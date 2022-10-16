Ellen van Dijk crushes competition at Chrono des Nations

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) assumed her status as world champion to claim a crushing victory at the Chrono des Nations.

The Dutchwoman won her second consecutive world title in Australia last month and made her first appearance of her second stint in the rainbow skinsuit at the French time trial event on Sunday.

Van Dijk was unstoppable on the flat course, putting more than a minute into her nearest rival over 27.2km.

Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) placed runner-up, 1:06 down, while 47-year-old Amber Neben (USA) claimed the final podium spot at 1:18.

The start list was short of WorldTour depth and it was something of a procession for Van Dijk, who marks a successful end to her season.

