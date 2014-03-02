Image 1 of 49 Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) wins the 2014 Clásica de Almería (Image credit: TNE/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 49 The breakaway of the day, here with Raúl Alarcón (Louletano), Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis) and Igor Merino (Burgos BH). Also in the group were Byron Guama (Ecuador), Jesús Ezquerra (ActiveJet) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 49 Peloton going across the Fuentes de Marbella, one of the most beautiful roads of Almería. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 4 of 49 Cammaerts (Cofidis) leads through a climb a teared up, soon to be caught breakaway. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 5 of 49 Cammaerts (Cofidis) takes a glance back to see how the peloton approaches. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 6 of 49 Raúl Alarcón (Louletano) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 7 of 49 Peloton driven by a selfless Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 8 of 49 Higinio Fernández (Ecuador) before Ibai Salas (Burgos BH), who is literally clenching his teeth. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 9 of 49 Ramón Domene (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 10 of 49 Fran Moreno (Louletano) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 11 of 49 Gari Bravo (Efapel) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 12 of 49 Favorites group passes the finish line for the first time, led by Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 13 of 49 Mikel Aristi (Euskadi) suffers with Pablo Hidalgo (Ecuador) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 14 of 49 Ramón Domene (Caja Rural) before Fran Ventoso (Movistar) and the rest of the peloton. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 15 of 49 Jorge Martín Montenegro (Louletano) lives in Granada, a city close to Almería. He was chilling out with his child at the start. "Time for him to enjoy the races". (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 16 of 49 Salvador Guardiola is one of the victims of the PinoRoad scam. Today he competed with the Spanish National team and showed his strength with a solid performance: he only lost contact with Movistar group in the final echelons. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 17 of 49 A fan showing the jersey of Jazztel - Costa de Almería, local team that ran from 1999 to 2004 and rode several Vuelta a España. Its more celebrated riders were Fabio Roscioli and José Antonio Pecharromán. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 18 of 49 The feet of Víctor Martín (Burgos BH) always have something curious. He usually wears his lucky socks, which feature Ché Guevara's face. Today he didn't utilised Ché, but freak, leopard-looking cycling shoes by Nike. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 19 of 49 As well as most of the riders,Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) carried milk and other food to the podium as part of a donation campaign for a charity, Banco de Alimentos. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 20 of 49 Three Efapel riders, with Ricardo Mestre (ex Euskaltel) on the left. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 21 of 49 Fran Moreno, brother of Maribel Moreno, ex Androni and Caja Rural, now riding for Portuguese Continental team Loluletano. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 22 of 49 (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 23 of 49 The family of Igor Merino (Burgos BH) underwent a 12-hours drive from Balmaseda (Bizkaia, near Bilbao) to Almería in order to cheer his tot. He spent the day in the breakaway, so the trip was worth it. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 24 of 49 Igor Merino (Burgos BH), before Cammaerts (Cofidis) and Mario González (Active Jet). (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 25 of 49 Sam Bennett (NetApp) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 26 of 49 Efapel riders, led by Carlos Oyarzun (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 27 of 49 Bartolomiej Matysiak (CCC) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 28 of 49 The traditional "family photo" with all the cyclist which were honored in the podium. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 29 of 49 As special prize for being the best Andalusian rider, Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) got 150kg of gazpacho Solfrío. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 30 of 49 And then Bennett tries to scratch it out. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 31 of 49 Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) tells Bennett he has a kiss in his face... (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 32 of 49 Davide Vigano' (Caja Rural) finished third. He said he was not happy and wanted to win today. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 33 of 49 Mínguez ready to get the kisses. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 34 of 49 Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) worked hard to get the Mountains classification. This is an important year for him, showing his quality and working for himself in a smaller team than Euskaltel. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 35 of 49 Raúl Alarcón (Louletano) won the Intermediate Sprints competition. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 36 of 49 Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) gets his trophy as best Andalusian rider. There was a strong wind coming from the West, as notorious in the hair of both the podium girls and ex volleyball player Juanjo Salvador. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 37 of 49 Byron Guama (Ecuador) was awarded the most aggressive rider trophy. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 38 of 49 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) was the road captain today for his team and was key in building up a success which wasn't complete because of Bennett's speed. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 39 of 49 Tomasz Marczynski (CCC) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 40 of 49 Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 41 of 49 (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 42 of 49 Davide Rebellin (CCC) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 43 of 49 Diego León Cuervo (Burgos BH) had an important crash while descending in the Fuentes de Marbella. He got hurt and had to retire; fortunately, "nothing is broken" according to his masseur. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 44 of 49 ROTOR showed off some special edition cranksets for Carlos Sastre and Ryder Hesjedal (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 45 of 49 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana spent most of the day driving the chase for their Movistar teammates Juanjo Lobato and Fran Ventoso. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 46 of 49 Despite the circumsntances, Bennett was strong enough to defeat Juanjo Lobato (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 47 of 49 Sam Bennett (NetApp) on the podium. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 48 of 49 Sam Bennett (NetApp) gets the kisses. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 49 of 49 The final podium: Lobato (Movistar), Bennett (NetApp) and Vigano (Caja Rural) l-r (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

23-year-old Irishman Sam Bennett (Team NetApp – Endura) claimed his first professional win by out sprinting Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Davide Vigano (Caja Rural) at the Clásica de Almería. The 29th edition of the race at 178 kilometres saw a break of seven riders get away but their advantage never went above 2:30 minutes. The break was caught with 50km to race and with 20km to race the winning break, which included four NetApp Endura riders, went away and built a one minute on the chasing peloton.

"The guys got me perfectly to about 600m to go. I was well position in the last corner. I had to go at 250m because the pace dropped. I came around everyone and took the inside line. At 100m to go my legs started to buckle and I thought I wasn't going to make it. But luckily I did," Sam Bennett said after his first professional win.

"I am so happy to have taken my first win as a pro with Team NetApp – Endura. It was a very nice race today great weather and great roads. Movistar set a nice hard tempo on the climbs and split it in the final with cross winds. It was good for me because it tired everyone else out and got rid of other sprinters. I want to thank all of my team mates who helped me every single chance they got. They really made my job easier and for sure this result came as a result of great team work", Bennett said

"I am very happy with today's results. An early win is so important for motivating the team. Our guys put in a great team performance yesterday, and today they even managed to surpass that effort. Iker Camano, Tiago Machado, and Erick Rowsell aren't usually Sam's lead-out riders," said Alex Sans Vega, Sport Director of Team NetApp – Endura.

"That is why I am all the more pleased that everything worked so perfectly today and that Sam is able to rely on all of his teammates. I hope that we will be able to maintain this level, the atmosphere in the team and this racing style for our upcoming races," Vega said.

Once the gun was fired, riders were launching multiple attacks at the start of the race which formed the main break of seven after 15 kilometres. The peloton never lost control and after the final climb, 50 kilometres before the finish line, the field all came back together.

The breakaway riders were caught soon thereafter and the field headed towards the finish line as one. The day’s winning break group pulled away 20 kilometres before the finish line with 19 riders and with support from his three teammates, Sam Bennett was able to conserve valuable energy for the final kilometres and win the sprint.



