Van Emden beats Ganna and Roglic for Chrono des Nations crown
Dutchman covers 46.3km in 55:02
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55:02
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:11
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:19
|4
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:57
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|7
|Martin Toft Madsen (Den) Bhs-Almeborg Bornholm
|8
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:28
|9
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:01:31
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:12
|11
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|12
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|0:02:57
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|14
|Helmut Braun (Ger)
|0:03:26
|15
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:54
|16
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|17
|Romain Bacon (Fra) France
|0:04:10
|18
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:04:37
|19
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:04:45
|20
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:04:56
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:44
|22
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:06:13
|23
|Florian Maitre (Fra) France
|0:06:19
|24
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:06:42
|25
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-b&b Hotels
|0:07:40
|26
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:09:09
|27
|Kai Reus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy