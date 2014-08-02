Image 1 of 72 Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 72 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 72 A quick post-race interview for Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 72 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) inspects his broken forks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 72 Welcome to Euskadi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 72 Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 72 BMC's Philippe Gilbert was a DNF today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 72 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 72 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) made up for missing the final podium in the Tour de France, by taking the WorldTour Clasica San Sebastian in the Basque Country in a solo effort. Belkin's Bauke Mollema out-sprinted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) for second place at 14 seconds back.

Rodriguez had attacked on the final climb, the Bordako Tontorra, and was joined at the head of affairs Valverde with 7km to go, the pair seeking to distance the chasers who were hot on their heels.

They failed to get enough of a gap, however, and at the start of the descent, Mikel Nieve (Team Sky), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) bridged across, making it five in front for the mad dash into town.

Valverde was taking big risks on the technical run-in, and the pressure caused Yates to make a critical error - the young rider crashed in a bend, opening up a gap behind Valverde in the leading group.

Valverde pushed all of his chips in, hurtling down the rest of the descent, then tackling the flat final 3km on his own, holding off the chase to capture his second victory in the Clasica of his career.

"If you gained a few meters on the climb, it was very difficult for your rivals to get back on the downhill," Valverde explained.

I followed Joaquim's wheel when he jumped away, but he kept accelerating and went solo. As he told to me after the race, he lacked a bit of strength at the end of the climb, while I kept the pace stable and went full gas in the final slopes to catch him. I took the lead in the downhill to try and fight for it, just the two of us, and wasn't really aware of Yates's crash. When I saw I was alone, there wasn't anything to do other than go flat-out until the finish."

"This victory is a tribute to the Movistar Team and my wife, Natalia, always by my side. Now we'll keep training, but taking things easy, having some rest and starting thinking about the Vuelta. We've got a really strong squad, with Nairo in, and we'll do our best to keep the overall title within the team."

Amets Txurruka had soloed clear of the field in the opening 30 kilometres of the race and built up a healthy lead over the peloton. Both Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) abandoned and it was Valverde’s Movistar team that controlled the peloton as Txurruka pushed on.

The former Euskaltel rider was caught inside the final 70 kilometres as the peloton tackled the new format finishing circuit.

David Lopez (Team Sky) was the first to attack on the second ascent of the Jaizkabel and he was quickly joined by Visconti (Movistar), De

Marchi (Cannondale), Montaguti (AG2R), Laurens ten Dam (Belkin), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Jan Bakelandts (OPQS) with 45km to go.

Trek and Orica-GreenEdge controlled the peloton and brought the dangerous move back before Andriy Grivko (Astana) attacked and built up a 30 second lead. The Astana rider was reeled in before the final climb before the winning break was made.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5:31:11 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 6 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:43 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 17 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:54 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 26 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:01:40 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:05 31 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 33 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:44 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:59 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 38 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 39 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:10 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 43 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:03:57 44 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:03 45 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Louis Verbaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:11 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:29 49 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 50 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 51 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 53 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 55 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:11 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:33 61 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:00 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:36 64 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 66 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 69 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 71 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 72 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 73 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 74 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:24 75 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 76 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 87 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 89 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:51 93 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:02 94 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 95 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Mountain 1 - Alto Iturburu, 60,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 3 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 5 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 6 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Jaizkibel, 125,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Alto Arkale, 148,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 3 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Jaizkibel, 165,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 6 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Arkale, 188,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 6 - Bordako tontorra, 212,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 2 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1

Sprint 1 - Irun, 137,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Oiartzun, 150,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Irun, 177,4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 4 - Oiartzun, 191,0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 16:37:04 2 Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Garmin Sharp 0:00:27 5 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 6 Lotto Belisol 0:01:24 7 Team Katusha 0:01:37 8 Team Europcar 0:01:46 9 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:38 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:21 11 Orica Greenedge 0:04:06 12 Astana Pro Team 0:04:16 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:25 14 Team Sky 0:08:45 15 FDJ.fr 0:12:19 16 BMC Racing Team 0:14:14 17 Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:27 18 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:40

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26 pts 2 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 10 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 6 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 6 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 2 14 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 16 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1