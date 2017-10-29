Hyde dominates in Devou Park
Petrov, Powers on the podium
US champion Stephen Hyde took out his third victory of the season in the Cincy CX in Devou Park on Saturday, topping Aspire Racing teammates Spencer Petrov and Jeremy Powers by more than a minute in the wet, cold conditions.
"I was super pumped today. We've all been waiting for weather like this," said Hyde
Midway through the seven-lap race, Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove) and Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) slipped out of the front five. Hyde would put in a 30-second lead over Petrov, with another 30 seconds back to Powers, with Hecht and White trailing. With three laps to go, Hyde gained more time, while Powers began working his way back closer to his teammate.
"This course is great. It's fantastic," Hyde said after the race. "There is a lot of elevation, and it's a real cyclo-cross course. There's a lot of really good sections to it. On the back side, I really like the big run back there."
Hecht finished 2:48 back in fourth, and White was three minutes down for fifth. ProCX leader Ortenblad was not a factor in the race and finished 14th.
The ProCX competitions moves north of the Ohio River on Sunday for Cincy CX. UCI Category 2 races for Junior 17-18 Men, Elite Women and Elite Men will be held at T. William Harbin Park, in Fairfield, Ohio. Points will be awarded for both ProCX and the Sho-Air US Cup-CX Series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:58:04
|2
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:01:12
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:01:34
|4
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove
|0:02:48
|5
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:06
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:03:22
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:03:24
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:03:28
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:03:59
|10
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:07
|11
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / Con
|0:04:19
|12
|Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Racing
|0:04:28
|13
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:05:01
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin
|0:05:12
|15
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing
|0:05:21
|16
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:05:58
|17
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green
|0:06:34
|18
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Evol Racing
|0:06:47
|19
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:07:17
|20
|Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:08:47
|21
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|23
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|24
|Anders Nystrom (USA) ClifBar
|25
|Michael Larson (USA)
|26
|Joshua Johnson (USA)
|27
|Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing
|28
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b
|29
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Tea
|30
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|31
|Cade Bickmore (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING TEAM
|32
|Josh Bauer (USA) Donkey Label
|33
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling p/b Podium Sports
|34
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
|35
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Red Kite
|36
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA) CX Nation
|37
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|38
|Eli House (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
|39
|Jp Brocket (USA) Kuat
|40
|Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|41
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Team Hungry
|42
|Nicholas Vorwerk (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
|DNF
|Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL Racing
|DNF
|John Thompson (USA)
|DNS
|Brian Staby (USA)
