Keough continues winning streak in Devou Park
Mani, Noble round out podium
Kaitlin Keough continued her domination of the US 'cross circuit, taking her sixth victory of the season in the Cincy CX in Devou Park. Keough was part of a group that established a lead on the second lap, then charged away to win over Caroline Mani (Van Dessel) and Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing).
Keough rode smoothly through off-camber sections and the climbs to put on a clinic. The 30-second gap she gained over Mani turned into almost a full minute by the time she reached the finish line. It would be the French woman's fourth podium finish this year in ProCX races.
"I rode my own race. It was really hard out there, the course is heavy. It was technical with the mud," Keough said about the water-logged track. "I am strong running in the mud, so that's good. I just tried to focus and be smooth where I had to be to make minimal mistakes, then go fast where I could pedal. I made a few mistakes, but I feel like that is expected because it is our first muddy race of the season. I was strong today and I'm really happy about it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:49:43
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:58
|3
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:01:27
|4
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:46
|5
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:01:59
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:03:34
|7
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG Muscle Monster
|0:03:53
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:46
|9
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory
|0:05:04
|10
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels
|0:05:28
|11
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot DNA
|0:05:37
|12
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba
|0:05:48
|13
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:06:10
|14
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis / gof
|0:07:13
|15
|Dani Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:08:02
|16
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:09:30
|17
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:10:10
|18
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Summit Junior Cycling
|19
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|20
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|21
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|22
|Carol Seipp (USA)
|23
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|24
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|25
|Alijah Beatty (USA)
|26
|Ashley Zoerner (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy