Roux prevails in sprint to Longwy
FDJ man pips Feillu and Mangel in opening stage
Anthony Roux (FDJ) took a strong sprint victory in Longwy at the first stage of the Circuit de Lorraine, outpowering Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) for second and third. Roux, who also won the final stage of last year's event, won on an uphill finishing straight and will now have to defend the leader's jersey.
"It's exceptional," he said in the finish. "I knew that this finish suited me." The Frenchman already placed third at that same finish two years ago, which played to his advantage. "It's easier when you know the finale, but it was still man against man. And I won by far."
The stage had been dominated by an early breakaway including Guillaume Faucon (BigMat-Auber 93), Loïc Desriac (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Fabio Piscopiello (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) and Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural), who rode in front of the bunch for 80 kilometres. At the last hill, plenty of attacks were launched to prevent a bunch sprint but Feillu's Vacansoleil squad kept the bunch together - with rival Roux finally taking the honours.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4:03:06
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|4
|Rui Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox TMC
|6
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|15
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|16
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|18
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|20
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|29
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|30
|Guillermo Lana Baquedana (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|32
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox TMC
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil
|34
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox TMC
|39
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|40
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil
|41
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|42
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|43
|Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|44
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|45
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|46
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|47
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|48
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|49
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|51
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|53
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil
|55
|Johann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|56
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|58
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|61
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil
|62
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|64
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|65
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|67
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|68
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|69
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|73
|Jonathan Tierman-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|74
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|75
|Guillaume Lefloch (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|77
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|80
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|81
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil
|0:00:28
|82
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|83
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:00:42
|84
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:49
|85
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|86
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|87
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|90
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|92
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:15
|93
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:18
|94
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:29
|95
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:01:43
|96
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:45
|97
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|0:01:57
|98
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:48
|99
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:58
|100
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:03:05
|101
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:03:11
|102
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:34
|103
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:41
|104
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:03:52
|105
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|106
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|107
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|108
|Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Javier Iriartefrancisco (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:52
|110
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|112
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox TMC
|113
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
|114
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|0:05:39
|115
|Noé Gianetti (Sui) Geox TMC
|116
|Daniele Rato (Ita) Geox TMC
|117
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|118
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|120
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|121
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:05:49
|122
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox TMC
|0:06:07
|123
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:58
|124
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Cermaica Flaminia
|126
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|0:09:19
|127
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Métropole
|0:10:50
|128
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur Sojasun
|129
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:42
|DNF
|Mateo Pellucchi (Ita) Geox TMC
|DNF
|Francesco Giananni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
