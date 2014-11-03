Image 1 of 21 Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) in pursuit of Cameron Dodge (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 21 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge) has been impressive over the past few weeks (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 21 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) leading the race at the barriers (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 21 Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Pro CX) running the barriers mid-race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 21 Cameron Dodge (Scott Pure Energy) found himself in a battle with Geoff Kabush for third place. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 21 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) rounding a corner next to the golf course (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 21 Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) going for the win. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 21 The foliage at Devou Park was quite beautiful again this year. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 21 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) cruises in for the win after dropping his team-mate Berden on the last lap (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 21 Cameron Dodge (Scott-Pure Energy) was clearly going for the win today (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 21 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge) on the steepest run-up on lap three (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 21 Cameron Dodge (Scott-Pure Energy) leading Ben Berden on lap one (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 13 of 21 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Cameron Dodge early in the race. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 14 of 21 The Elite men reached the barriers on lap one in a big group (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 15 of 21 Zach MacDonald (KCCX) leading the race with Ben Berden in pursuit. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 21 Rides faced one of the steepest run-ups of the year (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 21 Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins-Specialized) riding across the top of a ridge. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 21 Robert Marion (American Classic) racing in the top ten (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 21 Cameron Dodge (Scott-Pure Energy) riding in third place on a steep climb (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 21 Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Team) climbing with one lap to go (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 21 of 21 Men's Podium (L to R) Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) 2nd, Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Scott Pure Energy) 3rd. (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) finally emerged victorious on the final day of racing at the Toyota Cincy3 Cyclocross Festival. Driscoll beat teammate Ben Berden on the final lap of the Devou Park race, a UCI C2 race. It was a successful weekend for Driscoll who placed second at Harbin Park on Friday, and third at the Kings CX night race on Saturday.

"I'm just really excited," said Driscoll. "I didn't have the best start, but I could tell everyone was a little tired because after the first lap or two, everyone settled in and I was able to get my way back up to the lead group."

Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) rocketed down the opening straight and led the race through the initial technical sections of the course. Zach McDonald (KCCX) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) moved up to challenge Dodge one lap into the race. Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) slotted into the front of the chasers in 4th place.

McDonald, Dodge, and Berden rode together until Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt) joined the trio and took the speed up a notch. Summerhill's tempo was too much for Dodge and McDonald, who started to lag. Jamie Driscoll overcame a poor start and made it across to Berden and Summerhill. Summerhill proceeded to drive the pace, and was only challenged by Berden in the technical sections of the course.

Berden credited his advantage to riding similar courses earlier in his career in Europe. "I was much better on the technical stuff than other riders," said Berden. "This is kind of like an easy race in Belgium. That ride up-run up, I'm so much faster than the rest because I'm used to doing that stuff in Belgium. It makes a difference."

Halfway through the race tragedy struck when Summerhill suffered a flat through the technical downhill section the announcers had coined the 'Pan-Am Plunge' and the 'Pro's Chute.' As he came emerged from the bottom of the chute Summerhill was forced to run his bike and immediately lost contact to Berden and Driscoll.

"I just started getting a flat, and it was a real shame because of where it was and where the pit was positioned here," said a visibly disappointed Summerhill. "It was a long time to get back to the pit and I got passed by almost the top 10. I don't know what to say, it was just a bummer of a day I guess."

With Summerhill out of the picture Berden and Driscoll were left to battle it out between themselves. Dodge sat comfortably in third place, with a solid gap over Kabush, and McDonald.

With one lap to go Berden and Driscoll crossed the line together, and all team alliances were dropped. Driscoll, having proved his improving form on Saturday and Sunday made his move, and emerged with a large gap heading into the finish.

"I know Ben's a pretty darn good sprinter. I'm not as good, so my next best option was to throttle it," said Driscoll. "That's what I did and I got a gap on the back side to the top of the course."

Driscoll crossed the line in first place, followed by Berden (2nd), Dodge (3rd), Kabush (4th) and McDonald (5th.)

Full Results