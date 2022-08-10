Alexander Kristoff wins Circuit Franco-Belge
By Laura Weislo published
Norwegian goes deep to win Belgian one-day race
Alexander Kristoff continued his transformation from pure sprinter to baroudeur, taking victory in the Circuit Franco-Belge from a four-man breakaway in La Louvière.
It wasn't quite the same as his massive solo effort to win the Scheldeprijs but it ripped up the usual script for the Belgian Pro Series race that typically ends in a bunch sprint.
Kristoff shut down an early surge by Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts and powered to the victory, while fellow escapee Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) nudged the fading Lotto Soudal rider to third.
Jasper De Buyst held off the sprinting peloton after leading out his Lotto Soudal teammate.
Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) led the bunch to the line ahead of Arnaud De Lie, giving Lotto Soudal a total of 295 UCI ranking points for the day. That helped them near Movistar in the ever closer battle out of the WorldTour relegation zone.
Laura Weislo
