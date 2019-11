Image 1 of 22 Matteo Pelucchi (Geox-TMC) was the surprise winner of the Clasica de Almeria. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 22 Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) leads Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) in a late-race break. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 22 Thumbs up from Clasica de Almeria winner Matteo Pelucchi (Geox-TMC). (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 22 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling riders on the start line. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 22 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) chat on the start line. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 22 The Clasica de Almeria peloton negotiates a bridge. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 22 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) at the front of the early break. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 22 A Saur-Sojasun rider on the attack. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 22 Arkaitz Duran (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 22 A Rabobank rider sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 22 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 22 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 22 Clasica de Almeria Matteo Pelucchi (Geox-TMX) on the podium. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 22 The Andalucia Caja Granada team pre-race meeting. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 22 Frank Schleck and his Leopard Trek teammates sign in. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 22 Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck awaits the start. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 22 A bit of pre-race stretching from Peter Stetina (Garmin - Cervelo). (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 22 An Orbea Continental rider drives the peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 22 Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at the head of the early break. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 22 The Clasica de Almeria peloton in action. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 21 of 22 The Andalucia Caja Granada team leads the peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 22 of 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) fuels up. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Neo-pro Matteo Pelucchi (Geox-TMC) was the surprise winner of the Clasica de Almeria on Sunday. The 22-year-old Italian bested Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the field sprint finale to earn the first victory of his career, as well as the first win for his Spanish Pro Continental squad.

Early in the 179.5km Spanish one-day race a strong breakaway went clear including such riders as Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM).

This move was eventually neutralised and a trio containing Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) made their bid for victory. The trio worked well together late into the race, but the peloton brought them back inside of five kilometres to go.

The peloton stayed together through to the finish where Pelucchi notched the first win of his professional career.