Anthony Roux (FDJ) took a strong sprint victory in Longwy at the first stage of the Circuit de Lorraine, outpowering Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) for second and third. Roux, who also won the final stage of last year's event, won on an uphill finishing straight and will now have to defend the leader's jersey.

"It's exceptional," he said in the finish. "I knew that this finish suited me." The Frenchman already placed third at that same finish two years ago, which played to his advantage. "It's easier when you know the finale, but it was still man against man. And I won by far."

The stage had been dominated by an early breakaway including Guillaume Faucon (BigMat-Auber 93), Loïc Desriac (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Fabio Piscopiello (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) and Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural), who rode in front of the bunch for 80 kilometres. At the last hill, plenty of attacks were launched to prevent a bunch sprint but Feillu's Vacansoleil squad kept the bunch together - with rival Roux finally taking the honours.

Stage 1 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4:03:06 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 4 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 6 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 15 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 16 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 18 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 20 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 24 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 27 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 29 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 30 Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 32 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil 34 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 36 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 37 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC 39 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 40 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil 41 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 42 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 43 Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 44 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 45 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 46 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 47 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 48 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 49 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 51 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun 53 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 54 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil 55 Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 56 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 58 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 59 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 61 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil 62 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 64 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun 65 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 66 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 67 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 68 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 69 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 73 Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 74 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 75 Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 77 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 78 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 80 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 81 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil 0:00:28 82 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 83 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:00:42 84 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:49 85 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 86 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 87 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 88 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 90 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 92 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:15 93 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:18 94 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:29 95 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:01:43 96 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:45 97 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun 0:01:57 98 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:48 99 Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:58 100 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:03:05 101 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:03:11 102 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:34 103 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:41 104 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:03:52 105 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 106 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 107 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 108 Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:52 110 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 111 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 112 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 113 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil 114 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:05:39 115 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 116 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 117 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 118 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 120 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 121 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:05:49 122 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox TMC 0:06:07 123 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:58 124 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 126 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 0:09:19 127 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 0:10:50 128 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun 129 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:11:42 DNF Mateo Pellucchi (Ita) Geox TMC DNF Francesco Giananni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 20 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 16 4 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 14 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 12 6 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 10 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun 8 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 7 10 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 5 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 4 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 2 15 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 1

Sprint 1 - Sierck les Bain 55.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 4 pts 2 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 2 3 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 1

Sprint 2 - Mercy le Bas 123km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 6 pts 2 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 3 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 1 - Distroff 23km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 15 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 3 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 10

Mountain 2 - Kirsch L/Sierck 51.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 15 pts 2 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 12 3 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 10

Mountain 3 - Volmerange 89.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 10 pts 2 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 8 3 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 6

Mountain 4 - Mntigny S/Ch 154km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil 4 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 4:03:06 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 8 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:00:58 9 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:03:52 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 12 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 0:05:39 13 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 14 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 15 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:58

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saur Sojasun (FRA) 12:09:18 2 FDJ (FRA) 3 AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) 4 Topsport Vlaanderen (BEL) 5 Vacansoleil (NED) 6 Caja Rural (ESP) 7 Geox TMC (ESP) 8 Team Europcar (FRA) 9 Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone (FRA) 10 Bigmat - Auber 93 (FRA) 11 Roubaix-Lille Métropole (FRA) 12 De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia (IRL) 13 Bretagne Schuller (FRA) 14 Movistar Team (ESP) 15 Androni Giocattoli (ITA) 16 Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBR) 17 Skil - Shimano (NED) 0:00:58

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4:02:56 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 0:00:01 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 0:00:06 4 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:09 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 0:00:10 7 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun 10 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 11 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 14 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 16 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 17 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 19 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 21 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 22 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 24 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 25 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 28 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 30 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 31 Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural 32 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 33 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil 35 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 37 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC 40 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 41 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil 42 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 43 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 44 Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 45 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 46 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 47 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 48 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 49 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 50 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 51 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 52 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 53 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun 54 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil 56 Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 57 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 59 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 60 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 62 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil 63 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 65 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun 66 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 67 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 68 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 69 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 70 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 74 Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 75 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 76 Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 78 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 79 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 80 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 81 Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil 0:00:38 83 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 84 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:00:52 85 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:59 86 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 87 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 88 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 89 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 91 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 93 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:25 94 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:28 95 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 96 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:01:53 97 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:55 98 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun 0:02:07 99 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:58 100 Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:08 101 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:03:15 102 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:03:21 103 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:44 104 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:51 105 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:04:02 106 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 107 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 108 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 109 Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 111 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 112 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 113 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil 114 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 0:05:49 115 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 116 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 117 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 118 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 120 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 121 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:05:59 122 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox TMC 0:06:17 123 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:08 124 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 126 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 0:09:29 127 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 0:11:00 128 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun 129 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:12:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 20 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun 16 4 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 14 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 12 6 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun 10 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun 8 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 7 10 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 5 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 4 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 2 15 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 1

Sprint classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil 6 pts 2 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 4 3 Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 4 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole 2 5 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 23 pts 2 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia 20 3 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 18 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil 15 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 10 7 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 8 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil 4 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC 4:03:06 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 8 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:00:58 9 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:03:52 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC 12 Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC 0:05:39 13 Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC 14 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller 15 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:58