Rossi sprints to win in Cremona

Delle Stelle, Costanzi round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Rossi (Ita)3:41:25
2Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)
3Edoardo Costanzi (Ita)
4Andrea Palini (Ita)
5Ruslan Karimov (Uzb)
6Marco Coledan (Ita)
7Marco Amicabile (Ita)
8Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
9Massimo Pirrera (Ita)
10Maxim Averin (Ukr)
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita)
12Michele Simoni (Ita)
13Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
14Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
15Loris Paoli (Ita)
16Marino Palandri (Ita)
17Konstantin Yakimov (Rus) Russian Federation
18Redi Halilaj (Alb)
19Andrea Ziliani (Ita)
20Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr)
21Pietro Mina (Ita)
22Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
23Adrian Richeze (Arg)
24David Mazzon (Ita)
25Erminio Gatti (Ita)
26Alexander Grigoriev (Rus)
27Alberto Gatti (Ita)
28Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
29Ievgenii Andriichuk (Ukr)
30Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
31Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
32Fabio Chinello (Ita)
33Manuel Andres Sanchez Cuevas (Dom)
34Jordan Kerby (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
35Federico Rizza (Ita)
36Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita)
37Siarhei Papok (Blr)
38Federico Farinotti (Ita)
39Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
40Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
41Marco Zanotti (Ita)
42Lorenzo Lancini (Ita)
43Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
44Maksim Razumov (Rus)
45Jefferson Freitas (Bra)
46Stiven Fanelli (Ita)
47Giovanni Petroni (Ita)
48Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
49Federico Pellicano (Ita)
50Martino Castellana (Ita)
51Aldo Ghiron (Ita)
52Michele Binelli (Ita)
53Bernd Markt (Aut)
54Michele Nodari (Ita)
55Federico Vilella (Ita)
56Renzo Zanelli (Ita)
57Nicola Martinello (Ita)
58Piero Baffi (Ita)
59Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita)
60Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
61Amami Ponzoni (Ita)
62Michele Tonelli (Ita)
63Michele Mura (Ita)
64Vincenzo Bernardelli (Ita)
65Marino Pavan (Ita)
66Roberto Berta (Ita)
67Andrea Vassallo (Ita)
68Loris Basciu (Ita)
69Marco Rebaglaiti (Ita)
70Michele Gobbi (Ita)
71Antonio Apuzzo (Ita)
72Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
73Daniele Gozzi (Ita)
74Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
75Andrea Arienti (Ita)
76Matteo Grava (Ita)
77Davide Armand (Ita)
78Giorgio Favaretto (Ita)
79Stefano Moretti (Ita)
80Steven Baertsch (Swi)
81Tim Kennaugh (GBr)
82Luca Orlandi (Ita)
83Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
84Teo Grandi (Bra)
85Marco Fusaz (Ita)
86Stefano Melegaro (Ita)
87Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
88Pietro Tedesco (Ita)
89Massimiliano Novo (Ita)
90Ivan Moschen (Ita)
91Roman Katyrin (Rus)
92Giacomo Manenti (Ita)
93Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
94Andrea Cerutti (Ita)
95Paul Martino Paganini (Ita)
96Patrik Rassega (Ita)
97Diego Rinaldi (Ita)
98Andrea Di Corrado (Ita)

