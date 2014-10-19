Chavanel wins Chrono des Nations
Solovey fastest among the elite women
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
|1:04:19
|2
|Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr)
|0:00:53
|3
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Team Joker)
|0:02:03
|4
|Carlos Oyarzun (Sélection Nationale)
|0:03:02
|5
|Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)
|0:03:24
|6
|Julien Fouchard (Cofidis)
|0:03:34
|7
|Stéphane Rossetto (Big-Mat Auber 93)
|0:03:39
|8
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché)
|0:03:53
|9
|Nicolas Baldo (Team Vorarlberg)
|0:04:12
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen)
|0:04:14
|11
|Samuel Pökälä (Esko Lummelampi Pitkäkatu)
|0:04:47
|12
|Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling)
|0:05:17
|13
|Pierre Gouault (Big-Mat Auber 93)
|0:05:46
|14
|Gaëtan Bille (Veran Classic)
|0:05:51
|15
|Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles)
|0:06:23
|16
|Gregor Gazvoda (Geb. Weiss-Oberndorfer)
|0:06:26
|17
|Olivier Pardini (Vérandas Willems)
|0:06:30
|18
|Sander Cordeel (Vastgoed Service-GP)
|0:06:54
|19
|Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme Marseille)
|0:06:54
|20
|Marcus Christie (An Post-Chain Reaction)
|0:07:00
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar)
|0:08:10
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen)
|0:09:46
|23
|Antoine Demoitié (Wallonie-Bruxelles)
|0:11:14
|24
|Romain Bacon (Amateur - Vaulx en Velin)
|0:13:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Solovey (Sélection Nationale)
|0:27:37
|2
|Alison Tetrick (Astana-BePink)
|0:01:25
|3
|Mélodie Lesueur (Lointek Team)
|0:01:53
|4
|Edwige Pitel (Michela Fanini Rox)
|0:01:54
|5
|Tatiana Antoshina (RusVelo)
|0:01:56
|6
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Hitec Products Uck)
|0:02:01
|7
|Anabelle Dreville (VC Beauvaisien Oise)
|0:02:14
|8
|Marjolaine Bazin (Chambéry CC)
|0:02:55
|9
|Lisa Laizane (Sélection Nationale)
|0:03:02
|11
|Hélène Gerard (Team Pays de Dinan)
|0:03:32
|12
|Larissa Drysdale (CS Groningen)
|0:03:42
|13
|Emilie Jamme (VC Saint Lô Pont-H.)
|0:03:50
|14
|Vittoria Bussi (Michela Fanini Rox)
|0:03:58
|15
|Sara Youmans (Audi / Kryki Sport)
|0:04:19
|16
|Séverine Eraud (Etoile Cycliste du Don)
|0:04:22
|17
|Fanny Leleu (ASPTT Amiens)
|0:05:06
|18
|Aurore Verhoeven (Lointek Team)
|0:05:25
|20
|Mélanie Labeyrie (Argenteuil Val de Seine)
|0:06:31
|21
|Angélique Surault (Argenteuil Val de Seine)
|0:07:16
|22
|Tyfen Dupas (UC Nantes Atlantique)
|0:07:48
|23
|Ophéline David (UC Cholet)
|0:09:59
