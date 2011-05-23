Trending

Hughes time trials to victory in Gatineau

Solovey and Neben round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Can) Canadian National Team0:23:49
2Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team0:00:10
3Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:00:13
4Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Fra) French National Team0:00:50
5Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:11
6Sue Schlatter (Can) Stevens Pro Team0:01:15
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized0:01:25
8Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:01:30
9Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team0:01:35
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:39
11Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:01:41
12Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
13Anna Harkowska (Pol) Kallisto0:01:44
14Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:01:45
15Caroline Ryan (Irl) Irish National Team0:01:49
16Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized0:01:53
17Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
18Cynthia Nelson (Can) Reform-Body/Power0:02:02
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Manitoba0:02:13
20Annick Dufour (Can) Stevens Pro Team0:02:21
21Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:31
22Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Kallisto0:02:34
23Véronique Fortin (Can) Equipe Quebec0:02:35
24Olivia Dillon (Irl) Irish National Team0:02:36
25Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized0:02:45
26Jennifer Stephenson (Can) Reform-Body/Power0:02:57
27Tricia Spooner (Can) Stevens Pro Team0:03:02
28Annie Ewart (Can) Canadian National Team
29Marti Shea (USA) Destination Cycling0:03:03
30Sue Palmer-Komar (Can) P-K Express/HNZ St0:03:11
31Audrey Sarrazin (Can) Equipe Quebec0:03:24
32Adriane Provost (Can) Equipe Quebec0:03:45
33Julia Garnet (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:00
34Allison Lampi (Can) Reform-Body/Power0:04:07
35Suzie Brown (Can) P-K Express/HNZ St0:04:28

