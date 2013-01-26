Nash wins Cincinnati Kings International
Gould completes 1-2 finish for Luna Pro Team
Elite women: -
Just one weekend prior to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, several podium contenders for the elite women's event already in the area contested the Cincinnati Kings International for a final tune-up race.
Former Czech champion and Worlds medalist Katerina Nash (Luna) soloed to victory, followed by teammate Georgia Gould in second at 35 seconds. Swiss champion Jasmin Achermann (Rapha Focus), racing for the first time on US soil, rounded out the top three at 55 seconds.
Despite temperatures below freezing, the sun came out to melt the snow, turning the frozen course of the morning frozen into slick but not too sticky mud throughout the afternoon.
From the gun, Nash took to the front of the field and put five seconds into her rivals on the first lap, up and down the camel-hump feature and over the flyover.
A chase group never materialized as Gould remained alone in second the whole race with Achermann in third. Behind, Canadian Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) impressively rode the barriers in 4th.
Making a great comeback after an early race crash, Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) worked her way through traffic and began to knock on Harlton’s door. Miller made the pass, but it didn’t last long. Harlton turned on the jets and took fourth place back in the closing laps.
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:40:14
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:55
|4
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:02:12
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:47
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:55
|7
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|0:03:54
|8
|Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:04:57
|9
|Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Tean Hungry
|-1lap
|10
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita/Espn-W
|DNF
|Sarah Fredrickson (USA) Speedway Wheelmen
|DNF
|Geraldine Schulze (USA) Bio Wheels Racing
