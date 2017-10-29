Image 1 of 14 Hyde wins Cincy CX Day 1 for Cannondale. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 2 of 14 UCI Men charge across the mud-strewn pavement left by a day of racing. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 3 of 14 Local favorite Petrov takes a solid second place. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 4 of 14 Fifty minutes into the one-hour race, Powers is third. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 5 of 14 Remaining in the lead, Hyde now has his choice of line. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 6 of 14 Petrov crests the same muddy slope hunting for traction. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 7 of 14 Hyde pours on the power to ride a muddy hilside that forces many riders to dismount. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 8 of 14 Hyde chooses to run a long muddy off-camber as the faster option. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 9 of 14 Hyde drops into the lower section of the "Plunge". (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 10 of 14 Spencer Petrov drifting the "Plunge". (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 11 of 14 Hyde stretches his commanding lead on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 12 of 14 Powers is caught in midpack traffic and wastes no time in moving up. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 13 of 14 Hyde sits second on the first lap through a muddy switchback section. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 14 of 14 UCI Elite Men's podium (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

US champion Stephen Hyde took out his third victory of the season in the Cincy CX in Devou Park on Saturday, topping Aspire Racing teammates Spencer Petrov and Jeremy Powers by more than a minute in the wet, cold conditions.

"I was super pumped today. We've all been waiting for weather like this," said Hyde

Midway through the seven-lap race, Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove) and Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) slipped out of the front five. Hyde would put in a 30-second lead over Petrov, with another 30 seconds back to Powers, with Hecht and White trailing. With three laps to go, Hyde gained more time, while Powers began working his way back closer to his teammate.

"This course is great. It's fantastic," Hyde said after the race. "There is a lot of elevation, and it's a real cyclo-cross course. There's a lot of really good sections to it. On the back side, I really like the big run back there."

Hecht finished 2:48 back in fourth, and White was three minutes down for fifth. ProCX leader Ortenblad was not a factor in the race and finished 14th.

The ProCX competitions moves north of the Ohio River on Sunday for Cincy CX. UCI Category 2 races for Junior 17-18 Men, Elite Women and Elite Men will be held at T. William Harbin Park, in Fairfield, Ohio. Points will be awarded for both ProCX and the Sho-Air US Cup-CX Series.

Full Results