de Almeria podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen wins the 2017 Clasica de Almeria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Rüdiger Selig, Magnus Cort Nielsen and Jens Debusschere on the 2017 Almeria podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-Scott's Magnus Cort Nielsen scored his second victory of the new season Sunday at the Clasica de Almeria, out-kicking Bora-Hansgrohe's Rüdiger Selig and Lotto Soudal's Jens Debusschere to take the bunch-sprint finale after 191km of racing. Cort's win follows on his victory earlier this month during stage 3 at the Volta a Valencia.

"It is a really great feeling to win again," Cort said. "It was a long race and the team were fantastic in the finale. I couldn’t have asked for a better lead out, and I am really happy that I could finish it off."

A three-rider breakaway animated the early going in the Spanish one-day race, building a lead of seven minutes before the chase started cutting into their advantage with abut 60km remaining. The bunch made the catch with 20km to go, and the pace lifted dramatically as the sprinters' teams began jockeying for position over two finishing circuits in Roquetas de Mar.

Christopher Juul Jensen and Sam Bewley led the Orica-Scott train at the front of the peloton with less than 10km to go, fighting for control with Direct Energie and Lotto Soudal. Jens Keukeleire, Matt Hayman and finally Luka Mezgec delivered Cort into position to finish off the sprint and take the win.

"The boys were outstanding today," said Orica-Scott Director Laurenzo Lapage. "Everyone was involved. We knew beforehand that we would have to work on the finishing circuits and the team took control beautifully.

"Once the breakaway came back we stuck to our plan religiously," Lapage said. "Magnus is full of confidence after a great start to the season with his win last week in Valencia and you could see that with the way he finished it off today.

"At the halfway point we decided how we would like to approach the finish and it’s very satisfying to see the guys not only execute the race plan, but execute it perfectly and come away with the win," Lapage said. "It bodes well for the rest of the season, that’s for sure."

