Trending

Noble wins CincyCX C1 race in Kingswood Park

Nash, Keough round out rain podium

Image 1 of 5

Kaitlin Keough

Kaitlin Keough
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 2 of 5

Katerina Nash (Clif) on the chase

Katerina Nash (Clif) on the chase
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 3 of 5

Ellen Noble (Trek Factory) in the lead

Ellen Noble (Trek Factory) in the lead
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 4 of 5

Ellen Noble wins the Cincy CX C1

Ellen Noble wins the Cincy CX C1
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Image 5 of 5

Katerina Nash, Ellen Noble and Kaitlin Keough on the podium

Katerina Nash, Ellen Noble and Kaitlin Keough on the podium
(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing) extended her lead in the USA Cycling ProCX series, winning the UCI C1-ranked CincyCX race in Kingswood Park on Saturday.

The American rode away on the first lap and, although Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Cycling) stayed with her for two laps, Noble was superior in the slick, muddy conditions and soloed away to take the win.

"I didn't have a super crazy strategy today," Noble said. "Sometimes I think I plan more than others but I was able to find my pedal immediately at the start and I noticed that I had a little bit of a gap and I wasn't going to give that up. As a naturally strong starter, I let that play to my advantage.

"Once I got a gap, I tried to keep the pressure strong but I didn't want to go too deep in the red because that's when you start to make mistakes."

Noble was reminded of that on lap three, she says. "I think I realized that I started to lose focus on lap three and I completely forgot that this one section existed and I totally took the wrong line. So after that one point, I was like 'you just need to focus, just stop making mistakes'. I was going with the flow and I think I relaxed into the technicality of the course a lot. I was comfortable, I was control drifting rather than trying to fight it. I think with that, that was the change that I need to make."

Noble finished with a 37-second gap on Nash, with Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) in third almost two minutes behind the winner.

"I had a good start, sliding in second I think. Ellen [Noble] just rode away on the first lap, and I just wasn't on that level today but trusting my process I guess and we have another day tomorrow," Keough stated.

"I just traveled from Switzerland on Monday and I'm focusing on the World Cup Series, just a lot of traveling but that's what it is. Today was good. Again I wasn't on the level but third is good, podium is always good, right?"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing Cx0:49:13
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Cliff Pro Team0:00:37
3Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:53
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Maxxis pb Stans DNA0:02:23
5Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:02:50
6Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX0:03:29
7Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:03:38
8Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano0:03:42
9Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:59
10Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX0:05:07
11Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:11
12Laurel Rathbun (USA)0:05:42
13Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare0:05:58
14Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad0:06:08
15Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:06:10
16Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX0:06:30
17Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek0:06:44
18Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:23
19Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:07:35
20Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG0:07:41
21Emily Payonk (USA)
22Jennifer Malik (USA)0:07:47
23Alijah Beatty (USA)0:08:38
24Maria Larkin (Irl)0:09:25
25Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts0:09:32
26Bridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas0:10:12
27Abigail Yates (GBr)0:11:02
28Marilyn Rayner (USA)
29Erica Leonard (Can)
30Eleanor Dyas (USA)
31Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
32Lily Peck (USA)
33Daniela Mehech (USA)
34Kennedy Adams (USA)
35Faith Montreuil (USA)
36Madeline Smith (USA)
DNFCaroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFMichelle Hance (USA)
DNFMolly Lohry (USA)
DNSMary Penta (USA)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews