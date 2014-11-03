Driscoll wins Cincy3 finale at Devou Park
Ben Berden and Cameron Dodge complete podium
Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) finally emerged victorious on the final day of racing at the Toyota Cincy3 Cyclocross Festival. Driscoll beat teammate Ben Berden on the final lap of the Devou Park race, a UCI C2 race. It was a successful weekend for Driscoll who placed second at Harbin Park on Friday, and third at the Kings CX night race on Saturday.
"I'm just really excited," said Driscoll. "I didn't have the best start, but I could tell everyone was a little tired because after the first lap or two, everyone settled in and I was able to get my way back up to the lead group."
Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) rocketed down the opening straight and led the race through the initial technical sections of the course. Zach McDonald (KCCX) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) moved up to challenge Dodge one lap into the race. Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) slotted into the front of the chasers in 4th place.
McDonald, Dodge, and Berden rode together until Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt) joined the trio and took the speed up a notch. Summerhill's tempo was too much for Dodge and McDonald, who started to lag. Jamie Driscoll overcame a poor start and made it across to Berden and Summerhill. Summerhill proceeded to drive the pace, and was only challenged by Berden in the technical sections of the course.
Berden credited his advantage to riding similar courses earlier in his career in Europe. "I was much better on the technical stuff than other riders," said Berden. "This is kind of like an easy race in Belgium. That ride up-run up, I'm so much faster than the rest because I'm used to doing that stuff in Belgium. It makes a difference."
Halfway through the race tragedy struck when Summerhill suffered a flat through the technical downhill section the announcers had coined the 'Pan-Am Plunge' and the 'Pro's Chute.' As he came emerged from the bottom of the chute Summerhill was forced to run his bike and immediately lost contact to Berden and Driscoll.
"I just started getting a flat, and it was a real shame because of where it was and where the pit was positioned here," said a visibly disappointed Summerhill. "It was a long time to get back to the pit and I got passed by almost the top 10. I don't know what to say, it was just a bummer of a day I guess."
With Summerhill out of the picture Berden and Driscoll were left to battle it out between themselves. Dodge sat comfortably in third place, with a solid gap over Kabush, and McDonald.
With one lap to go Berden and Driscoll crossed the line together, and all team alliances were dropped. Driscoll, having proved his improving form on Saturday and Sunday made his move, and emerged with a large gap heading into the finish.
"I know Ben's a pretty darn good sprinter. I'm not as good, so my next best option was to throttle it," said Driscoll. "That's what I did and I got a gap on the back side to the top of the course."
Driscoll crossed the line in first place, followed by Berden (2nd), Dodge (3rd), Kabush (4th) and McDonald (5th.)
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|1:02:22
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:13
|3
|Cameron Dodge (USA) PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYC
|0:00:38
|4
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:00:46
|5
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX
|0:01:23
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:30
|7
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX
|0:01:39
|8
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:40
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge / Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:02:23
|10
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized
|0:02:28
|11
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:02:37
|12
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|0:02:50
|13
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:59
|14
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|0:03:00
|15
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb B
|0:04:04
|16
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR
|0:04:20
|17
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:04:42
|18
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross Te
|0:04:54
|19
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:05:04
|20
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
|21
|Phil Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC
|22
|Brandon Melott (USA) Soundpony
|0:07:18
|23
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 Twenty 20 Cycling
|0:07:31
|24
|Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:07:51
|25
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
|-2Laps
|26
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|-2Laps
|27
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|-3Laps
|28
|Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team
|-3Laps
|29
|Brandon Feehery (USA) astellas pro cycling
|-4Laps
|30
|Joe Mcdaniel (USA) Team Lake Effect
|-4Laps
|31
|Jay Strothman (USA) Off the Front Racing
|-4Laps
|32
|Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop
|-4Laps
|33
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|-4Laps
|34
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|-4Laps
|35
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|-5Laps
|36
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
|-5Laps
|DNF
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNF
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Ohio Valley Velo Sports
|DNF
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|DNF
|Mark Shannon (Irl) Seasucker/UNOVELO
|DNF
|Cameron Jackson (USA) WAS Labs
|DNF
|Eric Lundgren (USA) JBV Coaching
|DNS
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
