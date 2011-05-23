Hughes time trials to victory in Gatineau
Solovey and Neben round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:23:49
|2
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:13
|4
|Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Fra) French National Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:11
|6
|Sue Schlatter (Can) Stevens Pro Team
|0:01:15
|7
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|0:01:25
|8
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:01:30
|9
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|0:01:35
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:39
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:01:41
|12
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|13
|Anna Harkowska (Pol) Kallisto
|0:01:44
|14
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:01:45
|15
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:01:49
|16
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|0:01:53
|17
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|18
|Cynthia Nelson (Can) Reform-Body/Power
|0:02:02
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Manitoba
|0:02:13
|20
|Annick Dufour (Can) Stevens Pro Team
|0:02:21
|21
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:31
|22
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Kallisto
|0:02:34
|23
|Véronique Fortin (Can) Equipe Quebec
|0:02:35
|24
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:02:36
|25
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|0:02:45
|26
|Jennifer Stephenson (Can) Reform-Body/Power
|0:02:57
|27
|Tricia Spooner (Can) Stevens Pro Team
|0:03:02
|28
|Annie Ewart (Can) Canadian National Team
|29
|Marti Shea (USA) Destination Cycling
|0:03:03
|30
|Sue Palmer-Komar (Can) P-K Express/HNZ St
|0:03:11
|31
|Audrey Sarrazin (Can) Equipe Quebec
|0:03:24
|32
|Adriane Provost (Can) Equipe Quebec
|0:03:45
|33
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:00
|34
|Allison Lampi (Can) Reform-Body/Power
|0:04:07
|35
|Suzie Brown (Can) P-K Express/HNZ St
|0:04:28
