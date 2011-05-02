Rossi sprints to win in Cremona
Delle Stelle, Costanzi round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristian Rossi (Ita)
|3:41:25
|2
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)
|3
|Edoardo Costanzi (Ita)
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita)
|5
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb)
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita)
|7
|Marco Amicabile (Ita)
|8
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
|9
|Massimo Pirrera (Ita)
|10
|Maxim Averin (Ukr)
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita)
|12
|Michele Simoni (Ita)
|13
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|14
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|Loris Paoli (Ita)
|16
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|17
|Konstantin Yakimov (Rus) Russian Federation
|18
|Redi Halilaj (Alb)
|19
|Andrea Ziliani (Ita)
|20
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr)
|21
|Pietro Mina (Ita)
|22
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|23
|Adrian Richeze (Arg)
|24
|David Mazzon (Ita)
|25
|Erminio Gatti (Ita)
|26
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus)
|27
|Alberto Gatti (Ita)
|28
|Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
|29
|Ievgenii Andriichuk (Ukr)
|30
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
|31
|Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|32
|Fabio Chinello (Ita)
|33
|Manuel Andres Sanchez Cuevas (Dom)
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|35
|Federico Rizza (Ita)
|36
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita)
|37
|Siarhei Papok (Blr)
|38
|Federico Farinotti (Ita)
|39
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
|40
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
|41
|Marco Zanotti (Ita)
|42
|Lorenzo Lancini (Ita)
|43
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|44
|Maksim Razumov (Rus)
|45
|Jefferson Freitas (Bra)
|46
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita)
|47
|Giovanni Petroni (Ita)
|48
|Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
|49
|Federico Pellicano (Ita)
|50
|Martino Castellana (Ita)
|51
|Aldo Ghiron (Ita)
|52
|Michele Binelli (Ita)
|53
|Bernd Markt (Aut)
|54
|Michele Nodari (Ita)
|55
|Federico Vilella (Ita)
|56
|Renzo Zanelli (Ita)
|57
|Nicola Martinello (Ita)
|58
|Piero Baffi (Ita)
|59
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita)
|60
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|61
|Amami Ponzoni (Ita)
|62
|Michele Tonelli (Ita)
|63
|Michele Mura (Ita)
|64
|Vincenzo Bernardelli (Ita)
|65
|Marino Pavan (Ita)
|66
|Roberto Berta (Ita)
|67
|Andrea Vassallo (Ita)
|68
|Loris Basciu (Ita)
|69
|Marco Rebaglaiti (Ita)
|70
|Michele Gobbi (Ita)
|71
|Antonio Apuzzo (Ita)
|72
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|73
|Daniele Gozzi (Ita)
|74
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|75
|Andrea Arienti (Ita)
|76
|Matteo Grava (Ita)
|77
|Davide Armand (Ita)
|78
|Giorgio Favaretto (Ita)
|79
|Stefano Moretti (Ita)
|80
|Steven Baertsch (Swi)
|81
|Tim Kennaugh (GBr)
|82
|Luca Orlandi (Ita)
|83
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|84
|Teo Grandi (Bra)
|85
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|86
|Stefano Melegaro (Ita)
|87
|Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
|88
|Pietro Tedesco (Ita)
|89
|Massimiliano Novo (Ita)
|90
|Ivan Moschen (Ita)
|91
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|92
|Giacomo Manenti (Ita)
|93
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|94
|Andrea Cerutti (Ita)
|95
|Paul Martino Paganini (Ita)
|96
|Patrik Rassega (Ita)
|97
|Diego Rinaldi (Ita)
|98
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita)
