Blythe survives puncture to win Franco-Belge
Weylandt takes the final stage in Tournai
Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) won the final stage of the Circuit Franco-Belge in a bunch sprint in Tournai, while Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) survived a late puncture to secure overall victory in the four-day race.
The stage was marked by a ten-man breakaway that broke up in the hills 30km from the line. Here, Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) went clear and maintained a slender advantage over the peloton into the closing stages.
At the 5km to go point, just as the two remaining escapees were about to be swept up by the bunch, race leader Adam Blythe punctured and his overall victory, which had seemed a formality, was now in serious doubt. Fortunately for the Briton, he was able to get back on to the pack thanks to the heroic aid of his teammate Olivier Kaisen and save his overall lead.
The final sprint was dominated by Belgian riders, as Weylandt took a fine win over Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) and Bert de Backer (Skil-Shimano) to bring the curtain down on the event.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|3:26:58
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|9
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|16
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|24
|Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|30
|Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium
|32
|Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|40
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|41
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|42
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|43
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|44
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|48
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|51
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|52
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|53
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|56
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|57
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|58
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|59
|Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|60
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
|64
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|70
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|72
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|73
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|75
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:11
|79
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|80
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|83
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:16
|84
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:19
|85
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:21
|86
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|87
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:40
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:49
|89
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|90
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:53
|91
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|92
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:03
|93
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:34
|94
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:49
|95
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:06:41
|96
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:23
|97
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:57
|HD
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|HD
|Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|HD
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|HD
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|HD
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|HD
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|HD
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|HD
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|HD
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|HD
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|HD
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|HD
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|HD
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|HD
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|HD
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|HD
|Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo
|HD
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|HD
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|HD
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|HD
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|HD
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|HD
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|HD
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|HD
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|HD
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram
|HD
|Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
|HD
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|HD
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|HD
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|HD
|Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|HD
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|HD
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|HD
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|HD
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|HD
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|HD
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|HD
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|HD
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|HD
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium
|HD
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|20
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|16
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|12
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|7
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|8
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|9
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|10
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|14
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|pts
|2
|Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|4
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|pts
|2
|Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|4
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|3
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|3:26:58
|2
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landbouwkrediet
|10:20:54
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Skil Shimano
|4
|Quick Step
|5
|Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|6
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Radioschack
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Omega Pharma Lotto
|14
|Team Milram
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Liquigas - Doimo
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Verandas Willems
|0:00:11
|19
|FDJ
|20
|Lotto Bodysol
|21
|Saur Sojasun
|22
|Rabobank
|0:00:16
|23
|Belgian National Team
|0:12:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15:37:19
|2
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:06
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:08
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:12
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:13
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:14
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|12
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:17
|14
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|15
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:20
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|29
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|34
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|40
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|41
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|42
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|46
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|49
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|51
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|53
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|55
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|56
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|58
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
|61
|Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
|62
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:44
|63
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:09
|64
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|65
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:13
|66
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:18
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|68
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:23
|69
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:32
|70
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:47
|71
|Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|72
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|73
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|76
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:09
|77
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:02:28
|78
|Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:43
|79
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|80
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|81
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:37
|82
|Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:02
|83
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:21
|84
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:41
|85
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|86
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:58
|87
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:07:01
|88
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:01
|89
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:08:21
|90
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:30
|91
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:08:39
|92
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:41
|93
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:09:36
|94
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:43
|95
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:01
|96
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:11
|97
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:11:35
|98
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium
|0:18:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|3
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|41
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|5
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|34
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|33
|7
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|21
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|13
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|20
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|15
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|17
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|12
|18
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|21
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|22
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|23
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|25
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|27
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|2
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|2
|31
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|32
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|4
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|14
|5
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|6
|7
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|8
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|9
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|10
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|13
|Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15:37:19
|2
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:06
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:08
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:12
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|9
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:17
|11
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|46:52:51
|2
|Team Milram
|0:00:04
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma Lotto
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|7
|Skil Shimano
|8
|Katusha
|9
|Quick Step
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Radioschack
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Saur Sojasun
|0:00:17
|19
|FDJ
|20
|Lotto Bodysol
|21
|Verandas Willems
|22
|Rabobank
|0:00:22
|23
|Belgian National Team
|0:13:50
