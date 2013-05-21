Trending

Small prevails at Chrono Gatineau

Numainville, Blaak complete podium

Full Results
1Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:24:51.80
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:28.00
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO0:00:35.59
4Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39.29
5Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:45.72
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO0:00:49.60
7Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:58.13
8Jamie Bookwalter (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking0:01:03.15
9Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Canada0:01:05.87
10Lex Albrecht (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:14.12
11Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto0:01:15.88
12Alizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto0:01:19.76
13Catherine Dessureault (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:01:22.27
14Laura Brown (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking0:01:27.52
15Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion Kallisto0:01:37.67
16Melanie Späth (Irl) Team TIBCO0:01:56.90
17Paolina Allan (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic0:01:57.56
18Laura Gazzola (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic0:02:05.65
19Kinley Gibson (Can) Team Canada0:02:28.58
20Ellen Watters (Can) West Quebec Wheelers0:02:31.79
21Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:02:34.88
22Adriane Provost (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:02:37.39
23Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:02:40.01
24Gabrielle Pilot-Fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec0:02:40.06
25Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada Cycle0:02:53.98
26Melinda Spratt (USA) L.G. Factory0:03:06.77
27Julia Bradley (Can) MVP Health Care0:03:20.52
28Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Infinit Canada Cycle0:03:24.55
29Janie Rioux Coulombe (Can) Équipe du Québec0:03:57.10
30Allyson Gillard (Can) Équipe du Québec0:04:05.76
31Natalie Koch (USA) MVP Health Care0:04:13.03
32Marie-Claude Molnar (Can) Canada Para National0:05:14.55
33Lindsay Aspen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers0:06:11.36

Latest on Cyclingnews