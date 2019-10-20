Trending

Van Emden beats Ganna and Roglic for Chrono des Nations crown

Dutchman covers 46.3km in 55:02

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:55:02
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:11
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:19
4Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:41
5Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:57
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data 0:01:18
7Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Bhs-Almeborg Bornholm
8Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:28
9Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 0:01:31
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:02:12
11Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:17
12Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:57
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:03:02
14Helmut Braun (Ger) 0:03:26
15Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:54
16Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:04:01
17Romain Bacon (Fra) France 0:04:10
18Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:04:37
19Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:04:45
20Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:04:56
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:44
22Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:06:13
23Florian Maitre (Fra) France 0:06:19
24Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:06:42
25Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels 0:07:40
26Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence 0:09:09
27Kai Reus (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:13

