Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) won the final stage of the Circuit Franco-Belge in a bunch sprint in Tournai, while Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) survived a late puncture to secure overall victory in the four-day race.

The stage was marked by a ten-man breakaway that broke up in the hills 30km from the line. Here, Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) went clear and maintained a slender advantage over the peloton into the closing stages.

At the 5km to go point, just as the two remaining escapees were about to be swept up by the bunch, race leader Adam Blythe punctured and his overall victory, which had seemed a formality, was now in serious doubt. Fortunately for the Briton, he was able to get back on to the pack thanks to the heroic aid of his teammate Olivier Kaisen and save his overall lead.

The final sprint was dominated by Belgian riders, as Weylandt took a fine win over Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) and Bert de Backer (Skil-Shimano) to bring the curtain down on the event.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step3:26:58
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
7Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
8James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
9Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
10Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
14Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
16Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
18Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
20Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
23Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
24Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
29Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
30Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
31Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium
32Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
33Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
36Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
37David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
38Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
40Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
41Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
42Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
43Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
44Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
45Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
47Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
48Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
51Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
52Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
53Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
56Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
57Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
58Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
59Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
60Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
62Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
64Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
65Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
69Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
70Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
72Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
73David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
75Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:11
79Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
80Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
83Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:16
84Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:19
85Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:21
86Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
87Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:00:40
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:49
89Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
90Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:53
91Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
92Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
93Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:34
94Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium0:01:49
95Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:06:41
96Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:23
97Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium0:10:57
HDJeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
HDTimmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
HDTravis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
HDCaleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
HDTom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
HDKevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
HDKevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
HDRik Flens (Ned) Rabobank
HDTom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
HDBram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
HDDennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
HDJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDChristophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
HDDavide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
HDTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
HDFabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
HDJuraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo
HDAnthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
HDOlivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
HDThibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
HDMickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
HDDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
HDNikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
HDMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
HDFrank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
HDAndré Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
HDRoger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
HDMichael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram
HDGatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale
HDAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDClinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
HDDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
HDKenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDRobin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
HDGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
HDJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
HDJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDRonny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDThomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
HDSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
HDKévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
HDFrank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
HDYohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
HDMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
HDMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
HDChad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
HDJeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
HDSimon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
HDRafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
HDAlessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
HDPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
HDAndy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
HDSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
HDAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
HDBoris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
HDFabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDGuillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDBenoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDJochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium
HDFrancesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium

Sprint 1 - Croix Jubaru (4th time), 121.9km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 2- Croix Jubaru (5th time), 136.6km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo

Sprint 3 - Croix Jubaru (6th time) 151.3km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint - finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step25pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack20
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano16
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne12
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux10
7Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 939
8James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems8
9Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram7
10Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3
14Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 - Croix Jubaru (1st time), 77.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6pts
2Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru (second time), 92.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6pts
2Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 3 - Croix Jubaru (third time), 107.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
3Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step3:26:58
2Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
3Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
5Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
6Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landbouwkrediet10:20:54
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Skil Shimano
4Quick Step
5Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
9Katusha
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Radioschack
12Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Omega Pharma Lotto
14Team Milram
15Garmin - Transitions
16Liquigas - Doimo
17Team Saxo Bank
18Verandas Willems0:00:11
19FDJ
20Lotto Bodysol
21Saur Sojasun
22Rabobank0:00:16
23Belgian National Team0:12:46

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto15:37:19
2Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:08
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
6Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:12
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:13
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:14
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
12Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:17
14Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
15Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:19
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:20
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
22Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
25David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
26Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
27Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
29Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
34Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
36Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
40Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
41Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
42Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
46Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
49David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
51Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
52Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
53Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
54Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
55Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
56Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
58Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
60Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
61Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
62Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:44
63Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:01:09
64Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
65Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:13
66Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium0:01:18
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
68Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:23
69Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:01:32
70Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:47
71Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
72Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
73Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
75Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
76Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium0:02:09
77Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:02:28
78Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:43
79David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
80Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
81Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:37
82Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone0:05:02
83Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:05:21
84Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:41
85Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
86Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:58
87Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:07:01
88Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:08:01
89Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:08:21
90Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:30
91Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems0:08:39
92Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:41
93Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:09:36
94Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:43
95Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:01
96Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:11
97Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:35
98Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium0:18:18

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto50pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step45
3Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram41
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale37
5Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack34
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux33
7Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator32
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team23
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne21
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank20
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
13Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano20
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions20
15Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo13
17Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram12
18Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step10
21Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 939
22James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems8
23Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
25Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
26Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
27Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
28Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha2
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems2
31Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
32Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team35pts
2Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone18
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank18
4Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems14
5Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha6
7Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
8Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
9Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
10Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
12Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
13Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto15:37:19
2Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:08
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
6Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:12
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:17
11Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:19
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo46:52:51
2Team Milram0:00:04
3Landbouwkrediet0:00:06
4Omega Pharma Lotto
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
7Skil Shimano
8Katusha
9Quick Step
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
13Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Garmin - Transitions
16Radioschack
17Team Saxo Bank
18Saur Sojasun0:00:17
19FDJ
20Lotto Bodysol
21Verandas Willems
22Rabobank0:00:22
23Belgian National Team0:13:50

