Noble wins CincyCX C1 race in Kingswood Park
Nash, Keough round out rain podium
Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing) extended her lead in the USA Cycling ProCX series, winning the UCI C1-ranked CincyCX race in Kingswood Park on Saturday.
The American rode away on the first lap and, although Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Cycling) stayed with her for two laps, Noble was superior in the slick, muddy conditions and soloed away to take the win.
"I didn't have a super crazy strategy today," Noble said. "Sometimes I think I plan more than others but I was able to find my pedal immediately at the start and I noticed that I had a little bit of a gap and I wasn't going to give that up. As a naturally strong starter, I let that play to my advantage.
"Once I got a gap, I tried to keep the pressure strong but I didn't want to go too deep in the red because that's when you start to make mistakes."
Noble was reminded of that on lap three, she says. "I think I realized that I started to lose focus on lap three and I completely forgot that this one section existed and I totally took the wrong line. So after that one point, I was like 'you just need to focus, just stop making mistakes'. I was going with the flow and I think I relaxed into the technicality of the course a lot. I was comfortable, I was control drifting rather than trying to fight it. I think with that, that was the change that I need to make."
Noble finished with a 37-second gap on Nash, with Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) in third almost two minutes behind the winner.
"I had a good start, sliding in second I think. Ellen [Noble] just rode away on the first lap, and I just wasn't on that level today but trusting my process I guess and we have another day tomorrow," Keough stated.
"I just traveled from Switzerland on Monday and I'm focusing on the World Cup Series, just a lot of traveling but that's what it is. Today was good. Again I wasn't on the level but third is good, podium is always good, right?"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing Cx
|0:49:13
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Cliff Pro Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:53
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Maxxis pb Stans DNA
|0:02:23
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:02:50
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:03:29
|7
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:03:38
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:03:42
|9
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:59
|10
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:05:07
|11
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:05:11
|12
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:05:42
|13
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:05:58
|14
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad
|0:06:08
|15
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:06:10
|16
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:06:30
|17
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|0:06:44
|18
|Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:23
|19
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:07:35
|20
|Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:07:41
|21
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|22
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:07:47
|23
|Alijah Beatty (USA)
|0:08:38
|24
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:09:25
|25
|Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts
|0:09:32
|26
|Bridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|0:10:12
|27
|Abigail Yates (GBr)
|0:11:02
|28
|Marilyn Rayner (USA)
|29
|Erica Leonard (Can)
|30
|Eleanor Dyas (USA)
|31
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|32
|Lily Peck (USA)
|33
|Daniela Mehech (USA)
|34
|Kennedy Adams (USA)
|35
|Faith Montreuil (USA)
|36
|Madeline Smith (USA)
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNF
|Michelle Hance (USA)
|DNF
|Molly Lohry (USA)
|DNS
|Mary Penta (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy