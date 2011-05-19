Trending

Roux prevails in sprint to Longwy

FDJ man pips Feillu and Mangel in opening stage

Image 1 of 30

Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins

Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 30

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale)

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 30

Anthony Roux (FDJ)

Anthony Roux (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 30

FDJ has had a good start to the season

FDJ has had a good start to the season
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 30

The first stage came down to a sprint, won by Anthony Roux (FDJ)

The first stage came down to a sprint, won by Anthony Roux (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 30

Anthony Roux (FDJ) is as popular as ever

Anthony Roux (FDJ) is as popular as ever
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 30

Anthony Roux (FDJ) after the first stage

Anthony Roux (FDJ) after the first stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 30

Anthony Roux (FDJ) in yellow

Anthony Roux (FDJ) in yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 30

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 30

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 30

Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium

Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 30

Fabio Felline (Geox TMC) is the best young rider

Fabio Felline (Geox TMC) is the best young rider
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 30

Fabio Felline (Geox TMC)

Fabio Felline (Geox TMC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 30

Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural)

Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 30

Anthony Roux (FDJ) won the stage 1 sprint

Anthony Roux (FDJ) won the stage 1 sprint
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 30

The other rider can only watch as Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins

The other rider can only watch as Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 30

Canada's David Veilleux (Team Europcar)

Canada's David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 30

Vacansoleil riders check the papers before the start

Vacansoleil riders check the papers before the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 30

Sylvain Georges (Bigmat - Auber 93)

Sylvain Georges (Bigmat - Auber 93)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 30

Rui Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) is back

Rui Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) is back
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 30

Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller) at the start

Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller) at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 30

Fabio Felline (Geox TMC) at the start

Fabio Felline (Geox TMC) at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 30

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 30

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 30

The main break of the day Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel

The main break of the day Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 30

Stage 1 break at the Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel

Stage 1 break at the Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 30

The break were caught in the closing kilometers

The break were caught in the closing kilometers
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 30

The day's main break

The day's main break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 30

Stage 1 of the Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel

Stage 1 of the Circuit de Lorraine Professionnel
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 30

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) leads the points competition

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) leads the points competition
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Anthony Roux (FDJ) took a strong sprint victory in Longwy at the first stage of the Circuit de Lorraine, outpowering Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) for second and third. Roux, who also won the final stage of last year's event, won on an uphill finishing straight and will now have to defend the leader's jersey.

"It's exceptional," he said in the finish. "I knew that this finish suited me." The Frenchman already placed third at that same finish two years ago, which played to his advantage. "It's easier when you know the finale, but it was still man against man. And I won by far."

The stage had been dominated by an early breakaway including Guillaume Faucon (BigMat-Auber 93), Loïc Desriac (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Fabio Piscopiello (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) and Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural), who rode in front of the bunch for 80 kilometres. At the last hill, plenty of attacks were launched to prevent a bunch sprint but Feillu's Vacansoleil squad kept the bunch together - with rival Roux finally taking the honours.

Stage 1 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4:03:06
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun
4Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
6Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
8Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
10Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
15Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
16Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
18David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
20Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
22Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
24Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
26Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
27Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
29Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
30Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural
31Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
32David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
34Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
36Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC
39Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
40Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil
41Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
42Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
43Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
44Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
45Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
46Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
47Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
48Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
49Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
50Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
51Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun
53Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
54Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
55Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
56Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
58Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
59Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
61Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil
62Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
63Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
64Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun
65Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
66Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
67Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
68Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
69Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
71Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
72Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
73Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
74Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
75Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar
76Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
77Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
78Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
79Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
80Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
81Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil0:00:28
82Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
83Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:00:42
84Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:49
85David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
86Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
87Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
89Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
90Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
92Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:15
93Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:18
94Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:29
95Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:01:43
96Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:45
97Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun0:01:57
98Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:48
99Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:58
100Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:03:05
101Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:03:11
102Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:34
103Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:41
104Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:03:52
105Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
106Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
107Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
108Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
109Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:52
110Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
111Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
112Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
113Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
114Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia0:05:39
115Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
116Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
117Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
118Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
120Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
121Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:05:49
122Marko Kump (Slo) Geox TMC0:06:07
123Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:58
124Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
126Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole0:09:19
127Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole0:10:50
128Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun
129Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:11:42
DNFMateo Pellucchi (Ita) Geox TMC
DNFFrancesco Giananni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil20
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun16
4Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team14
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC12
6Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun10
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
8Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun8
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar7
10Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen5
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen4
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil2
15Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia1

Sprint 1 - Sierck les Bain 55.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural4pts
2Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole2
3Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia1

Sprint 2 - Mercy le Bas 123km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil6pts
2Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
3Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2

Mountain 1 - Distroff 23km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil15pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
3Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller10

Mountain 2 - Kirsch L/Sierck 51.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 9315pts
2Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural12
3Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia10

Mountain 3 - Volmerange 89.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia10pts
2Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 938
3Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural6

Mountain 4 - Mntigny S/Ch 154km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil4
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ3

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC4:03:06
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
3Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
7Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
8Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:00:58
9Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:03:52
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
12Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC0:05:39
13Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
14Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
15Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:58

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur Sojasun (FRA)12:09:18
2FDJ (FRA)
3AG2R La Mondiale (FRA)
4Topsport Vlaanderen (BEL)
5Vacansoleil (NED)
6Caja Rural (ESP)
7Geox TMC (ESP)
8Team Europcar (FRA)
9Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone (FRA)
10Bigmat - Auber 93 (FRA)
11Roubaix-Lille Métropole (FRA)
12De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia (IRL)
13Bretagne Schuller (FRA)
14Movistar Team (ESP)
15Androni Giocattoli (ITA)
16Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBR)
17Skil - Shimano (NED)0:00:58

