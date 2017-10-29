Image 1 of 6 UCI Elite Women's podium (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 2 of 6 Rain left Devou Park a mudfest with many unrideable sections. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 3 of 6 Ellen Noble fights thick hillside muck. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 4 of 6 Kaitie Keough rails a tight downhill 180. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 5 of 6 Ellen Noble stays focused and holds third place. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 6 of 6 Kaitie Keough takes the win at Devou Park in Covington, KY. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

Kaitlin Keough continued her domination of the US 'cross circuit, taking her sixth victory of the season in the Cincy CX in Devou Park. Keough was part of a group that established a lead on the second lap, then charged away to win over Caroline Mani (Van Dessel) and Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing).

Keough rode smoothly through off-camber sections and the climbs to put on a clinic. The 30-second gap she gained over Mani turned into almost a full minute by the time she reached the finish line. It would be the French woman's fourth podium finish this year in ProCX races.

"I rode my own race. It was really hard out there, the course is heavy. It was technical with the mud," Keough said about the water-logged track. "I am strong running in the mud, so that's good. I just tried to focus and be smooth where I had to be to make minimal mistakes, then go fast where I could pedal. I made a few mistakes, but I feel like that is expected because it is our first muddy race of the season. I was strong today and I'm really happy about it."

