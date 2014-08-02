Valverde wins Clásica San Sebástian
Basque Country race continues WorldTour calendar
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) made up for missing the final podium in the Tour de France, by taking the WorldTour Clasica San Sebastian in the Basque Country in a solo effort. Belkin's Bauke Mollema out-sprinted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) for second place at 14 seconds back.
Rodriguez had attacked on the final climb, the Bordako Tontorra, and was joined at the head of affairs Valverde with 7km to go, the pair seeking to distance the chasers who were hot on their heels.
They failed to get enough of a gap, however, and at the start of the descent, Mikel Nieve (Team Sky), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) bridged across, making it five in front for the mad dash into town.
Valverde was taking big risks on the technical run-in, and the pressure caused Yates to make a critical error - the young rider crashed in a bend, opening up a gap behind Valverde in the leading group.
Valverde pushed all of his chips in, hurtling down the rest of the descent, then tackling the flat final 3km on his own, holding off the chase to capture his second victory in the Clasica of his career.
"If you gained a few meters on the climb, it was very difficult for your rivals to get back on the downhill," Valverde explained.
I followed Joaquim's wheel when he jumped away, but he kept accelerating and went solo. As he told to me after the race, he lacked a bit of strength at the end of the climb, while I kept the pace stable and went full gas in the final slopes to catch him. I took the lead in the downhill to try and fight for it, just the two of us, and wasn't really aware of Yates's crash. When I saw I was alone, there wasn't anything to do other than go flat-out until the finish."
"This victory is a tribute to the Movistar Team and my wife, Natalia, always by my side. Now we'll keep training, but taking things easy, having some rest and starting thinking about the Vuelta. We've got a really strong squad, with Nairo in, and we'll do our best to keep the overall title within the team."
Amets Txurruka had soloed clear of the field in the opening 30 kilometres of the race and built up a healthy lead over the peloton. Both Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) abandoned and it was Valverde’s Movistar team that controlled the peloton as Txurruka pushed on.
The former Euskaltel rider was caught inside the final 70 kilometres as the peloton tackled the new format finishing circuit.
David Lopez (Team Sky) was the first to attack on the second ascent of the Jaizkabel and he was quickly joined by Visconti (Movistar), De
Marchi (Cannondale), Montaguti (AG2R), Laurens ten Dam (Belkin), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Jan Bakelandts (OPQS) with 45km to go.
Trek and Orica-GreenEdge controlled the peloton and brought the dangerous move back before Andriy Grivko (Astana) attacked and built up a 30 second lead. The Astana rider was reeled in before the final climb before the winning break was made.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:31:11
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:26
|6
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:54
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:40
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|31
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|33
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:44
|34
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:59
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|39
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:10
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|43
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:57
|44
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:03
|45
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Louis Verbaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:11
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:29
|49
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|51
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:33
|61
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:36
|64
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|66
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|72
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|73
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:24
|75
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|76
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|77
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|87
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:51
|93
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:02
|94
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|95
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|5
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|16:37:04
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:27
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:24
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:37
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:38
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:21
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:06
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:16
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|14
|Team Sky
|0:08:45
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:12:19
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:14
|17
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:27
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|pts
|2
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|14
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
