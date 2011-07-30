Trending

Gilbert's stunning season continues with San Sebastian victory

2009 champion Barredo holds off Van Avermaet for second

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his Clasica San Sebastian victory.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is interviewed post-race.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Runner-up Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) gives winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) a hand with the champagne.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) won the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)
Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (RadioShack) speaks to the press after his 7th place finish.

(Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)
Clasica San Sebastian victory Philippe Gilbert celebrates with Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Jelle Vanendert.

(Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)
Eighth place finisher Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) congratulates Clasica San Sebastian winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

(Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)
2011 Clasica San Sebastian champion Philippe Gilbert flies the Belgian flag.

(Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) won the sprint for the final podium spot.

(Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)
Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) manages to hold off his pursuers to claim second place.

(Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)
Saxo Bank Sungard riders await the start of the Clasica San Sebastian.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the Clasica San Sebastian for the first time.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Karsten Kroon (BMC) at the front of the early break.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) speaks to the press before the start.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
The peloton is relaxed in the early kilometres.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Euskaltel-Euskadi sets the pace in the peloton.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Spanish champion Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the team introductions.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) crosses the line alone.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in San Sebastian.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) en route to San Sebastian victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) soaks up the acclaim.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had time to savour his victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) finished in second place, 12 seconds down on Gilbert.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) and Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finish in 6th through 8th respectively.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) took the sprint for third place.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Tour de France stage winner Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finishes alone in 10th place.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
2011 San Sebastian podium (l-r): Carlos Barredo (Rabobank), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) continued his magical 2011 season with a resounding victory in the Clasica San Sebastian ahead of Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Always a stylish performer, Gilbert has attained a level of dominance rarely seen in one-day racing over the past twelve months, and there was a certain degree of inevitability about his victory on a baking hot afternoon in the Basque Country.

In a fractious finale that saw the lead group splinter and reform on numerous occasions after the sweeping descent of the Jaizkibel, Gilbert showed typical sangfroid to bring order to the chaos on the final run-in to San Sebastian, with the help of teammate Jelle Vanendert.

A little over 3km from the line, Carlos Barredo was dangling off the front of the lead group but nobody was willing to take the initiative to close the gap, and it was at that moment that Gilbert sensed his opportunity. On the unclassified rise of the Alto Miracruz on the outskirts of San Sebastian, the Belgian champion ripped free of his companions and instantly closed the 10-second gap to Barredo.

On reaching the Rabobank man’s wheel, Gilbert didn’t even pause for breath, and simply jumped over the top of Barredo to solo clear to an emphatic win. While a group of strong men including Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) chased behind, they must have realised the futility of their pursuit when faced with Gilbert’s rich vintage of 2011 form.

In barely a kilometre, Gilbert had opened out an insurmountable lead, and as was the case in the Ardennes Classics in the spring, he had time to sit up in the finishing straight and enjoy his victory, the latest offering from the most productive period of the Belgian master’s career.

The plucky Barredo clipped off the front of the chase group to come home in second place 12 seconds down, while Gilbert’s local rival Van Avermaet held off Rodriguez, Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) and Schleck in the sprint for the third step on the podium.

How it unfolded

With two ascensions of the Jaizkibel on the menu in the afternoon, the big hitters were always likely to keep their powder dry in the early exchanges, and there was a relatively tranquil start to proceedings in San Sebastian. After 12km, the day’s early break formed, with Irish champion Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) forging clear in the company of Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Cervélo), Karsten Kroon (BMC), Klaas Lodewyck (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Eloy Ruiz (Andalucia Caja Rural) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural).

The sextet enjoyed a smooth collaboration and stretched their lead to a maximum of 10 minutes over an unconcerned peloton before Euskaltel-Euskadi began to peg them back on the approach to the first climb of the Jaizkibel with 80km to race.

On the slopes of the climb, Brammeier and Ruiz lost contact, while the gap began to tumble behind, and by the time they tackled the Jaizkibel for the second time with 40km to go, Kroon and Fischer were the sole survivors and their lead was inside two minutes.

Samuel Sanchez was the first of the big favourites to show his hand with a searing attack on the Jaizkibel that brought him up to the leaders. Barredo was quick to follow, before a short acceleration from Gilbert saw a group of 15 riders form on the front approaching the summit. Another dig from Sanchez over the top saw him briefly sally clear with Devenyns and Vanendert, but the strength in depth of the group behind meant that they wouldn’t get far.

In spite of those pyrotechnics, the Jaizkibel did not prove as decisive as expected. After the sweeping descent, there were still no fewer than 30 riders at the head of the race, with Damiano Cunego the only notable absentee. The Italian was surprisingly dropped after his Lampre-ISD team had been prominent in chasing the early break and he never succeeded in getting back on.

Passing through Irun and sensing a certain disorganisation in the lead group, Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) punched clear with 24km to go, and he had 30 seconds in hand at the foot of the final climb, the short and sharp Arkale. The deceptively tough slopes would take their toll, however, and his gap shrank accordingly.

It was at this point that Gilbert played his first card, sending his teammate Vanendert up the road in the company of Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack), which allowed him the luxury of sitting in the wheels while the chase arranged itself behind. Vanendert and Zubeldia crossed the summit of the climb in front, but they were reeled back in shortly afterwards thanks to the efforts of Sanchez and Rodriguez.

Their pursuit saw what would be the winning break come together over the top of the Arkale, as a 10-man group featuring Gilbert, Schleck and Van Avermaet formed on the descent. In the finale, it was Barredo who opted to risk all with a clever attack 7km from the line, and for a moment it appeared as though the canny Spaniard was going to capitalise on a lack of collaboration in a leading group replete with on-form big names.

The illusion quickly evaporated, however. With a little over 4km to go as the road began to rise slightly, Fränk Schleck turned and looked to Gilbert to contribute to the chase. Barely 500 metres later, the Belgian was alone in front and the race was over. As simple as that.

Full Results
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5:48:52
2Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
10Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:50
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:05
12Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
16Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
29Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:08
31David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
32Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:36
36Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:04:16
37Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
38Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
39Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:27
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:04
42Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:31
43Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:06:33
44Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
47Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
53Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
55Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
57Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
58Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:08
59Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
60Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
64Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
66Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
69Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Mountain 1 - Alto Orio - Zudugarai (Cat. 3) 19km
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad2
3Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountain 2 - Alto Garate (Cat. 2) 29.4km
1Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Jaizkibel (Cat. 1) 156.2km
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
3Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
4Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team4
5Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
6Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Arkale (Cat. 2) 179km
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team4
3Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Jaizkibel (Cat. 1) 196.2km
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Arkale (Cat. 2) 219km
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack4
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Mountains classification
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural23pts
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team10
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
6Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
7Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
9Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack4
11Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad3
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 1 - Azpeitia, 50km
1Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Sprint 2 - Andoain, 116km
1Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 3 - Irun, 168.5km
1Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 4 - Oiartzun, 183.4km
1Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
3Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 5 - Irun, 208.5km
1Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team2
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 6 - Oiartzun, 223.4km
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Sprint classification
1Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
4Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
6Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
7Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural3
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team2
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
11Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1
12Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team17:30:58
2Katusha Team0:00:02
3Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:33
4Sky Procycling0:02:13
5Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:04
6BMC Racing Team0:04:30
7Leopard Trek0:04:33
8Movistar Team0:05:22
9Lampre - ISD0:06:21
10Geox TMC0:06:24
11Liquigas - Cannondale
12Team Garmin - Cervelo0:08:56
13AG2R - La Mondiale
14Team RadioShack0:11:33
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:08
16Pro Team Astana0:15:35
17Andalucia - Caja Granada

