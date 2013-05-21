Small prevails at Chrono Gatineau
Numainville, Blaak complete podium
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:24:51.80
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:28.00
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
|0:00:35.59
|4
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:39.29
|5
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:45.72
|6
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO
|0:00:49.60
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:58.13
|8
|Jamie Bookwalter (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|0:01:03.15
|9
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Canada
|0:01:05.87
|10
|Lex Albrecht (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:01:14.12
|11
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|0:01:15.88
|12
|Alizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|0:01:19.76
|13
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:01:22.27
|14
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking
|0:01:27.52
|15
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|0:01:37.67
|16
|Melanie Späth (Irl) Team TIBCO
|0:01:56.90
|17
|Paolina Allan (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
|0:01:57.56
|18
|Laura Gazzola (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
|0:02:05.65
|19
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Team Canada
|0:02:28.58
|20
|Ellen Watters (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|0:02:31.79
|21
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:02:34.88
|22
|Adriane Provost (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:02:37.39
|23
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:02:40.01
|24
|Gabrielle Pilot-Fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:02:40.06
|25
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada Cycle
|0:02:53.98
|26
|Melinda Spratt (USA) L.G. Factory
|0:03:06.77
|27
|Julia Bradley (Can) MVP Health Care
|0:03:20.52
|28
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Infinit Canada Cycle
|0:03:24.55
|29
|Janie Rioux Coulombe (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:03:57.10
|30
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:04:05.76
|31
|Natalie Koch (USA) MVP Health Care
|0:04:13.03
|32
|Marie-Claude Molnar (Can) Canada Para National
|0:05:14.55
|33
|Lindsay Aspen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|0:06:11.36
