Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) won the final stage of the Circuit Franco-Belge in a bunch sprint in Tournai, while Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) survived a late puncture to secure overall victory in the four-day race.

The stage was marked by a ten-man breakaway that broke up in the hills 30km from the line. Here, Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) went clear and maintained a slender advantage over the peloton into the closing stages.

At the 5km to go point, just as the two remaining escapees were about to be swept up by the bunch, race leader Adam Blythe punctured and his overall victory, which had seemed a formality, was now in serious doubt. Fortunately for the Briton, he was able to get back on to the pack thanks to the heroic aid of his teammate Olivier Kaisen and save his overall lead.

The final sprint was dominated by Belgian riders, as Weylandt took a fine win over Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) and Bert de Backer (Skil-Shimano) to bring the curtain down on the event.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 3:26:58 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 3 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 9 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 10 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 14 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 16 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 17 Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 18 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 23 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 24 Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 27 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 29 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 30 Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank 31 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium 32 Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 36 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 37 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 38 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 40 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 41 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 42 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 43 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 44 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 45 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 47 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 48 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 51 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 52 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 53 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 56 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 57 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 58 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 59 Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 60 Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 62 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram 64 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 65 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 69 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 70 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 72 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 73 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 75 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:11 79 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 80 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 81 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 83 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:16 84 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:19 85 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:21 86 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 87 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:40 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:49 89 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 90 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:53 91 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 92 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 93 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:34 94 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 0:01:49 95 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:06:41 96 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:23 97 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium 0:10:57 HD Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium HD Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions HD Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions HD Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions HD Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step HD Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step HD Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step HD Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank HD Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank HD Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank HD Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank HD Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo HD Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo HD Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo HD Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo HD Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo HD Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux HD Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux HD Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux HD Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux HD Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha HD Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha HD Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha HD Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank HD André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank HD Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram HD Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram HD Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale HD Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack HD Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack HD Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne HD Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team HD Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team HD Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet HD Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet HD Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom HD Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom HD Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom HD Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team HD Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team HD Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team HD Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team HD Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team HD Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone HD Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone HD Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone HD Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems HD Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems HD Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol HD Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol HD Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 HD Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 HD Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole HD Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium HD Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium

Sprint 1 - Croix Jubaru (4th time), 121.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 2- Croix Jubaru (5th time), 136.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo

Sprint 3 - Croix Jubaru (6th time) 151.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint - finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 25 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 20 3 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 16 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 12 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 7 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 8 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 8 9 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 7 10 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3 14 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 - Croix Jubaru (1st time), 77.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 pts 2 Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 4 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru (second time), 92.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 pts 2 Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 4 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 3 - Croix Jubaru (third time), 107.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 3 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 3:26:58 2 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 6 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Landbouwkrediet 10:20:54 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Skil Shimano 4 Quick Step 5 Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 6 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator 9 Katusha 10 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Radioschack 12 Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 Omega Pharma Lotto 14 Team Milram 15 Garmin - Transitions 16 Liquigas - Doimo 17 Team Saxo Bank 18 Verandas Willems 0:00:11 19 FDJ 20 Lotto Bodysol 21 Saur Sojasun 22 Rabobank 0:00:16 23 Belgian National Team 0:12:46

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15:37:19 2 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:06 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:08 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:12 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:13 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:14 10 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 11 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 12 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:17 14 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 15 Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:19 17 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:20 18 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 22 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 23 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 24 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 26 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 29 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 34 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 40 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 41 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 42 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 43 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 46 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 47 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 49 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 51 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 53 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 54 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 55 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 56 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 58 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 60 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram 61 Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step 62 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:44 63 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:09 64 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 65 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:13 66 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium 0:01:18 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 68 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:23 69 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:32 70 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:47 71 Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 72 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 73 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 75 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 76 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 0:02:09 77 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 0:02:28 78 Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:43 79 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:03 80 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 81 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:37 82 Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:02 83 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:21 84 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:41 85 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:44 86 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:58 87 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:07:01 88 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:01 89 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:08:21 90 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:30 91 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:08:39 92 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:41 93 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:09:36 94 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:43 95 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:01 96 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:11 97 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:11:35 98 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium 0:18:18

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 45 3 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 41 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 37 5 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 34 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 33 7 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 21 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 13 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 20 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 20 15 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 13 17 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 12 18 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 20 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 10 21 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 22 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 8 23 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 24 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 25 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 26 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 27 Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 29 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 2 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 2 31 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 32 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 pts 2 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 18 4 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 14 5 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 6 7 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 8 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 9 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 10 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 13 Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15:37:19 2 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:06 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:08 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:12 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 9 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:17 11 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:19 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:20 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 15 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank