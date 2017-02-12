Cort Nielsen wins Clasica de Almeria
Danish rider takes bunch sprint in Spanish one-day race
Orica-Scott's Magnus Cort Nielsen scored his second victory of the new season Sunday at the Clasica de Almeria, out-kicking Bora-Hansgrohe's Rüdiger Selig and Lotto Soudal's Jens Debusschere to take the bunch-sprint finale after 191km of racing. Cort's win follows on his victory earlier this month during stage 3 at the Volta a Valencia.
"It is a really great feeling to win again," Cort said. "It was a long race and the team were fantastic in the finale. I couldn’t have asked for a better lead out, and I am really happy that I could finish it off."
A three-rider breakaway animated the early going in the Spanish one-day race, building a lead of seven minutes before the chase started cutting into their advantage with abut 60km remaining. The bunch made the catch with 20km to go, and the pace lifted dramatically as the sprinters' teams began jockeying for position over two finishing circuits in Roquetas de Mar.
Christopher Juul Jensen and Sam Bewley led the Orica-Scott train at the front of the peloton with less than 10km to go, fighting for control with Direct Energie and Lotto Soudal. Jens Keukeleire, Matt Hayman and finally Luka Mezgec delivered Cort into position to finish off the sprint and take the win.
"The boys were outstanding today," said Orica-Scott Director Laurenzo Lapage. "Everyone was involved. We knew beforehand that we would have to work on the finishing circuits and the team took control beautifully.
"Once the breakaway came back we stuck to our plan religiously," Lapage said. "Magnus is full of confidence after a great start to the season with his win last week in Valencia and you could see that with the way he finished it off today.
"At the halfway point we decided how we would like to approach the finish and it’s very satisfying to see the guys not only execute the race plan, but execute it perfectly and come away with the win," Lapage said. "It bodes well for the rest of the season, that’s for sure."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4:31:22
|2
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|18
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|26
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|29
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|31
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|33
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:13
|34
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:15
|35
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:20
|36
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|38
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|39
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:34
|40
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|41
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|43
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:46
|45
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|46
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Joan Ruiz Vicens (Spa) Burgos-BH
|48
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|49
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|50
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|56
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:18
|62
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos-BH
|64
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|75
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|76
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|77
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|79
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|81
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|83
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|90
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|91
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|92
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|93
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|97
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|98
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|99
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:02:49
|101
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:02
|103
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:15
|104
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:48
|107
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:24
|108
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:38
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Alexander Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Raul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
