Trending

Valverde wins Clásica San Sebástian

Basque Country race continues WorldTour calendar

Image 1 of 72

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 72

A quick post-race interview for Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

A quick post-race interview for Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 72

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) inspects his broken forks

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) inspects his broken forks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 72

Welcome to Euskadi

Welcome to Euskadi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 72

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 72

BMC's Philippe Gilbert was a DNF today

BMC's Philippe Gilbert was a DNF today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 72

Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 72

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 72

Miguel Indurain was on hand for the podium presentations

Miguel Indurain was on hand for the podium presentations
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 72

There was plenty of fans out on the course today

There was plenty of fans out on the course today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 72

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) rode an aggressive race

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) rode an aggressive race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 72

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) launches an attack

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 72

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 72

Edward Alexander Beltrán Suárez (Tinkoff-Saxo) testing his legs

Edward Alexander Beltrán Suárez (Tinkoff-Saxo) testing his legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 72

Miguel Indurain gives a mid-race interview from his car

Miguel Indurain gives a mid-race interview from his car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 72

Laurent Didier (Trek) with Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on his wheel

Laurent Didier (Trek) with Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on his wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 72

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 72

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) grimacing

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) grimacing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 72

The 2014 Clasica San Sebastian podium: Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez

The 2014 Clasica San Sebastian podium: Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 72

Team Sky's David Lopez was agressive

Team Sky's David Lopez was agressive
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 72

David Lopez (Team Sky) leading a break of four

David Lopez (Team Sky) leading a break of four
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 72

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 72

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 72

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 72

Champagne time for the podium

Champagne time for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 72

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) about to climb into the team car

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) about to climb into the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 72

Alejandro Valverde introduced at Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde introduced at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 29 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lead on the final climb

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lead on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the attack

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gives it his all on the climb

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gives it his all on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 72

Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez on the podium

Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 35 of 72

Alejandro Valverde is presented with the trophy for the winner of Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde is presented with the trophy for the winner of Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 36 of 72

Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez on the podium

Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 37 of 72

Bauke Mollema and Alejandro Valverde

Bauke Mollema and Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 38 of 72

Alejandro Valverde wins the Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde wins the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 39 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lead on the final climb

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lead on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lead on the final climb

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lead on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 72

The sprint from the peloton

The sprint from the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 72

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads the peloton in

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads the peloton in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 72

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 72

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 72

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) was the winner of the mountains classification

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) was the winner of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 51 of 72

Mollema out-sprints Rodriguez for second place

Mollema out-sprints Rodriguez for second place
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 52 of 72

The peloton in front of the sea

The peloton in front of the sea
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 53 of 72

The 2014 Clasica San Sebastian podium: Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez

The 2014 Clasica San Sebastian podium: Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 54 of 72

The 2014 Clasica San Sebastian podium: Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez

The 2014 Clasica San Sebastian podium: Bauke Mollema, Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 55 of 72

Peter Sagan with fans at the start

Peter Sagan with fans at the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 56 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks on the final climb

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 72

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) in the breakaway

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 58 of 72

The Trek team lines up

The Trek team lines up
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 59 of 72

Simon Gerrans and Steven Kruiswijk at the start

Simon Gerrans and Steven Kruiswijk at the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 60 of 72

The start of the Clasica San Sebastian

The start of the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 61 of 72

Joaquim Rodrigeuz (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodrigeuz (Katusha)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 62 of 72

The Movistar team was a crowd favorite

The Movistar team was a crowd favorite
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 63 of 72

Miguel Indurain was on hand to start the race

Miguel Indurain was on hand to start the race
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 64 of 72

Mikel Nieve interviewed before the start

Mikel Nieve interviewed before the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 65 of 72

The Lotto Belisol team

The Lotto Belisol team
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 66 of 72

Garmin-Sharp lines up for San Sebastian

Garmin-Sharp lines up for San Sebastian
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 67 of 72

The BMC Racing team

The BMC Racing team
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 68 of 72

The Tinkoff-Saxo team

The Tinkoff-Saxo team
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 69 of 72

Romain Bardet checks his bike before the race

Romain Bardet checks his bike before the race
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 70 of 72

The bunch with Alejandro Valverde tucked in

The bunch with Alejandro Valverde tucked in
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 71 of 72

The peloton in Clasica San Sebastian

The peloton in Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 72 of 72

The peloton in Clasica San Sebastian

The peloton in Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) made up for missing the final podium in the Tour de France, by taking the WorldTour Clasica San Sebastian in the Basque Country in a solo effort. Belkin's Bauke Mollema out-sprinted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) for second place at 14 seconds back.

Rodriguez had attacked on the final climb, the Bordako Tontorra, and was joined at the head of affairs Valverde with 7km to go, the pair seeking to distance the chasers who were hot on their heels.

They failed to get enough of a gap, however, and at the start of the descent, Mikel Nieve (Team Sky), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) bridged across, making it five in front for the mad dash into town.

Valverde was taking big risks on the technical run-in, and the pressure caused Yates to make a critical error - the young rider crashed in a bend, opening up a gap behind Valverde in the leading group.

Valverde pushed all of his chips in, hurtling down the rest of the descent, then tackling the flat final 3km on his own, holding off the chase to capture his second victory in the Clasica of his career.

"If you gained a few meters on the climb, it was very difficult for your rivals to get back on the downhill," Valverde explained.
I followed Joaquim's wheel when he jumped away, but he kept accelerating and went solo. As he told to me after the race, he lacked a bit of strength at the end of the climb, while I kept the pace stable and went full gas in the final slopes to catch him. I took the lead in the downhill to try and fight for it, just the two of us, and wasn't really aware of Yates's crash. When I saw I was alone, there wasn't anything to do other than go flat-out until the finish."

"This victory is a tribute to the Movistar Team and my wife, Natalia, always by my side. Now we'll keep training, but taking things easy, having some rest and starting thinking about the Vuelta. We've got a really strong squad, with Nairo in, and we'll do our best to keep the overall title within the team."

Amets Txurruka had soloed clear of the field in the opening 30 kilometres of the race and built up a healthy lead over the peloton. Both Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) abandoned and it was Valverde’s Movistar team that controlled the peloton as Txurruka pushed on.

The former Euskaltel rider was caught inside the final 70 kilometres as the peloton tackled the new format finishing circuit.
David Lopez (Team Sky) was the first to attack on the second ascent of the Jaizkabel and he was quickly joined by Visconti (Movistar), De
Marchi (Cannondale), Montaguti (AG2R), Laurens ten Dam (Belkin), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Jan Bakelandts (OPQS) with 45km to go.

Trek and Orica-GreenEdge controlled the peloton and brought the dangerous move back before Andriy Grivko (Astana) attacked and built up a 30 second lead. The Astana rider was reeled in before the final climb before the winning break was made.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5:31:11
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
6Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:43
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
17Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:00:54
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
26Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:01:40
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:05
31Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
32Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
33Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:44
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:59
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
37Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
38Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
39Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:10
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
43Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:03:57
44Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:03
45Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Louis Verbaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:11
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:29
49José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
50David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
51Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
55Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:11
60Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:33
61Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:00
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:11:36
64Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
69Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
71Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
72David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
73Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
74Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:24
75Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
76Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
80Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Edward Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
83Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
86Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
87Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
88Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
89Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
92Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:51
93Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:02
94Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Mountain 1 - Alto Iturburu, 60,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
3Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge4
5Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Jaizkibel, 125,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Alto Arkale, 148,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
3Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Jaizkibel, 165,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale6
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Alto Arkale, 188,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr4
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountain 6 - Bordako tontorra, 212,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky2
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1

Sprint 1 - Irun, 137,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Oiartzun, 150,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Irun, 177,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 4 - Oiartzun, 191,0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida16:37:04
2Movistar Team0:00:08
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
4Garmin Sharp0:00:27
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
6Lotto Belisol0:01:24
7Team Katusha0:01:37
8Team Europcar0:01:46
9Trek Factory Racing0:02:38
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:21
11Orica Greenedge0:04:06
12Astana Pro Team0:04:16
13AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
14Team Sky0:08:45
15FDJ.fr0:12:19
16BMC Racing Team0:14:14
17Team Giant-Shimano0:18:27
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:40

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA26pts
2Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA16
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
6Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale6
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr4
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky2
14Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
16Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
4Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews