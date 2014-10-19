Trending

Chavanel wins Chrono des Nations

Solovey fastest among the elite women

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)1:04:19
2Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr)0:00:53
3Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Team Joker)0:02:03
4Carlos Oyarzun (Sélection Nationale)0:03:02
5Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)0:03:24
6Julien Fouchard (Cofidis)0:03:34
7Stéphane Rossetto (Big-Mat Auber 93)0:03:39
8Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché)0:03:53
9Nicolas Baldo (Team Vorarlberg)0:04:12
10Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen)0:04:14
11Samuel Pökälä (Esko Lummelampi Pitkäkatu)0:04:47
12Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling)0:05:17
13Pierre Gouault (Big-Mat Auber 93)0:05:46
14Gaëtan Bille (Veran Classic)0:05:51
15Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles)0:06:23
16Gregor Gazvoda (Geb. Weiss-Oberndorfer)0:06:26
17Olivier Pardini (Vérandas Willems)0:06:30
18Sander Cordeel (Vastgoed Service-GP)0:06:54
19Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme Marseille)0:06:54
20Marcus Christie (An Post-Chain Reaction)0:07:00
21Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar)0:08:10
22Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen)0:09:46
23Antoine Demoitié (Wallonie-Bruxelles)0:11:14
24Romain Bacon (Amateur - Vaulx en Velin)0:13:59

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Solovey (Sélection Nationale)0:27:37
2Alison Tetrick (Astana-BePink)0:01:25
3Mélodie Lesueur (Lointek Team)0:01:53
4Edwige Pitel (Michela Fanini Rox)0:01:54
5Tatiana Antoshina (RusVelo)0:01:56
6Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Hitec Products Uck)0:02:01
7Anabelle Dreville (VC Beauvaisien Oise)0:02:14
8Marjolaine Bazin (Chambéry CC)0:02:55
9Lisa Laizane (Sélection Nationale)0:03:02
11Hélène Gerard (Team Pays de Dinan)0:03:32
12Larissa Drysdale (CS Groningen)0:03:42
13Emilie Jamme (VC Saint Lô Pont-H.)0:03:50
14Vittoria Bussi (Michela Fanini Rox)0:03:58
15Sara Youmans (Audi / Kryki Sport)0:04:19
16Séverine Eraud (Etoile Cycliste du Don)0:04:22
17Fanny Leleu (ASPTT Amiens)0:05:06
18Aurore Verhoeven (Lointek Team)0:05:25
20Mélanie Labeyrie (Argenteuil Val de Seine)0:06:31
21Angélique Surault (Argenteuil Val de Seine)0:07:16
22Tyfen Dupas (UC Nantes Atlantique)0:07:48
23Ophéline David (UC Cholet)0:09:59

